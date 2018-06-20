Power of Story Send a Tweet        

GMO Blowback Enlarges with South Korea Rejecting Canadian wheat and Flour, Might Even Bite Back Bayer!

opednews.com Headlined to H2 6/20/18

The World According to Monsanto (Full Documentary) Monsanto's controversial past combines some of the most toxic products ever sold with misleading reports, pressure tactics, collusion, and attempted corruption.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: ajvaughan3 Documentary Films)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The commentary: Personally, I think the whole rotten corrupted GMO thing is slowly blowing up in the faces of these Canadian wheat farmers; under these circumstances, they will grow increasingly furious at how they have been lied to over decades by Monsanto, now subsumed into Bayer. Will they and their government be angry enough to dump the agribusiness GMO takeover and revert to the prior 8000 year history of agriculture by getting rid of Bayer? We'll see, eh?


The news: South Korea followed Japan's lead on Monday, June 18th. Canada is one of the world's largest wheat exporters and is South Korea's No. 3 wheat supplier after the U.S. and Australia. A few Roundup Ready wheat plants discovered in southern Alberta in 2017 have caused another country to ban Canadian wheat imports.

On Friday, June 15th, Japan banned Canadian wheat imports after it was announced genetically modified wheat plants were discovered along an access road in Southern Alberta. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency "proved" there's no genetically modified wheat in commercial production in Canada. The Canadian Grain Commission has also confirmed there's no trace of the unapproved trait in any Canadian wheat shipments. Genetically modified wheat is not approved in any country.

A different more analytical spin from coverage in the Ukraine, another large wheat exporter

This all stems from Canada's own admission, when the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) on June 14 released a statement indicating it has discovered genetically modified wheat in southern Alberta.

"The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has recently completed testing of a few wheat plants found on an access road in Alberta that survived a spraying treatment for weeds. When the CFIA was notified of this finding, CFIA scientists conducted tests to determine why the wheat survived. The CFIA's tests confirmed that the wheat found was genetically modified and herbicide-tolerant. Since GM wheat is not authorized in Canada, the CFIA worked collaboratively with partners at all levels to gather as much complete, accurate and credible information about this discovery as possible."

The CFIA said it was notified of the GM wheat by the government of Alberta on Jan. 31. By Feb. 12, the CFIA's Ottawa Genotyping/Botany Laboratory had received samples of wheat seeds from Alberta and began conducting DNA-based analyses. Following the analysis, the CFIA narrowed the wheat line down to two possible companies before ultimately determining on April 8 that the Alberta wheat sample was a match for a Monsanto GM wheat line that was used in multiple confined research field trials in the late 1990s and early 2000s in both Canada and the United States. The locations of the confined research field trials were approximately 200 miles or more removed from the GM wheat plants found in Alberta, the CFIA said.

The CFIA noted that no evidence was present to suggest that the GM wheat was present anywhere other than the isolated site where it was discovered. In addition, Health Canada has concluded that the finding does not pose a food safety risk.

From the Edmonton Journal, by CLARE CLANCY Updated: June 18, 2018

Ottawa has confirmed that both countries had launched a temporary suspension of Canadian wheat. "South Korea is a much smaller buyer of Canadian wheat, but they still are a customer," said Alberta Wheat Commission chairman Kevin Bender. "We'd like to get this corrected as quickly as we can."

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most
 

NYC Council "STANDS UNITED" WITH N.DAKOTA PROTESTERS, 2 new videos of police using pepper spray and rubber bullets

Mirena Interuterine Devices can cause Depression, Mood swings, Acne, Back Pain, Uterine Cysts, and Uterine Perforations

CA Exit Polls reveal 23% Discrepancy; 11 States With Vote "Flipping" Evidence; Our New Directions in American History?

In the California Primary, More Ballots Remain Uncounted than the Total Number of votes for Hillary Clinton!

What does Coca Cola's Dasani bottled water have in common with Death by Lethal Injection?

Stephen Fox

Take the time to watch this, please. It is most illuminating! Just because of the name change to only Bayer, doesn't remove the malevolent and destructive 100+ year history of Monsanto.


I have the feeling this mess with Canadian wheat getting rejected is not only going to "stick," but will lead to many international reamifications, perhaps even the downfall of this merger.


Why in the world would Bayer want to take on the massive corporate debt that will accrue when all of the myriad lawsuits against Monsanto bear fruit? There are at least 8 West Coast cities suing Monsanto just to get the money to clean up their PCB pollution.


GMO Documentary Exposing Monsanto and Bayer This Monsanto Documentary or more broadly put GMO documentary about genetically modified organisms is meant to bring awareness to as many people as .
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Terry Sutton) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Wednesday, Jun 20, 2018 at 3:38:10 PM

Devil's Advocate

Of course, the conversation never seems to cover HOW the isolated GMO crops arrived, or WHO brought them in, and WHY we're hearing about all these "unexplained" pockets of GMO crops getting "discovered" all over the place.

Is it an attempt to contaminate the non-GMO environment around them?

Submitted on Wednesday, Jun 20, 2018 at 4:26:24 PM

Stephen Fox

Somehow I suspect there is much more to this story than even I can discern. Some have written that it was only 7 isolated stalks that caused the problem, but I don't believe that at all....


However, in fact, almost no one really pays much attention to these comparatively esoteric concerns, even when it is huge nations like Japan and South Korea doing the objecting.


If this sticks, I cannot see how it will not have profound and lasting ramifications. Do remember that a few years back, both of those nations rejected entire crops being imported from the USA because of GMO concerns. Here is a video on that:



U S Wheat Banned in Japan, South Korea After Discovery of Monsanto GMO Japan and parts of South Korea have banned U.S. wheat imports after the discovery of a genetically modified crop in Oregon. Testing has confirmed the GMO ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: freespeechtv) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Wednesday, Jun 20, 2018 at 4:32:17 PM

