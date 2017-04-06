That taints Gorsuch's appointment, as the weakest, least supported one in recent history. It is emblematic of the limp, weak leadership of Trump and his GOP cronies.

Democrats can actually mark this up as a win, for doing the right thing. But I fear one or more of the conservatives on the Supreme Court may use this situation as an opportunity to safely retire-- most likely Thomas or Kennedy.

it's time to end lifetime appointments for the Supreme Court. There should be a term of eight or ten years, with no option to run again.

Meanwhile, while I'm glad the Dems had the guts to filibuster, they have a long, long way to clean up their act.