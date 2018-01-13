Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

GOP Gags Congress Members from Mentioning Impeachment

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Become a Fan
  (84 fans)
- Advertisement -

Progressive former Congressman Alan Grayson, says that "The GOP-controlled House of Representatives is prohibiting Members of Congress from discussing impeachment of President Trump, when they give speeches on the Floor of the House."


Alan Grayson
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

Grayson was a Representative from Florida's 9th District from 2013 though Jan 3, 2017. Previously he represented Florida's 8th District from 2009-2011. He was vice-chairman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. Born in the Bronx, he worked his way through Harvard College as a janitor and nightwatchman, (returning to Harvard later for graduate studies); in 2010 he was ranked as the 11th-wealthiest member of Congress. Howard Dean called him a "healthcare hero" and Grayson received the most votes from Democracy for America for "progressive hero."

Grayson's full statement about the Republican Congressional gag is below:

The GOP-controlled House of Representatives is prohibiting Members of Congress from discussing impeachment of President Trump, when they give speeches on the Floor of the House.

- Advertisement -

When I first heard about this, back in May of 2017, my jaw dropped. Under the Constitution, the U.S. House of Representatives is the body responsible for impeaching the President of the United States. So how could Members of Congress be forbidden to talk about it?

On Feb. 2, 2017, Rep. Pocan (D-WI) said that if the President issues an unconstitutional executive order, then the House would have to "explor[e] the power of impeachment." The immediate response from the GOP Speaker pro tem presiding over the House was this: "Members are reminded to refrain from engaging in personalities toward the President." End of discussion.

On May 17, 2017, Rep. Al Green said "I stand for impeachment of the President." The response from the Speaker pro tem: "Members are reminded to refrain from engaging in personalities toward the President, such as accusations that he committed an impeachable offense." End of discussion.

- Advertisement -

Also on May 17, 2017, Rep. Espillat (D-NY) said "if the latest reports are true, the way Trump chose to interfere with the FBI investigation of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn [is] impeachable." The Speaker's response: "Members are reminded to refrain from engaging in personalities toward the President." End of discussion.

On May 25, 2017, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) said "now is the time for an impeachment inquiry." The Speaker's response: "Members are reminded to refrain from engaging in personalities toward the President." End of discussion.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

2012: Armageddon or Quantum Leap? Gregg Braden's Answer-Fractal Time

California Fire Update: Station Fire 1:30 pm, Pacific Time 8-28-09

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 