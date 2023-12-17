GOP Attacks on Higher Learning: What's Education for Anyway? And How about Religion?

Readings for the Third Sunday of Advent: Isaiah 61: 1-2A, 10-11; Luke 1: 46-48, 49-50, 53-54; 1 Thessalonians 5: 16-24; John 1: 6-8, 19-28.

Last week, Americans were treated to a high-level display of hypocrisy, double standards, and pure ignorance regarding higher learning. The spectacle occurred during a House Education Committee hearing about on-campus demonstrations supporting Palestinians in Gaza.

The procedure raised questions not only about alleged anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, but also about the very purpose of higher education.

For me in the context of biblical readings for this third Sunday of Advent, the hearing also touched issues of faith and its dictates regarding the conflict in Gaza. As we'll see, today's readings suggest that Christians should stand with Palestinians and against the United States now unquestionably revealed (in the words of Scott Ritter) as "the world's bad guy."

Let me deal with each of those points successively.

The Hearing & Anti-Semitism

During the hearing just referenced, rightwing congress member Elise Stefanik (R NY) grilled Harvard president Claudine Gay, her MIT counterpart Sally Kornbluth, and University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill about allowing pro-Palestinian demonstrations on their campuses.

According to Ms. Stefanik, the demonstrations ran the danger of threatening pro-Zionist students.

Ignoring her own history of alleged anti-Semitic positions as well as her votes funding the Zionist genocide of Gazans, the congresswoman's questioning simplistically linked the term "intifada" to advocacy of extermination of Jews.

Similarly ignoring Zionist claims to "Greater Israel" extending from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, the congresswoman's questioning implied that any use of the phrase "from the River to the Sea" uniquely threatened Jewish students. Clearly, Congresswoman Stefanik, along with many Democrats, was anxious to restrict pro-Palestinian speech on Campus.

For their part, the university presidents at last week's hearing were correspondingly anxious to protect first amendment guarantees on their campuses in today's context where any talk of Palestinian rights is interpreted as anti-Semitic.

The whole affair had commentators like Omer Bartov, a professor of Holocaust and genocide studies at Brown University, viewing the presidents' grilling and its fallout as an attempt by champions of Zionism to distract from actual genocide (of Palestinians in Gaza) while centralizing highly marginal hypothetical speech about repeating Hitler's horrendous genocide of Jews.

Meanwhile, right-wing commentators on Fox News offered outright condemnation of the three women presidents' unwillingness to give a simple "yes" or "no" answer to loaded questions about complex constitutional issues of free speech.

According to Bill Bennett, the former Secretary of Education under Ronald Reagan, the whole affair illustrated, how American education at all levels has declined into what some have called "cesspools of liberal propaganda."

Education's Purpose

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).