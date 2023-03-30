 
 
GOP treachery, ageism and Renaissance porn

New claim about Iran hostage crisis sabotage may change narrative of Carter presidency In 1980, a prominent Republican sought to sabotage then-President Jimmy Carter's re-election by asking Middle Eastern leaders ...
By Bob Gaydos

Catching up with other news while on Trump indictment watch. And with a deep bow to the late, great Jimmy Cannon.

"" Maybe it's just me, but: I have no trouble believing reports that supporters of Ronald Reagan met secretly with officials of the Iranian regime before the 1980 presidential election to convince them not to agree to a deal with President Jimmy Carter on releasing 52 American hostages because his opponent "" Reagan "" would give them a better deal. It's tradition for the GOP. Richard Nixon had a team of "dirty tricks" specialists working when he was in the White House. The treachery worked. Reagan won. A sad footnote to a legacy of service as Carter, 96, spends his final days in hospice. He deserved better.

"" Maybe it's just me, but: I can't let Nikki Haley skate by without noting that she has added ageism to the Republican political dialogue to go along with racism, anti-Semitism, anti-LGBTQ and anti-education language. Haley, in announcing her candidacy for the GOP nomination for president, called for mental competency tests for federal officials more than 75 years old. Of course, President Biden (80), who would easily pass such a test, and Donald Trump (76), who would surely fail one, are both over 75. So are 16 senators and 36 members of the House of Representatives. Haley backed off on the top job, obviously not wanting to anger Trump, but said: "I think you look at Congress. Look at all the members of Congress. You have to start doing this for our elected officials. When people send someone to Washington, they need to know they're at the top of their game." Here are some current Republican members of Congress, all under 75 years of age: Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Jim Jordan, Ronny Jackson (the ex-Navy doctor who said Trump was in great physical shape) and Paul Gosar. Former members include Louie Gohmert and Devin Nunes. The top of their game? They couldn't find "competency "in a dictionary.

"" Maybe it's just me, but: Every time I start to think maybe we're not approaching the end of civilization as we've known it, someone comes up with a TV show to prove me wrong. This one is called "Power Slap." Calling itself "the world's premier slap fighting organization," it is actually licensed and sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Not surprising. In Power Slap, competitors stand on opposite sides of a lectern and, yes, take turns slapping the snot out of each other, one slap at a time, until someone "wins." That's it. That's entertainment. Or maybe it's a 21st Century version of Darwin's survival of the fittest.

"" Maybe it's just me, but: Let's call it The End of the World Part II. A Tallahassee, Florida charter school principal was forced to resign after a parent complained that sixth graders were exposed to "pornography" during a Renaissance art lesson that included Michelangelo's "David" sculpture. Yes, the masterpiece that was originally commissioned to be placed in the Cathedral of Florence, is porn in a school in Florida, where any working brain cells apparently go to die, courtesy Ron DeSantis, governor.

"" Back to Trump indictment watch.

Bob Gaydos is writer-in-residence at zestoforange.com.

