Gaian Gameworlds

Aplysina Fistularis
Aplysina Fistularis
(Image by Joseph Pawlik)   Details   DMCA

WHAT IS A GAMEWORLD?

Why don't you already know about gameworlds?

Think about that question for a second...

If understanding gameworlds is as important as we claim, why haven't you ever studied about gameworlds in a class at school?

If you were designing a modern educational curriculum, why would you avoid including such a powerful subject as 'gameworlds' even at the university level?

Possibly it is due to simple ignorance... "We never thought of it before..."

On the other hand, gameworlds are social organisms. Like any organism they try to defend themselves against being messed with. A university is a gameworld... If you were a university, would you empower your own customers (the students) to be able to reinvent your traditions, rules, context, and purpose? Probably not...

Clinton Callahan, originator of Possibility Management and Expand The Box trainings, author of Radiant Joy Brilliant Love / Building Love That Lasts, Directing the Power of Conscious Feelings, and Good Night Feelings, Possibilitator
 

Clinton Callahan

We don't know how severely we have been hypnotized by modern culture until we look backwards after implementing new thoughtware and discover the valuable new results we can create. Why did we wait so long? After years of using the Circle as a social interaction and business design, and finding its limitations, here are strong clear ideas for more organic developments. This is a quick course in building Gaia Gameworlds for projects and business. Three cheers for next culture - archearchy!

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 4, 2021 at 11:48:19 PM

