Gandalfs Deep in Thought: A Couplet Sonnet

by John Kendall Hawkins



.



There's no need to blow a golden bugle

onna justa cuz you work for Google

giggling gigolos that glow in the dark

until reason's last light begins to cark

There's an AA group of your kind meeting

down the hall just listen for the bleating

Deep Mind, you say, quantum leaps up ahead

Holographic thinking -- alive or dead?

The denizens of Menacens tromping

on high-horsed glamor, glissy gorse glomping

What'll become of three-minute noodles?

Mad genius goldfish by the oodles?

Folks duckrabbiting all over the place

Silicons? New Zealand, new Gandalf race.