Reprinted from hartmannreport.com

It turns out that America actually does have an issue with "cancel culture" but, the media has been focusing on the wrong one



Cancel Culture

Republicans are all about canceling things: you could call it GOP Cancel Culture.

Most recently, for example, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is trying to cancel the First Amendment, requiring university teachers and students to register their political perspectives with the state.

He has, in his rush to run for president in 2024, achieved a pinnacle of success, a victory of sorts, within the newest iteration of Republican Cancel Culture.

As Max Boot documented in a brilliant op-ed in yesterday's Washington Post, DeSantis has cancelled or tried to cancel: