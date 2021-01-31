 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 1/31/21

GameStop Attack on Hedge Funds is Occupy Wall Street 2.0-- With Teeth

By Rob Kall
Occupy Wall Street
Occupy Wall Street
(Image by edenpictures from flickr)   Details   DMCA

A growing number of people are saying that the bottom-up revolution inspired by Reddit's Wall Street Bets subreddit discussion group is the next generation of Occupy Wall Street, on steroids.

By my mind, the Occupy Wall Street of 2011 was phenomenally successful, changing the way we think about wealth inequality, particuarly the idea of the 99%. But this resurrection or re-awakening of Occupy Wall Street 2.0 has serious teeth, literally threatening the entire stock market.

It's being estimated that the cost to big time Hedge funds are could be $70 or $80 billion, so far, and that was with major interventions by the biggest stock trading companies, on Thursday, which stopped trading of the highly shorted stocks Reddit's WallStreetBets targeted.

A Yahoo Finance article, How the tale of Reddit, GameStop, Robinhood is really about 5 big trends suggested,

"These newly-empowered investors insisted they were sending short sellers, hedge funds and Wall Street writ large, a message. They were tired of being on the wrong end of the proverbial investment stick. In other words this wasn't just investing, it was about torches and pitchforks.

"It makes me think of Occupy Wall Street, in this case instead of protesting corporate greed, they were given the tools to participate in it," says Doug Boneparth, president of wealth management firm, Bone Fide Wealth. These investors had figured out a Wall Street pain point: Ganging up on short sellers.

And this group made war on shorts who had positions in other companies too such as AMC (AMC), BlackBerry (BB), Nokia (NOK), and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)."

You can do a search at Yahoo Finance for "most shorted stocks" and you'll see a list of them and there are many other resources where you can find that information.

Clearly, the big players have invested tens, maybe even hundreds of millions in short selling. But when a hedge fund has a position of, say, $100 million, not a big amount for a Hedge fund with ten or more billion in assets, and then our new Occupy Wall Street 2.0 army raises the value of that stock by 4000%, then the hedge fund is looking at exposure of four billion dollars. And shorts have expiration dates, so these hedge funds have to buy the stock at the hugely increased rate to cover their shorts. And there are thousands of hedge funds.

The Yahoo Finance article continues,

""Retail investors used to always be wrong," says veteran Wall Street institutional trader Tiger Williams. "Not any more. Now you got 50 million of them all tied together and they really matter."

If nothing else, this week showed that populism, heretofore manifested in politics has come to Wall Street. The folks on WSB are the financial cousins of Trump and Bernie supporters. They are sick and tired of a system they consider rigged against them. Understandable, because while hedge fund managers and investors racked up double digit gains, ordinary investors lost their jobs. Or as I heard of one Wall Streeter telling it: "2020 was bad for humans, but it was great for finance." Guess who's taking their revenge?"

Occupy Wall Street (OWS) 1.0 was an incredibly important phenomenon that irreversibly changed the world. Occupy Wall Street 2.0, with impact that will likely go into the hundreds of billions, if not trillions of dollars will be even bigger. If you are a populist and you've been seeing the deep state, i.e., the biggest most powerful financial entities, corporations and billionaires as the enemy, as the threat to democracy, then OWS 2.0 is a an exciting, hopeful phenomenon, and we need to explore how this will change the balance in many systems-- economic, financial, political, corporate, even ecological.

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity  

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
