Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

GOP Blocks Investigation Of Chaplain's Firing By Ryan

By       Message Eric Boehlert       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 4/28/18

Author 22111
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)

From Share Blue

- Advertisement -

Nobody's ever fired the House chaplain. But Paul Ryan did.

From commons.wikimedia.org: Paul Ryan {MID-287048}
Paul Ryan
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA

Despite bipartisan outcry, Republican House members voted Friday to block the call for an investigation into the bizarre and unprecedented forced resignation of House chaplain Patrick Conroy by Speaker Paul Ryan.

- Advertisement -

Ryan's only vague reason for the move, which he offered after news of the forced resignation broke, is because, he says, some members felt their "pastoral needs" weren't being met. But there is widespread feeling within Congress that Conroy, a Jesuit priest who leads the chamber in prayer, is being removed because he has emphasized equity in his work during the age of Trump.

A senior Democratic leadership aide told Shareblue Media Conroy was "pushed out because he was praying for justice and fairness."

In a statement, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi disputed the claim that Conroy failed to meet the needs of House members.

- Advertisement -

"Father Pat Conroy's service for the last seven years has been a blessing of grace and dignity to the House of Representatives. He has ministered to the needs of Members of the Congress, regardless of party," she said.

"During Father Conroy's entire service, I've never received a complaint from our Members about him pastoring to the needs of the House."

On Friday, House Democratic Caucus Chairman Joseph Crowley offered up a privileged resolution to establish a six-person select committee to look into Conroy's firing. The resolution was defeated by a vote of 215-171 with three Republicans voting present.

Last November, when the House was voting on a GOP tax giveaway to billionaires and corporations, Conroy reportedly triggered Republican ire when he urged compassion.

"As legislation on taxes continues to be debated this week and next, may all Members be mindful that the institutions and structures of our great nation guarantee the opportunities that have allowed some to achieve great success, while others continue to struggle," Conroy said during the daily prayer.

Soon after that, "A [Ryan] staffer came down and said, 'We are upset with this prayer; you are getting too political,'" Conroy told the New York Times. The next time he saw Ryan, the speaker told him, "Padre, you just got to stay out of politics."

- Advertisement -

This month, Ryan's chief of staff told Conroy the speaker wanted him to resign. In an April 15 letter he wrote to Ryan, Conroy announced, "As you have requested, I hereby offer my resignation as the 60th Chaplain of the United States House of Representatives."

Conroy officially exits next month. He has served in the post since 2011 when former Republican Speaker of the House John Boehner nominated him.

Democrats aren't the only ones furious by Ryan's heavy-handed move to drive Conroy out.

"I'm very upset," said Republican Rep. Walter Jones from North Carolina. "If this is true about the prayer, and we have freedom of religion in America, how about freedom of religion on the floor of the House?"

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Eric Boehlert is the author of Lapdogs: How the Press Rolled Over for Bush (Free Press, 2006). He worked for five years as a senior writer for Salon.com, where he wrote extensively about media and politics. Prior to that, he worked as a (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

In Rare Public Rebuke, FBI Humiliates Nunes For "Memo" Smear Campaign

Struggling Clear Channel And Rush Limbaugh's $400 Million Payday

Trump's trade war backfires as red states defy him

How Fox News Is Destroying The Republican Party

Trump, the Press, And How to Treat a Liar

Gingrich Assailed by Conservative Press; Conservatives Blame "Liberal Media"

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Kenneth Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 94318

(Member since Jun 24, 2014), 18 fans, 11 articles, 8 quicklinks, 2291 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

When a pastor urges justice and fairness he makes God appear weak, and thus becomes an enemy of the State.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 28, 2018 at 4:33:50 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 