Getting Ahead Of Ourselves, But Here's An Article Of How Trump Would Be Processed If Indicted.

Reprinted from www.dailykos.com by Merlin196357

So while we all waiting to find out if Trump will face ANY indictments (Hey Fani Willis! How's your defniition of "imment charges" working out?), Business Insider decided to run the steps of Trump's possible indictment in New York and how he would be processed. According to the article, all possible outcomes are dependent upon Trump's "stupidity" and Ron DeSantis's corruption.

And I am not kidding about the stupid part. But let's got through this a step at a time. First up, there is the voluntary surrender to NYC authorities.

"They'll take him upstairs, they'll put him in a holding area, they'll process him internally, and then he'll be brought in front of the judge several hours later and he'll be released on his own recognizance," Michael Bachner, a New York-based lawyer and former assistant district attorney in Manhattan, told Insider. "And that'll be that."

This is the smart play to keep his booking to a minimum of humiliation. However, this is Trump we are talking about. And Trump HATES any humiliation. And this leads to the next part: Trump refuses to voluntarily surrender himself.

If Trump doesn't show up voluntarily, he'll be extradited. While the nuances of extradition may slightly differ between states, there's no legal way to defy it entirely. Interstate extradition is required by Article 4, Section 2 of the US Constitution. Forcing an extradition process also means Trump could spend hours or days in jail as the process plays out.

Emphasis is mine.

Assuming maximum Trump stupidity, New York State would send a request for extradition to none other than Governor Ron DeSantis. Let that sink in for a few seconds. This is where the corruption of Ron DeSantis comes into play.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).