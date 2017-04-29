This is a reprint from NewsBred.
Gautam Gambhir, the India cricketer
(Image by Wikipedia) Permission Details DMCA
For a cricket fan Gautam Gambhir
is defined through various lenses. He is a big match player having delivered in
high-pressure World Cup finals not once but twice and with one of them being
against
The former
Those who know the KKR captain closely reveal that he will not stop here and will set up a wing in Gautam Gambhir Foundation where in there could be more welfare schemes floated for defence personnel. Another idea that Gambhir has never made public is that he wants to have a school of his own. He has a novel idea, which is to have a daily period where a representative of defence forces will share his experiences with young Indians. Gambhir feels that the flame of patriotism needs to be kept alive and the only way we can do it is by regular interactions with defence officers. He is looking for a land around Delhi NCR and hopefully he will be able to crack it soon.
This is not the first time that Gambhir has extended support to someone in choppy waters. A while back he also supported Asian Gold medallist boxer Dingko Singh who is battling with cancer. A couple of years ago he financially supported Indian Ice Hockey team which didn't have enough funds to travel for an outing abroad.