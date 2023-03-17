 
 
Getting Ahead Of Ourselves, But Here's An Article Of How Trump Would Be Processed If Indicted.

trump Arrest 2
Reprinted from www.dailykos.com by Merlin196357

So while we all waiting to find out if Trump will face ANY indictments (Hey Fani Willis! How's your defniition of "imment charges" working out?), Business Insider decided to run the steps of Trump's possible indictment in New York and how he would be processed. According to the article, all possible outcomes are dependent upon Trump's "stupidity" and Ron DeSantis's corruption.

And I am not kidding about the stupid part. But let's got through this a step at a time. First up, there is the voluntary surrender to NYC authorities.

If an indictment is filed against Trump, the most likely scenario is that he would show up voluntarily for booking, legal experts told Insider.
Lawyers for the Bragg's office would tell Trump's lawyers, and they'd mutually agree on a time and place "" probably the district attorney's office at One Hogan Place in downtown Manhattan "" to book him, take his fingerprints, and shoot his mugshot.

"They'll take him upstairs, they'll put him in a holding area, they'll process him internally, and then he'll be brought in front of the judge several hours later and he'll be released on his own recognizance," Michael Bachner, a New York-based lawyer and former assistant district attorney in Manhattan, told Insider. "And that'll be that."

This is the smart play to keep his booking to a minimum of humiliation. However, this is Trump we are talking about. And Trump HATES any humiliation. And this leads to the next part: Trump refuses to voluntarily surrender himself.

He's repeatedly attacked the Manhattan investigation over the years and was found in contempt of court for refusing to comply with subpoenas in a different case brought by the New York State Attorney General's office. It's easy to imagine him defying the legal process and remaining home at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.
"It would just be, in my opinion, like the epitome of stupid," Bachner said. "But I do agree that Trump has at times certainly exhibited conduct that many of us would characterize as stupid."

If Trump doesn't show up voluntarily, he'll be extradited. While the nuances of extradition may slightly differ between states, there's no legal way to defy it entirely. Interstate extradition is required by Article 4, Section 2 of the US Constitution. Forcing an extradition process also means Trump could spend hours or days in jail as the process plays out.

Emphasis is mine.

Assuming maximum Trump stupidity, New York State would send a request for extradition to none other than Governor Ron DeSantis. Let that sink in for a few seconds. This is where the corruption of Ron DeSantis comes into play.

