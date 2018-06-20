- Advertisement -



The World According to Monsanto (Full Documentary) Monsanto's controversial past combines some of the most toxic products ever sold with misleading reports, pressure tactics, collusion, and attempted corruption.

(Image by YouTube, Channel: ajvaughan3 Documentary Films) Permission Details DMCA



The commentary: Personally, I think the whole rotten corrupted GMO thing is slowly blowing up in the faces of these Canadian wheat farmers; under these circumstances, they will grow increasingly furious at how they have been lied to over decades by Monsanto, now subsumed into Bayer. Will they and their government be angry enough to dump the agribusiness GMO takeover and revert to the prior 8000 year history of agriculture by getting rid of Bayer? We'll see, eh?





- Advertisement -

The news: South Korea followed Japan's lead on Monday, June 18th. Canada is one of the world's largest wheat exporters and is South Korea's No. 3 wheat supplier after the U.S. and Australia. A few Roundup Ready wheat plants discovered in southern Alberta in 2017 have caused another country to ban Canadian wheat imports.

On Friday, June 15th, Japan banned Canadian wheat imports after it was announced genetically modified wheat plants were discovered along an access road in Southern Alberta. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency "proved" there's no genetically modified wheat in commercial production in Canada. The Canadian Grain Commission has also confirmed there's no trace of the unapproved trait in any Canadian wheat shipments. Genetically modified wheat is not approved in any country.

see also: click here

- Advertisement -

>>>>>

A different more analytical spin from coverage in the Ukraine, another large wheat exporter

This all stems from Canada's own admission, when the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) on June 14 released a statement indicating it has discovered genetically modified wheat in southern Alberta.

"The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has recently completed testing of a few wheat plants found on an access road in Alberta that survived a spraying treatment for weeds. When the CFIA was notified of this finding, CFIA scientists conducted tests to determine why the wheat survived. The CFIA's tests confirmed that the wheat found was genetically modified and herbicide-tolerant. Since GM wheat is not authorized in Canada, the CFIA worked collaboratively with partners at all levels to gather as much complete, accurate and credible information about this discovery as possible."

The CFIA said it was notified of the GM wheat by the government of Alberta on Jan. 31. By Feb. 12, the CFIA's Ottawa Genotyping/Botany Laboratory had received samples of wheat seeds from Alberta and began conducting DNA-based analyses. Following the analysis, the CFIA narrowed the wheat line down to two possible companies before ultimately determining on April 8 that the Alberta wheat sample was a match for a Monsanto GM wheat line that was used in multiple confined research field trials in the late 1990s and early 2000s in both Canada and the United States. The locations of the confined research field trials were approximately 200 miles or more removed from the GM wheat plants found in Alberta, the CFIA said.

The CFIA noted that no evidence was present to suggest that the GM wheat was present anywhere other than the isolated site where it was discovered. In addition, Health Canada has concluded that the finding does not pose a food safety risk.

- Advertisement -

please see also: click here

>>>>>>>>>

From the Edmonton Journal, by CLARE CLANCY Updated: June 18, 2018

Ottawa has confirmed that both countries had launched a temporary suspension of Canadian wheat. "South Korea is a much smaller buyer of Canadian wheat, but they still are a customer," said Alberta Wheat Commission chairman Kevin Bender. "We'd like to get this corrected as quickly as we can."

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3