Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 2 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 2 (6 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   5 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

General Kelly - Historically Ignorant or Hysterically Bigoted?

By       Message Linn Washington     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Valuable 2   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 11/9/17

- Advertisement -

The events of November 10, 1898 in Wilmington, North Carolina provide added contraction to the recent claim by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly that the U.S. Civil War resulted from a failure to "compromise."

On that Thursday nearly 120-years ago a rampaging mob led by a former Confederate Army officer unleashed the only successful insurrection in American history with the violent overthrow of Wilmington's legitimately elected municipal government.

During that insurrection -- allowed to stand by state and federal authorities -- dozens of African-Americans were murdered. Insurrectionists ordered hundreds to leave that coastal city including liberal whites the insurrectionists felt embraced blacks by respecting the rights the U.S. Constitution extended to all including blacks.

- Advertisement -

Those Wilmington insurrectionists had no desire for compromise because their intent was control through white supremacy. Since those insurrectionists sought to reestablish pre-Civil War total political and economic dominance for whites over blacks, no compromise was acceptable.

The "White Declaration of Independence" issued by those Wilmington insurrectionists asserted whites in that area would, "never again be ruled" by blacks. That Declaration's "never again" phrase was unequivocal evidence the insurrectionists had no desire to compromise.


Insurrectionists in Wilmington burn black owned newspaper.
(Image by none)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The stance of those Wilmington, N.C. insurrectionists, cemented in white supremacy, was similar to sentiments of the Confederates who launched an armed revolt against the authority of the United States government in April 1861.

Confederates disregarded an attempted compromise in the form of a planned amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would have barred Congress from outlawing slavery. Congress approved that constitution changing amendment -- known as the Corwin Amendment -- weeks before Confederates attacked a U.S. Army fort in Charlestown, SC that started the Civil War. That war stopped the ratification process of the Corwin Amendment by individual states as required by the Constitution.

That failure to compromise claim of Kelly, uttered during a recent interview on FOX News, evidenced extraordinary ignorance of American history from a man who was once a ranking general in the U.S. Marine Corps and/or engrained bigotry in the brain of President Trump's right hand man.

Kelly's failure to compromise claim about the Civil War infers a false equivalence placing equal blame on officials in both the North and South. Evidence is clear that Southerners wanted white supremacy inclusive of slavery on their terms only. Kelly's false equivalence follows in the footsteps of President Trump's August utterance placing blame for the bloody, deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia equally on white racists and the counter-protestors.

During that FOX interview the White House Chief of Staff praised the leader of the Confederate Army, Robert E. Lee, as "an honorable man" -- a declaration that coddled Lee's status as a traitor to the U.S. Constitution that Kelly swears allegiance to uphold.

- Advertisement -

"To suggest anything honorable about the people who divided our nation in an effort to keep Black people enslaved isn't just offensive -- it's dishonorable," stated a recent email blast from the President of the NAACP, America's oldest civil rights organization founded in the wake of a white rampage against blacks ten years after the Wilmington insurrection.

The perception of political oppression from blacks proclaimed by the Wilmington insurrectionists in 1898 erupted from their blinding bigotry because whites at that time held the post of Wilmington's mayor, seven of the ten city council seats and the overwhelming majority of other Wilmington city government posts from city attorney to superintendent of schools to garbage collection.

"The overthrow or coup d'etat took place within the context of an ongoing statewide campaign based on white supremacy," stated a 500-page report issued in 2006 by a commission appointed by the North Carolina legislature to examine the long ignored insurrection in Wilmington.

The Commission's report particularly faulted "historians" for perpetuating the falsehood that violence by the insurrectionists "was necessary to restore order."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Valuable 2   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

Linn Washington is a weekly columnist for the Philadelphia Tribune and This Can't Be Happening. Washington writes frequently on inequities in the criminal justice system, ills in society and failings of the news media. He teaches multi-media urban (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Mass Incarceration Creates Big Mess Across America

American Justice on Trial: Gratuitous Police Violence, False Testimony by Police, and a Rush to Bad Judgment

Green Party's Stein Walks With Poor While Democrats Party

Donald, Hillary and Cannabis: Stoned Stupid On Legalization

Fed Wrist-slap for Wachovia Shows Drug War Farce

These 9/11 Heroes Fought Against Terrorism a Century Before 2001

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
4 people are discussing this page, with 5 comments  Post Comment

Linn Washington

Become a Fan
Author 48774

(Member since May 21, 2010), 4 fans, 74 articles, 23 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly is following in the footsteps of his boss the President advancing false equivalence about the origins of America's Civil War. Kelly's claim evidences a stunning ignorance of history.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 4:48:45 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Anton Vodvarka

Become a Fan
Author 502548

(Member since May 27, 2015), 1 fan, 50 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Any analysis of the Civil War based on the assertion that slavery was the prime cause of that national holocaust is false. Lincoln himself, a self-declared white sumpremacist, said that if it would save the union, he would tolerate that vile institution. The prime cause of the southern secession were taxes and tariffs passed by a northern-dominated Congress that would chain the economy of the agricultural south to its industrial economy. In that sense it was an imperialist war and, to borrow a phrase from the Vietnam War, we had to destroy it in order to save it. Recent estimates of the casualties state that up to one million died and many more maimed for life. The major cities of the south were put to the torch and the agricultural southeast and the Shenandoah Valley were subjected to scorched earth campaigns. The Southern states did not recover from this devastation for generations and the "freed slaves" were abandoned to a hundred years of apartheid sharecropper serfdom in a devastated economy.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 2:50:56 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Lee Beacham

Become a Fan
Author 502584

(Member since May 30, 2015), 468 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Anton Vodvarka:   New Content

Thank you for pointing out that the Civil War was over money and power. And we in the South are not continuing to fight the war of Northern Aggression. Who is? Look to Liberals.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 10:21:03 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Anton Vodvarka

Become a Fan
Author 502548

(Member since May 27, 2015), 1 fan, 50 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Lee Beacham:   New Content

We are at a point when the quality of life in this country has been reduced to the degree that life expectancy has significantly lowered, as it did in Russia after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Real inflation and real unemployment is growing each day. Yet we American working people find ourselves pitted against each other over Confederate flags and monuments because of "movements" that are media-fuelled and funded by foundations. In this country this crap seems to work every time.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 11:42:02 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Maxwell

Become a Fan
Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 3489 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Taken out of context the remark means little. Any war is the result of a failure to compromise. I was hoping to gain some context from this article but did not.

Apparently, people are saying Kelly's remark was a restatement of the "the Civil War wasn't about slavery" argument. I agree that is a historical revisionist and misleading statement.

There was a time when Europeans, notably Prime Minister Chamberlain, were bending over backwards trying to compromise with Hitler. The fact that it is almost universally agreed with the wisdom of hindsight this was the wrong thing to do does not alter the fact that the resulting war was a failure to compromise. When one party is uninterested in compromising, like Hitler or like the Wilmington insurrectionists, it still counts as a failure to compromise.

In fact, it was a series of compromises e.g. the Missouri Compromise, that prevented the states from coming to blows over slavery sooner.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 3:35:05 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 