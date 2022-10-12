 
 
GOP's far-right stance in Connecticut paves way for Democratic victory

By Mithout Gomez
Despite the echoing rumblings of political strife ahead, the one thing that has already been decided in this midterm election is that Connecticut is set to maintain its Democratic representation, including the governor's seat.

And the leads, according to the latest Quinnipiac university poll, is that the Constitution state is heading toward a massive Democratic victory.

Several factors are likely to contribute to the victory, among them abortion rights, a minimum wage increase, elimination of the state gas tax and the ever belief among the electorates that the 2020 election wasn't stolen.

As a result, Gov. Ned Lamont Lamont and Senator Richard Blumenthal face little opposition as they head to what is likely an overwhelming victory.

Political observers, including several Republicans, have indicated their astonishment at the double-digits lead Gov. Ned Lamont has maintained over his opponent, Mr. Bob Stefanowski, a former business executive.

Regrettably, such surprises are overstated given Mr Lamont's ability to get things done. He has introduced measures that resulted in the biggest minimum wage increase in decades. And despite his opponent's heavy concentration on crime, the reality is that crime in Connecticut is down - way down compared to the rest of the country.

Crime overall dropped slightly from 62,689 in 2020 to 60,921 in 2021, or by about 2.8 percent an is likely to go down further more.

The governor's early decision to eliminate the state gas tax has given motorists an early break as the inflation set in. And his pro-choice stance has grabbed 63 percent of women's vote.

Though Mr, Stefanowski has recognized Biden as the legitimate 2020 winner and continues to focus his attention on inflation, food and gas prices, his stance on abortion, however, couldn't come at a worst time: he believes women should subject themselves to the dictate of men when it comes to abortion, even if it's their own bodies.

Mithout Gomez is a veteran journalist who's covered local, national and international issues.

