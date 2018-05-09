Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

Gina Haspel and Torture: Not Just Immoral, But a Tool for More War

By       Message Sam Husseini       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 5/9/18

Author 60090
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

From Smirking Chimp


'After the public revelation of the vast extent of the torture program horrified the world, Haspel deliberately destroyed 92 videotapes depicting the barbaric practice.'
(Image by (Photo: DonkeyHotey/cc))   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

With the nomination of Gina Haspel to be director of the CIA, there's rightfully some interest in her record regarding torture.

Of course, there are questions of legality and ethics and with respect to torture and it's possible as some have argued that the motivation of Haspel and others in overseeing torture and covering it up may be simple sadism.

But -- especially given how little we know about Haspel's record -- it's possible that there's an even more insidious motive in the U.S. government practicing torture: To produce the rigged case for more war. Examining this possibility is made all the more urgent as Trump has put in place what clearly appears to be a war cabinet. My recent questioning at the State Department failed to produce a condemnation of waterboarding by spokesperson Heather Nauert.

- Advertisement -

Gina Haspel's hearing on Wednesday gives increased urgency to highlighting her record on torture and how torture has been "exploited." That is, how torture was used to create "intelligence" for select policies, including the initiation of war.

Lawrence Wilkerson, former chief of staff to Colin Powell, has stated that neither he nor Powell were aware that the claims that Powell made before the UN just before the invasion of Iraq where partly based on torture. According to Wilkerson, Dick Cheney and the CIA prevailed on Powell to make false statements about a connection between Al-Qaeda and Iraq without telling him the "evidence" they were feeding him was based on tortured evidence. See my piece and questioning of Powell: "Colin Powell Showed that Torture DOES Work."

The 2014 Senate torture report noted (in an obscure footnote) the case Wilkerson speaks of: "Ibn Shaykh al-Libi" stated while in Egyptian custody and clearly being tortured that "Iraq was supporting al-Qa'ida and providing assistance with chemical and biological weapons. Some of this information was cited by Secretary Powell in his speech at the United Nations, and was used as a justification for the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Ibn Shaykh al-Libi recanted the claim after he was rendered to CIA custody on February [censored], 2003, claiming that he had been tortured by the [censored, likely "Egyptians"], and only told them what he assessed they wanted to hear." (Libi would in due course be turned over to Muammar Gaddafi during a brief period when he was something of a U.S. ally and be conveniently "suicided" in Libyan custody; see my piece "Torture Did Work -- to Produce War (See Footnote 857)"

- Advertisement -

The Senate Armed Services Committee in 2008 indicates the attempt to use torture to concoct "evidence" was even more widespread. It quoted Maj. Paul Burney, who worked as a psychiatrist at Guantanamo Bay prison: "A large part of the time we were focused on trying to establish a link between al-Qaeda and Iraq and we were not successful. The more frustrated people got in not being able to establish that link ... there was more and more pressure to resort to measures that might produce more immediate results." The GTMO Interrogation Control Element Chief, David Becker told the Armed Services Committee he was urged to use more aggressive techniques, being told at one point "the office of Deputy Secretary of Defense [Paul] Wolfowitz had called to express concerns about the insufficient intelligence production at GTMO."

McClatchy reported in 2009 that Sen. Carl Levin, the chair of the Armed Services Committee, said: "I think it's obvious that the administration was scrambling then to try to find a connection, a link (between al Qaida and Iraq)... They made out links where they didn't exist."

Exploiting false information has been well understood within the government. Here's a 2002 memo from the military's Joint Personnel Recovery Agency to the Pentagon's top lawyer -- it debunks the "ticking time bomb" scenario and acknowledged how false information derived from torture can be useful:

"The requirement to obtain information from an uncooperative source as quickly as possible -- in time to prevent, for example, an impending terrorist attack that could result in loss of life -- has been forwarded as a compelling argument for the use of torture ... The error inherent in this line of thinking is the assumption that, through torture, the interrogator can extract reliable and accurate intelligence. History and a consideration of human behavior would appear to refute this assumption."

The document (released by the Washington Post, which minimized its most critical revelations and was quickly forgotten in most quarters) concludes:

"The application of extreme physical and/or psychological duress (torture) has some serious operational deficits, most notably, the potential to result in unreliable information. This is not to say that the manipulation of the subject's environment in an effort to dislocate their expectations and induce emotional responses is not effective. On the contrary, systematic manipulation of the subject's environment is likely to result in a subject that can be exploited for intelligence information and other national strategic concerns." [See PDF]

- Advertisement -

So torture can result in the subject being "exploited" for various propaganda and strategic concerns.

New York Times reported in Feb. 2017: "Gina Haspel, C.I.A. Deputy Director, Had Leading Role in Torture," that "Mr. Zubaydah alone was waterboarded 83 times in a single month, had his head repeatedly slammed into walls and endured other harsh methods before interrogators decided he had no useful information to provide. The sessions were videotaped and the recordings stored in a safe at the CIA station in Thailand until 2005, when they were ordered destroyed. By then, Ms. Haspel was serving at CIA headquarters, and it was her name that was on the cable carrying the destruction orders."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Sam Husseini is communications director for the Institute for Public Accuracy and founder of votepact.org -- which urges left-right cooperation. Follow him on twitter: @samhusseini.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

In Defense of the Rise of Trump

The United States of Free Speech, Violence and Hypocrisy

Progressives Pile on Flynn's Ouster

How a Question's Phrasing Hobbles Third Parties

Donald's Trump Visit to Mexico Is Not the Real Irony -- NAFTA Is

Pro-War GOP Boos Donald Trump

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Robert Stockmann

Become a Fan
Author 64122

(Member since Apr 24, 2011), 22 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

This just happened at the confirmation hearing :

Another protester has been forcibly dragged out--who appears to be Ray McGovern. (H/t @attackerman)

Ray McGovern seems to have the dirty details on Haspel from Thailand, "its on the record!" Who is Gina Haspel ? Here's how she was recommended to the White House :

'The first woman ever nominated to be Director of the CIA; A 33-year career veteran of the CIA; and The first career CIA officer to be nominated as Director in 52 years.[ .. ] Multiple reviews have found that Haspel was not responsible for any wrong-doing related to the destruction of tapes showing enhanced interrogations: Jeremy Bash, who in 2007 was serving as the Chief Counsel to Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee, has said their investigation found "that Haspel was not depicted on the videotapes and that she did not make the decision to destroy" them. In 2011, then-CIA Deputy Director Michael Morrell conducted a review and said he "found no fault with the performance of Ms. Haspel," and directly attested that "it was not her decision to destroy the tapes." '

A woman and finally someone from their own ranks reaches to the top. Certainly not a bureaucratic career plugin, like how Comey was inserted by Obama into the FBI. There must be more to this.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 8:18:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 