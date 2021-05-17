Genocide by the apartheid Israeli regime



Fresh clashes in Israel ahead of Jewish nationalist march - BBC News There have been clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police outside the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, ahead of a planned Jewish nationalist march.

(Image by YouTube, Channel: BBC News) Details DMCA



Palestinian's being attacked by Israeli's outside Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem

Let's be clear about the following:

What Israel is doing, has been doing since its inception in 1948, is the systematic genocide of the Palestinian people.

The United States unequivocal support of Israel gives it license to commit this atrocity against the Palestinian people. Because of this support Israel acts with impunity knowing it will never be held accountable.

Israel would never openly acknowledge this but it would never permit a separate, sovereign Palestinian state to exist. The last 73 years reveals Israel's intent on the matter.

What has been occurring lately with Israelis storming East Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque 3rd holiest site in Islam plus an Israeli court authorizing the forceful eviction of Palestinian families in East Jerusalem then granting Israeli settlers the right to live in those homes are the events behind the Palestinian uprising with protests and violence against Jews, burning of synagogues, Hamas firing hundreds of rockets from Gaza into Israel. Then Israel overreacting disproportionately with its IDF sending missiles into Gaza destroying apartment blocks, killing hundreds of innocent people even threatening a ground invasion into Gaza.

This violence committed by the IDF and mostly Orthodox Jews against Palestinian's is no different than do the same against the Palestinian's. And anyone condemning the Israeli's slaughter of the Palestinian's is labeled an anti-Semitic.

This is not a war but an uprising of the oppressed against its overlord.

Yes the UN Security Council met virtually yesterday. Yet apart from calls to de-escalate the violence and the disproportional use of force by the Israeli's no authorization for the Council to take action was forthcoming. That's highly unlikely as a US veto would most assuredly be cast to anything condemning Israel with the old saw "Israel has a right to defend itself".

Meanwhile the US Congress-bought off by the Israeli Lobby-mouth's the same thing. This is nothing more than a canard used to justify Israel's actions against the Palestinian's.

For sure the current situation was exacerbated by former President Trump moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and stating the Israeli settlements in the West Bank were legal-though the latter what Hitler's Nazi's did to the Jews in Europe. They were mercilessly slaughtered only for the Israeli's to

are illegal according to the Geneva Convention, the UN Charter and international law. To what avail? The US supports whatever Israel does.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).