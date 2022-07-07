Reprinted from hartmannreport.com
It turns out that America actually does have an issue with "cancel culture" but, the media has been focusing on the wrong one
Republicans are all about canceling things: you could call it GOP Cancel Culture.
Most recently, for example, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is trying to cancel the First Amendment, requiring university teachers and students to register their political perspectives with the state.
He has, in his rush to run for president in 2024, achieved a pinnacle of success, a victory of sorts, within the newest iteration of Republican Cancel Culture.
As Max Boot documented in a brilliant op-ed in yesterday's Washington Post, DeSantis has cancelled or tried to cancel:
-
* Private business' and local governments' ability to protect people with mask or vaccine mandates
-
* LGBTQ people in Florida with his "Don't Say Gay" law
-
* Disney's tax breaks because they dared criticize him on behalf of their LGBTQ employees and customers
-
* State funding for the Tampa Bay Rays training camp because they called for gun safety in the state
-
* The true history of race in this country
-
* Our nation's Founders' arguments for the separation of church and state
-
* Voting rights in Florida (now enforced by his new "election police")
-
* Public demonstrations he doesn't approve of
