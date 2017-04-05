Refresh  

The global dangers of industrial meat

      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H1 4/5/17

From flickr.com: Cows {MID-71436}
Cows
(Image by Jorick77)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Reprinted from www.grain.org by GRAIN and Raj Patel

The world's largest beef manufacturer is in trouble. Reports have emerged that employees in over a dozen plants knowingly packed rancid meat, covering up the smell with acid, slabs of which were then sold on to schools and Walmart.

All this happened not in the U.S., though, but in Brazil, headquarters to meatpacking giant JBS. Named for its founder, Jose Batista Sobrinho, the company turns over almost as much as the next three largest U.S. beef producers--Tyson, Cargill, and National Beef--combined.

In response, Egypt has already banned Brazilian beef, and U.S. Senator John Tester (D-Montana) recently introduced legislation to prevent Brazilian beef from entering into the country, even as JBS suspended meat production at 33 of its 36 Brazilian meatpacking plants.

But choosing "America First" for your steak misses two far larger points. The Brazilian giant is simply striving to adopt ideas from, and buy out companies in, the U.S. meat industry. Pilgrim's, Cargill's pork business and Smithfield's beef operation have been acquired by what Bloomberg once called the world's second largest packaged food company (behind Nestle').

And even if you could stop the import of dodgy sausage, you still couldn't avoid the bigger planetary impact of the beef industry, because it's airborne. According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), meat and dairy production alone now generates more greenhouse gas emissions than all the world's transport combined.

Much of the greenhouse gas emissions generated by industrial livestock occur indirectly, through the production of grains to feed to animals that then get fed to humans. In 2010, about one-third of all cereals on Earth went to animal feed, and the FAO predicts this figure will reach 50 percent by 2050. More feed means more land under cultivation. And feed crops like soybean, maize, and sorghum are usually grown with chemical fertilizers, themselves another potent source of greenhouse gas emissions.

Meanwhile, consumption is soaring, made possible by widespread marketing and producing meat that's cheap to buy--even if those low prices are made possible through dangerous and poorly paid jobs, lax environmental practices, corporate subsidies, and dreadful living conditions for animals. If current trends continue, the FAO predicts world meat consumption will grow a further 76 percent by 2050. If, on the other hand, people kept their level of meat consumption to the World Health Organization's recommended guidelines, the world could reduce 40 percent of all current greenhouse gas emissions.

Unsurprisingly, this advice hasn't been well received by the meat, fertilizer, pesticide, and processing industries. Industrial meat concerns blasted the FAO after they put out a report in 2006 on the role of livestock in the climate crisis. "You wouldn't believe how much we were attacked," said Samuel Jutzi, director of the animal production and health division this UN agency. The FAO soon buckled under the pressure and agreed to establish a partnership with the meat industry's main lobby groups and shifted the focus of its work accordingly.

Canadian academic Tony Weis has a term for what's happening here: the world's diet, food system, and food policy are being "meatified." The corporations doing it are increasingly based in the global South, where most of the world's future industrial meat eaters live, and those firms are doing roaring business.

For example, a recent report by GRAIN shows that JBS is also the world's largest poultry producer. The world's largest pork producer is the Chinese WH Group, and France's Lactalis Group is the world's largest dairy producer. These firms, together with more-established U.S. and European ones, work hard to increase their control over the market: They blunt domestic government attempts to regulate them, they spur demand across the world, and they destroy the livestock practices of small-scale farmers in the process.

Propping Up the Meat Market

When Germany drafted guidelines to reduce meat consumption, demonstrating that a 50 percent cut by 2030 would be "crucial to climate protection," the industry lobbied. Hard. By the November 2016 launch date, the country's climate change plan had been gutted, and stripped of any reference at all to greenhouse gases in the agriculture sector. Similar stories can be told of U.S. efforts and those, predictably, in Brazil.

Despite industry opposition to certain kinds of regulation, they're very happy to suck at the teat of government subsidy. In 2013, OECD countries dished out $53 billion to livestock producers, with the EU paying $731 million to its cattle industry alone The same year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture paid more than $500 million to just 62 producers (starting with Tyson Foods) in order to get meat and dairy on school meal trays, compared to just a fraction of that to fruit and vegetable suppliers.

