Getting Real About Why We Have Wars

'The Gate of Hell' by (Wikimedia)
(Image by Gustave DorÃ© for Dante's 'Inferno.')   Permission   Details   DMCA
Some time ago, I read this very informative four part article* detailing the history of exactly who provides the intelligence to our political class. I'd never given much thought as to how much of the intelligence reports that were created -- by the various members of the intelligence community -- were influenced by actual data and how much were influenced by political positions and/or theory, before the politicians ever got hold of and acted on it. As I read through this article, I was astounded to realize that my illusion -- of how the political class were the ones who made the decisions regarding war and peace -- was shattered! Multiple millions of lives and multiple trillions of dollars have been wasted by our country on fighting wars that were manipulated into existence by a Machiavellian influenced intelligence community that has been operating in the super secret background of the Deep State for almost a century. Their primary belief system revolves around the concept that, as George Orwell explained by paraphrasing one of their protagonist, "... a democratic society has never existed and, so far as we can see, never will exist. Society is of its nature oligarchical, and the power of the oligarchy always rests upon force and fraud. ... Power can sometimes be won and maintained without violence, but never without fraud."

What propelled me to decide to congeal these thoughts into digital "print," was an another more recent article in The Nation regarding the Democratic National Committees' data breech of last year and the subsequent ramifications including the death of Mr. Seth Rich, who had been an employee at the DNC. A central tenet of the intelligence community's official position on the Russian interference with our 2016 Presidential Election campaign, has to do with computer "hacking" into various systems. One of the first of these revelations was the "hacking" of the DNC. I put "hacking" in quotes, because from the onset there were conflicting opinions on whether their system was "hacked" or "leaked." As the article in The Nation points out -- and as the article explains from the highly qualified perspective of numerous former concerned members of the intelligence community -- there is a critical difference between "hacking" and "leaking!" The seminal differences between the former and retired experts and our current crop of brainwashed intelligence members, has to do with the size of the downloaded file and the differences between the download rate of data via the Internet and data downloaded into a memory stick. Read The Nation's article for details on that and other discrepancies; the sum and essence of the article is that the intelligence community is lying to us.

The incredibly important point that I'm trying to make here is that we, as a nation of primarily peace seeking people, have been manipulated into wars time and time again by secret members of a Deep State! A small group of mentally warped individuals who believe that their only means to obtain and maintain control of the rest of us is through their manufactured wars and/or fraud. They have historically relied upon and are continually relying on their false reputation of acting impartially for our benefit -- and THAT JUST ISN'T A FACT! They have defiled truth to the point that it is now almost impossible for our citizens to discern who to trust. Even the Democratic Party refuses to believe any other version of what happened, other than what the creepy intelligence bunch is putting out!

We are at a cross-roads as to whether or not we should continue to allow these "Wizards" behind their curtains to keep manipulating us -- or alternatively find a way to expose and shut them down. Always in pursuit of efficient expediency, when I'm confronted with a difficult problem that requires a solution, I seek out the source and attempt to resolve it there -- rather than finding myself having to deal with a variety of often more difficult spin-off ramifications, later.

This was just published online by Salon and is another version of the same story.

* I found that the link to the second part was broken and had to be loaded from part three.

(Article changed on August 15, 2017 at 20:21)

