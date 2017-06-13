Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
General News

GA6 Election to Continue with Unverifiable Voting

By       Message Garland Favorito     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 6/13/17

Author 23503
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)


(Image by Georgians for Verified Voting)   Permission   Details   DMCA

ATLANTA GA -- The 6th District Special Election (GA6) will finish on Georgia's 15 year-old unverifiable electronic voting system. A ruling by Fulton County Superior Court late Friday in Curling v. Kemp denied the plaintiffs' request for an emergency temporary restraining order against the un-auditable system.

The denial was based largely on a technicality known as sovereign immunity. The court was unconvinced that plaintiffs had provided enough evidence of a specific legal violation by officials in their use of the system. Therefore, the court ruled that, ""Plaintiffs are barred from injunctive relief in common law on any state law claims." The court acknowledged the plaintiffs' attempt to overcome the sovereign immunity argument with a federal 42 USC 1983 claim but ruled that plaintiffs "failed to make such a pleading" until the hearing.

The court found that the plaintiffs' expert witness testimony was speculative and cited an "absence of evidence" for problems that have occurred in Georgia such as skewed results, malfunctions and unexplained deviations. While skewed results are almost impossible to prove because of the unverifiable nature of Georgia's voting machines, there is evidence of several problems Georgia election officials have experienced with the machines since they were installed in 2002. That evidence could not be presented by plaintiffs in the rushed setting of the emergency hearing.

Finally, the court cited impracticability of changing election methods in the GA6 race while it is in midstream. Defense witnesses focused mostly on costs, risks and purported confusion of changing election methods after GA6 early voting started. They argued the burden was too great even if change was limited to Election Day voting. The court agreed and ruled that plaintiffs ""cannot satisfy the elements for such a remedy." that should be ""reserved for clear and urgent cases."

Despite the ruling, plaintiffs and election integrity activists were impressed with the understanding that Judge Kimberly Esmond Adams demonstrated of the issues involved in the case and her efficient handling of the matter. They are considering their next options while vowing not to stop seeking verifiable elections in Georgia.

Secretary Kemp stated that, " I applaud the judge for finding what we already know: Our voting machines in Georgia are safe and accurate."" However, experts testified that the system provides no assurance of safety or accuracy and Judge Adams never made such a finding in her ruling.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Garland Favorito is the co-founder of VoterGA, which was established to restore the integrity of Georgia elections after the state implemented unverifibale voting statewide. He is also the author of Our Nation Betrayed, which, in its second (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Still Looking for the Right Christmas Present?

New Movie Propagates Lincoln Historical Myths

Police Break in, Shoot Woman 3 Times after She Calls 911

Schaefers Killed with Mysterious Gun, GBI Destroys Evidence, Closes "Suicide" Case

The Hidden Story Behind Ferguson Unrest

Big Brother Coming to Georgia

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 