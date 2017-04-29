Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
OpEdNews Op Eds

Gambhir isn't stopping at CRPF aid alone

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ashish Shukla     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 502930
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)
- Advertisement -

This is a reprint from NewsBred.


Gautam Gambhir, the India cricketer
(Image by Wikipedia)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
.

For a cricket fan Gautam Gambhir is defined through various lenses. He is a big match player having delivered in high-pressure World Cup finals not once but twice and with one of them being against Pakistan. He is also your abrasive West Delhi young man who is up for a combat when the other side could be merely inquiring time! Behind that face lives a man who is emotional, sensitive but is blessed with a vision. Some of these attributes which tilt towards emotions have been bred in Gambhir ever since he was blessed with a daughter in 2014.

The former India opening batsman shares that he can't say no to his daughter Aazeen. He often tells his close friends that every since Aazeen came to his life he has been pretty emotional towards the girl child. Gambhir was already enraged with the news of 25 CRPF jawans massacred in Chattisgarh by Maoists on Monday. The following day when he saw pictures of grieving daughters of the two martyrs he was distraught. This was the trigger moment for Gambhir. He immediately decided that he will do something for the families of the martyrs and also get his team, Kolkata KnightRiders, to play in Indian Premier League (IPL) with black armbands to show solidarity with the families. He has decided to bear the expenses of studies of all the children of martyred men.

Those who know the KKR captain closely reveal that he will not stop here and will set up a wing in Gautam Gambhir Foundation where in there could be more welfare schemes floated for defence personnel. Another idea that Gambhir has never made public is that he wants to have a school of his own. He has a novel idea, which is to have a daily period where a representative of defence forces will share his experiences with young Indians. Gambhir feels that the flame of patriotism needs to be kept alive and the only way we can do it is by regular interactions with defence officers. He is looking for a land around Delhi NCR and hopefully he will be able to crack it soon.

- Advertisement -

This is not the first time that Gambhir has extended support to someone in choppy waters. A while back he also supported Asian Gold medallist boxer Dingko Singh who is battling with cancer. A couple of years ago he financially supported Indian Ice Hockey team which didn't have enough funds to travel for an outing abroad.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.newsbred.com

Ashish Shukla is an Indian journalist and author who has his new book:"HOW UNITED STATES SHOT HUAMNITY: Muslims Ruined Europe Next" released worldwide. He also runs a website: www.newsbred.com which is antidote to boardroom bulletins that (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Russia is new sheriff in Middle East town

Why the Saudis Formed a Bloc Against the Islamic State (IS)

"Yugoslavia break-up was planned in advance"

TPP plots to cripple China

Modi pulls plug on US agenda

The CIA Links to Turkey's Coup Leader Fethullah Gulen

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Ashish Shukla

Become a Fan
Author 502930
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jul 6, 2015), 4 fans, 46 articles, 131 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Gautam Gambhir has set a shining example by coming forward and deciding to bear the expenses of studies of all the children of 25 martyred Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel by Maoists at Sukma, Chattisgarh on Monday. This act should trigger Indian celebrities, sportsmen and entertainers, not to speak of corporate houses, to do their bit for country's defence personnels.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 29, 2017 at 5:44:16 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 