Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

GOP plots to oust Trump/Democrats plot to keep him in power: the Politics of the Absurd

By dale ruff
May 15, 2017

We continually hear about the Democrats and the "liberal intelligentsia" hyperventilating over Russia, but the plain fact is that Trump's entire staff has claimed both that Russia is a grave threat and that they intervened in the election.

From flickr.com: sabotage {MID-72976}
sabotage
(Image by Parti Kralandais Palladionaute)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Why is the narrative about Democrats growing rabid over the Trump/Russian allegations when in fact it is his own staff that has given credibility to the allegations?

Those who still believe Trump wants friendship with Russia might want to look at who else is protesting the anti-Russian campaign:

RICHMOND -- Self-proclaimed white nationalist Richard Spencer led a large group of demonstrators carrying torches and chanting "You will not replace us" Saturday in Charlottesville, protesting plans to remove a Confederate monument that has played an outsize role in this year's race for Virginia governor.

"What brings us together is that we are white, we are a people, we will not be replaced," Spencer said.

At the second rally, dozens of torch-bearing protesters gathered in a city park Saturday evening and chanted "You will not replace us" and "Russia is our friend."

From flickr.com: Trump-6 {MID-72968}
Trump-6
(Image by TaylorHerring)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Secy of Defense Mattis has said that Russia had hintervened and was a grave threat; so did Secy of State Tillerson; so did CIA chief Pompeo, and so did Ambassador to the UN Haley. All have said the evidence they have seen is compelling that Russia intervened and that Russia is our most serious threat.

Why is that not the headline, rather than whining about liberals (a term I think that has out used its utility) becoming "hysterical" about Russia? It is the Trump team calling Russia our most serious threat and asserting they have seen evidence showing, "without a doubt," that Russia intervened in the recent election.

In fact, I am so tired of hearing this half-truth and I will document the other half by showing how Trump's own team is busy pulling him down and preparing for the ultimate sacrifice of the man they see as a usurper of their Party, and I will present the logic that it is the Democrats who want to keep Trump in power.

a. The Democrats can complain but they cannot take Trump down; there is zero chance they could convict him of an impeachable offense. If they did take him down, they have a much tougher time winning in 2018 and 2020. If the Democratic leadership had half a brain, they would be defending Trump and trash-talking the Republicans who are sabotaging his leadership.

lWhat is happening, in plain sight, is that the Republicans including the key figures he has appointed, including his VP, who will when the time comes deliver the dagger thrust reassert the establishment Republican control of the Party to which they all see Trump as a reckless outsider who, if left in place, will doom them in the elections in 2018 and 2020.

While the Democrats plot futile plots to take Trump down, it is the Republicans, including his own staff, who are working to bury him, contradicting him at every turn and setting up his total isolation in preparation to force him out. Republicans contradicting Trump are making the case that are not part of his reckless journey to political suicide but in fact, in the forefront of pointing out his errors and correcting him at every term.

In the end, it is the insiders who will take down the man that they, like the Democrats, see as a usurper but not only of the Presidency but of the Republican Party.

What follows is the hard evidence that it is the Republicans closest to Trump, his own appointees, who are working to sabotage his Presidency with vice President Pence waiting in the wings, dagger in hand, pretending to be a loyal soldier for the Commander in Chief.

THE EVIDENCE:

retired, working radical egalitarian/libertarian socialist old school independent, vegan, survivor


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 16 fans, 98 articles, 4832 comments, 1 diaries


PREDICTING the future is, of course, speculation, but the evidence is clear that Trump's own staff is sabotaging his leadership by claiming the election was rigged in his favor and that Russia is our most serious threat. They are isolating Trump in order to force him out.

Trump, by all accounts, is both angry and miserable. A man, even a bully and narcissist can be pushed only so far before he says "f*ck this noise" and, blaming everyone but himself will say he can no longer serve in such a corrupt system and will leave, as was said about Vietnam, "with honor." He will say the system is so evil it cannot be fixed and return to his former life of ripping off investors. In the meantime, he will fire many on his staff but, owing to his stupidity, keep in place those now sabotaging him and plotting his demise.

Republicans will sigh with relief and resume their business as usual style, and Democrats will realize that their chances for winning in 2018 and 2020 just suffered a serious setback.

And that is the plan. Please show me how I am wrong....

May 15, 2017