But the big guns in the industry's arsenal are "free trade" agreements. These trade deals artificially prop up production and consumption by promoting the dumping of cheap meat and dairy into poor countries' economies. They include clauses that eliminate protections for local farmers from foreign competitors. They also make it illegal to grant preference to local suppliers or products and they make government regulations subject to investor-state dispute settlement under which a foreign company can sue governments that adopt social or environmental legislation that they think undermines their profits.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

https://www.grain.org/pages/organisation

GRAIN is a small international non-profit organisation that works to support small farmers and social movements in their struggles for community-controlled and biodiversity-based food systems.
 

dale ruff

Meat production in the US is 97% factory farmed, laced with hormones, anti-biotics, e-coli, and carcinogenic traces from glyphosate grown feedstock.


Soy, used as a primary food, can feed 7-9 times more people ith superior nutrition than soy used as feedstock, where it takes 7-9 equivalent servings to produce a serving of toxic beef. Even "pasture fed" (2.7%) is allowed up to 20% of "forage," which means GMO-grown alfalfa. Only organic meat is toxin free, but it is so expensive that few can afford it as a staple part of their diet.


This means that switching to a plant-based diet, which all major diet studies prove leads to superior health and longer life (see China study, Oxford Study, and Loma Linda studies) saves 70-90% of land, water, and fossil fuels (used to grow feedstock), as well as decreasing the dangerous deforestation for feedstock and pasture (and burned out in 10 years), which is increasing global warming.


Meat consumption is heavily subsidized (as with corn subsidies, etc) and would use 75% more land, water, and fossil fuels to produce than if the corn and soy were used as primary foods.


Meat consumption is unsustainable, and not only because it wastes precious resources in a world where millions are starving, but because it is responsible for deforestation for pasture and feedstock production, which burns out in 10 years, leaving deserts where vibrant jungles once thrived.


Reducing or eliminating meet will benefit your health, the eco-system, slow down global warming, free up food for the starving, and cost much less.


Organic tempeh or tofu, more healthy than 99.7% of meat on the market, costs less than the cheapest and most toxic beef.


It also saves 75% of our limited resources...and as a bonus, saves the lives of billions of innnocent creatures killed to supply our addiction to meat. This is a critical way to drop out of the violence universe, with the justification for killing animals being used to justify mass murder of human beings, as subhuman, animals, parasites, vermin, etc.


Do yourself and the world a favor and switch to a plant-based diet, preferably organic. You will feel better both physically, emotionally, and spiritually. Mother earth will thank you as will the animal kingdom we share this earth with.



Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 5, 2017 at 6:01:25 PM

Suzana Megles

A great comment Dale- one which I clearly agree with. Now, if only others would as well. Yes, it is a battle and I am truly surprised how difficult people find giving up meat and dairy products. I am ashamed to admit how easy it was for me. Of course animal suffering was the selling point. I could not eat anything which I believe causes suffering. I hope someone doesn't respond to this by saying that plants suffer as well. To that I answer - then its a matter of who or what suffers more - animals or plants? For me that is a no brainer, but an even better argument for relying on plants is that if you believe in the Bible - God Himself gave our first parents a vegan diet.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 5, 2017 at 8:25:34 PM

Suzana Megles

As a vegan since '83, I am deeply saddened that corporations and people alike care neither for the animals or the environment. They obviously don't care about their health either. I believe in what I consider this truism- "We kill the animals and they kill us." This fear never led me to become vegan but farm animal cruelty did. I am grateful to God that I care enough for animals that I don't eat them. I don't even want dairy which causes so many thousands and thousand of cows to stand in long dairy lines ad infinatum till they too are made into hamburgers and steaks. They also are kept impregnated but they never get to enjoy their progeny who are whisked from them shortly after birth. How cruel to these mothers. Their male calves are often placed in tight crates to be sold for veal. Their female calves will soon join their mothers on the dairy line. Do you really need milk and milk products that badly? We vegans don't need them at all. We use soy milk and soy products gratefully and happily.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 5, 2017 at 7:17:00 PM

