Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

GOP tax cuts will trigger sequestration

By       Message John Peebles       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Interesting 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/14/17

Author 240
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)
- Advertisement -

Tax bill recently passed by the Senate and approved by Reconciliation will generate sequester cuts under the PAYGO program.

Here is Maya MacGuineas writing for The Hill, as quoted by the Committee of a Responsible Federal Budget:

"The statutory pay-go sequester (as opposed to the Budget Control Act sequester that enforces the discretionary spending limits) requires across the board cuts in non-exempt mandatory spending programs to offset any deficit-increasing legislation that was passed in a given year."

PAYGO requires Congress to administer the cuts as the deficits are incurred. This means the recently passed budget will trigger cuts in:

- Advertisement -
"...Medicare, agriculture subsidies, student loans, the Social Services Block Grant, parts of border security and mandatory spending in the Affordable Care Act other than exchange subsidies and Medicaid expansion. So with this tax cut would come a doozy of a sequester."

Now certain favored spending troughs like the military--who just received nearly $700 billion in spending will be exempt from sequester. This is the fantasy line between discretionary and non-discretionary spending. Translation: depending on how you see things, federal spending can be classified as voluntary or involuntary.

A Republican might see some kinds of spending as more vital than others. These he may classify as non-discretionary to protect from sequester. If it's stuff he doesn't like--well, those of course are classified as "optional" even if they affect things like children's health care and food for the poor.

- Advertisement -
The Republicans have passed this budget knowing full well that sequester will apply to spending they don't like and not applied to spending they like. It's a classic Trojan Horse--minimize cuts to vital social services in selling the Budget Bill, all the while knowing that the tax cuts would trigger sequestration in future years.

PAYGO rules can be ignored but I believe 60 votes are required for a waiver. This mechanism make deficit spending harder and avoiding cuts associated with higher spending a bigger challenge. Of course the political class will seek to exempt the new Budget Bill from the effects of PAYGO by getting Democrats to sign off on an exemption--a process which the GOP Senatorial leadership thinks it can make happen.

The cuts according to MacGuineas will be up to $150 billion a year--the exact same amount that the tax breaks will cost the Treasury. So the corporations will pay less in taxes--money which Bank of American CEO Jamie Dimon has said would be spent on stock buybacks. The less they pay, the more discretionary spending is cut. The devil is in the details--the Tax Bill is a reverse Robin Hood cloaked in the fake objectivity of sequestration.

The plan all along appears to be to reduce taxes, boosting the deficit, then allowing sequestration to do more damage to the budget. Sure some of the Republicans' spending priorities might suffer--but not as much as those that the Democrats tend to defend.

Bottom line is that sequestration won't be leveled across the board but on discretionary items only. The defense bill I believe is immune as are the budgets of the security apparatus. These are viewed as fundamental to our security and are thus uncut-able. Meanwhile the programs that millions of Americans depend on like Medicare are cut and the money literally given out in tax breaks.

Reduce the tax breaks and key parts of the federal budget can be protected from sequestration. By selling the Tax Bill as a break from taxes, the GOP has set the country up for big surprises as the sequestration kicks in. The more that corporations save on their taxes, the deeper the cuts.

- Advertisement -
PAYGO may have meant to block excess government spending, the kind that has seen the federal debt double since 2010. The intent has been frustrated by a stream of exemptions and re-classifications based on partisan interpretations of various budget items and their expend-ability. Exempted spending will continue to grow as the Senate has done everything it can to free itself of spending limitations. The response to the Republican Tax Bill will be more spending on the things the people don't need as much and less spending on those they need.

These tax cuts come with a real price paid by hard-working Americans who don't earn enough, or have student debt, or other financial hardships. This lack of compassion demonstrates Republican contempt for the poor. It's as if they enjoy being Scrooge.

Rich, white, older, and mostly male, members of the Senate have disconnected from the Main Street realities that make life so hard for average Americans. Rather than help, the self-entitled political class would see Americans suffer even more. This is consistent with the self-sponsored delusion among the rich that they achieved success as a result of their own merit and resolve when in fact we know the rich get rich because they're already rich. Inequity in tax policies assures this.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Interesting 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

The author lives in Colorado, photographing the natural beauty of the Rocky Mountains. Politically, John's an X generation independent with a blend of traditional American and progressive values. He is fiscally conservative and believes in (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Fukushima poses ongoing danger

Nuclear Power: Unsafe in any dose

Neo-cons slap a sleeping Bear

Prep, don't panic over fallout

U.S. at the boundaries of empire

One dead in Charlottesville

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Michael Germain

Become a Fan
Author 6312
Editor

(Member since Jun 3, 2007), 5 fans, 2 articles, 16 quicklinks, 315 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Comment by Michael Germain:

While it is true that sequestration will begin to trigger automatic cuts in vital social services, to say it has all been done intentionally is to give the lunatic, nazifascistscum GOPer party way to much credit for intelligence.


This Kkklown Show of Stupid has been playing for years, the complete inability of that kkkrowd to actually govern has been well known for generations, and the relentless lies being told by the Kkklowns themselves have been told over and over again for years.


These nut jobs are checkers players. Brain dead and pedestrian. There is only one thing that will right this ship, and that is if the Demicoward party realizes that the GOPer party is an existential threat to the country, rather than a mere political opponent.


The fact that the GOPer party has been so successful for so long demonstrates in a kkkrystal kkklear fashion what a dumpster fire the Demicoward party is and has been for a long time.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 14, 2017 at 2:20:16 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 