By Mark Sumner
Daily Kos Staff
Deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein
White House says there will be breaking news on Deputy AG # Rosenstein(Special Counsel Mueller's boss) between 2pm and 4pm EST today.
That's 20:00-22:00 Central European time. # ProtectMueller# ProtectRosenstein# ProtectRuleOfLaw https:// twitter.com/RVAwonk/status /984833692563537920 "
Though the constant stream of security advisers fleeing the arrival of new national security adviser John Bolton may have made it seem like Friday all week, this is actually Friday. And Friday is the traditional day for Trump to vent his petty rage and try and end the Russia investigation before he takes to the links. The target of Trump's attempts this week is expected to be Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.