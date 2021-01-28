 
 
Game Review: Gods On Demand (G.O.D.): Homo Machinas -- The Singularity

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Author 517692
Adam and God Call It Quits
(Image by John Hawkins)

by John Hawkins

"A fast-moving video game that's not over until you've constellated new firmaments with your joystick!" - PC World

Gods on Demand (G.O.D.): Homo Machinas: The Singularity, from Savoir-Faire™, is a hell of a game for our Inferno times. If you ever wanted to feel the adrenal rush of being God for a few hours (do go to dinner when called: wink) and totally unaccountable to anybody, then this is the game for you. I laughed so hard I cried at how easy it was to laugh, then I cried some more. Essentially, the object of the game is to hack into a target's mind and play poltergeist with them - noise and mental mayhem. They go wild trying to figure out a way to get you out and will soon, if you play your cards right, become your meat puppets and you can get them to do things they would never dream of doing by leveraging the promise of some peace and quiet.

Targets come with various levels of resistance built in - from Lefty idealism (fun to watch shatter!) to QAnon zombie-f*ckers (running down fatty was never so much fun!). Bonus actions and points have you face off against the Ultimate Resistor, a kind of Terminator for the Left - in actuality, a psychopath who was captured and re-programmed and turned into a guardian AI defending human consciousness. He won't be surveilled.

There are so many rich features built into the game. You can play Peeping Tom, like Ed Snowden did with LOVEINT (Are you done with that dumpling?, a voice-over asks), with impunity onnaccounta the program refuses to exist (wink). You can load up various DSM-based characters, with the whole kit-and-kaboodle of personality flaws (with lots of interchangeability, as with astrology profiles) to add unpredictability into the equation. You can even go among the hoi polloi, ex machina, and have some fun with trust (wink). You can choose soundtracks to dominate by, or import your favorite German grunge band to spark your purpose.

G.O.D. is intense and habit-forming (wink) and may be difficult to break away from. It is roughly in the same league as Grand Theft Auto (except, of course, you're stealing minds for joy rides, instead of autos) and has many of the bloody, dark themes of Call of Duty. Look out, power pilgrim. Keep some OxyContin handy. G.O.D. comes with an amazingly crafted joystick that is hard to describe, but looks something like the combination of an indigenous totem pole and Jeff Bezos's Amazon phallic symbol (scrotum pole?). There are buttons and keys you push that, as you learn them, turn the joystick into almost a musical instrument tuned to your orchestral needs. You will never feel so much at home with a machine, this side of the Singularity. Trust me.

If I'm over-the-top and raving about the "fun" this game brings it may be because I am myself poltergeisted and have been warned that I'd better promote the game like the Devil promotes the burning bridges I left behind, if I ever want to see my family and friends again. What's more, they flash compromising scenarios - just to see how you'll respond - and do it all day. Why, you'll feel like a virus being fucked with by gain-of-function lab Igors. You'll actually start feeling empathy for Corona: be careful, you may even fall in love.

This brings up the amazing dioramas featured in this early iteration. So smooth are the shifts in scenery sometimes that you don't know if it was the scenery or you that shape-shifted. Pass the bong stuff. I loved the scenarios. Waziristan offers the opportunity to plant WMD and then use it as a pre-text - just as the Big Boys do it! While you're in Pakistan, why not solve the Kashmir problem, once and for all; you're a big God now. I had so much in Abbottabad Amusement Park, put up just after bin Laden was exploited shot: You can go look for bin Laden and take him out on one of the rides, while children scream in horror; or, ride in the Tunnel of Hate and look for forensic evidence that bin Laden was killed; or, just ring his bells. (I know it sounds conspiracy theory-ish, but trust me it's way more fun than that.)

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
John Hawkins

"All, all except Phineas, constructed at infinite cost to themselves this Maginot Lines against this enemy they thought they saw across the frontier, this enemy that never attacked that way--if he ever attacked at all. If indeed he was the enemy."
       -- John Knowles

Kind of makes you think. Kind of.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 28, 2021 at 3:45:44 AM

