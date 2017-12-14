Power of Story Send a Tweet        
GUN LOVERS : JOIN NOW !!! (only slightly satirical...)

Ahh, YES- That undeniable drive to be close to the
object of your affection, and the need to share your
feelings with like-minded individuals...
GUNS. So alluring, so sensual, so powerful,
SO MISUNDERSTOOD !
NOW is the time for men who love GUNS
to come out.
To receive the support they deserve
and the camaraderie they desire.
Don't CONCEAL it; OPENLY CARRY it.
Not on your sleeve, but on your HIP ,
where it counts.
Boost your self-confidence, accentuate your pride !
Show the big BULGE in your holster !
JOIN N.A.M.G.L.A. NOW !!!
That's right, it's NAMGLA, the
North American Man-Gun Love Association !
For people who 'understand'
Join a chapter near you- COME LOADED
*** Coming soon to a shootin' range or 'self-empowerment' class
in your area---the N.A.W.G.L.A., for the " lil' ladies "
in yer life. NAWGLA--- it's only fair.
Don't be a NAWGLA-hide ... Come join us !

 

Universal skeptic, Vietnam-era draft refuser, all-around good guy.

