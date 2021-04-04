Gaian Gameworlds

WHAT IS A GAMEWORLD?

Why don't you already know about gameworlds?

Think about that question for a second...

If understanding gameworlds is as important as we claim, why haven't you ever studied about gameworlds in a class at school?

If you were designing a modern educational curriculum, why would you avoid including such a powerful subject as 'gameworlds' even at the university level?

Possibly it is due to simple ignorance... "We never thought of it before..."

On the other hand, gameworlds are social organisms. Like any organism they try to defend themselves against being messed with. A university is a gameworld... If you were a university, would you empower your own customers (the students) to be able to reinvent your traditions, rules, context, and purpose? Probably not...

