By Jen Hayden, Daily Kos Staff



Georgia State Rep. Jason Spencer

Sacha Baron Cohen has been embarrassing one Republican after another on his new Showtime show Who is America? Dressing up as various characters, Cohen has convinced these gullible Republicans to do and say some fairly incredible things and in last night's episode, Cohen was pretending to be Col. Erran Morad, an Israeli anti-terrorism expert.

In a statement, which can be read alongside the jaw-dropping video below, Georgia State Rep. Jason Spencer says he thought he was taking self-defense and anti-terrorism classes. So Spencer apparently believed a defense tactic against a terrorist would be to drop his pants and chase Cohen with his bare butt, saying "You better drop the gun or I'll touch you with my bare buttocks!" Later, in another self-defense scenario, Cohen tells Spencer he has three seconds to yell something to get people's attention -- and Spencer repeatedly yells out the most vile of racial slurs.

Spencer wasn't done yet! He also used a string of offensive stereotypes while pretending to be a Chinese tourist and went onto record a "message" to terrorists using vile, racist, language. From the Huffington Post:

"'All you damn sand-ni**ers over in the Middle East, we are tired of you coming to America and we are tired of you trying to threaten us,' Spencer says in a post-credits video titled, 'A Message to Terrorists from Rep. Jason Spencer.' "In addition to brandishing a knife, Spencer continues his rampage: 'We will cut off your dick, you understand? We will take your dick and we will shove it in your mouth. How are you going to rape children and women without a dick?'"

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal is "disgusted" by Spencer's behavior, but not disgusted enough to publicly call for his resignation!

The actions and language used by Jason Spencer are appalling and offensive. There is no excuse for this type of behavior, ever, and I am saddened and disgusted by it. 5:11 AM - Jul 23, 2018

Nonetheless, it isn't improbable that this post will be updated with news of Spencer's resignation by the end of the day. Spencer recently lost a primary election and is on his way out of the Georgia legislature, but his colleagues may hasten that departure after seeing this segment.

Spencer had previously drawn national attention after he introduced a bill in Georgia to ban Muslims from wearing veils.