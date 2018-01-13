- Advertisement -

Progressive former Congressman Alan Grayson, says that "The GOP-controlled House of Representatives is prohibiting Members of Congress from discussing impeachment of President Trump, when they give speeches on the Floor of the House."

Grayson was a Representative from Florida's 9th District from 2013 though Jan 3, 2017. Previously he represented Florida's 8th District from 2009-2011. He was vice-chairman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. Born in the Bronx, he worked his way through Harvard College as a janitor and nightwatchman, (returning to Harvard later for graduate studies); in 2010 he was ranked as the 11th-wealthiest member of Congress. Howard Dean called him a "healthcare hero" and Grayson received the most votes from Democracy for America for "progressive hero."

Grayson's full statement about the Republican Congressional gag is below:

The GOP-controlled House of Representatives is prohibiting Members of Congress from discussing impeachment of President Trump, when they give speeches on the Floor of the House. - Advertisement - When I first heard about this, back in May of 2017, my jaw dropped. Under the Constitution, the U.S. House of Representatives is the body responsible for impeaching the President of the United States. So how could Members of Congress be forbidden to talk about it? On Feb. 2, 2017, Rep. Pocan (D-WI) said that if the President issues an unconstitutional executive order, then the House would have to "explor[e] the power of impeachment." The immediate response from the GOP Speaker pro tem presiding over the House was this: "Members are reminded to refrain from engaging in personalities toward the President." End of discussion. On May 17, 2017, Rep. Al Green said "I stand for impeachment of the President." The response from the Speaker pro tem: "Members are reminded to refrain from engaging in personalities toward the President, such as accusations that he committed an impeachable offense." End of discussion. - Advertisement - Also on May 17, 2017, Rep. Espillat (D-NY) said "if the latest reports are true, the way Trump chose to interfere with the FBI investigation of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn [is] impeachable." The Speaker's response: "Members are reminded to refrain from engaging in personalities toward the President." End of discussion. On May 25, 2017, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) said "now is the time for an impeachment inquiry." The Speaker's response: "Members are reminded to refrain from engaging in personalities toward the President." End of discussion.

