Ahh, YES- That undeniable drive to be close to the

object of your affection, and the need to share your

feelings with like-minded individuals...

GUNS . So alluring, so sensual, so powerful,

SO MISUNDERSTOOD !

NOW is the time for men who love GUNS

to come out.

To receive the support they deserve

and the camaraderie they desire.

Don't CONCEAL it; OPENLY CARRY it.

Not on your sleeve, but on your HIP ,

where it counts.

Boost your self-confidence, accentuate your pride !

Show the big BULGE in your holster !

JOIN N.A.M.G.L.A. NOW !!!

That's right, it's NAMGLA , the

North American Man-Gun Love Association !

For people who 'understand'

Join a chapter near you- COME LOADED

*** Coming soon to a shootin' range or 'self-empowerment' class

in your area---the N.A.W.G.L.A., for the " lil' ladies "

in yer life. NAWGLA--- it's only fair.

Don't be a NAWGLA-hide ... Come join us !