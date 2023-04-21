G7 addresses global issues in crucial roundtable but can they bring change?

The G7 group meeting in Hiroshima, Japan could not have come at a more opportune time. So many global issues demand focused attention and it is crucial that international leaders gather together for talks and make decisions. The G7 is critical for tackling global challenges and maintaining focus on achieving common goals wherever possible.

The group, which comprises the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Canada focused on numerous issues, but two main crises stood out: Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and China's increasing assertiveness against, and military manoeuvres around, Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own.

The group put out a statement saying, "There can be no impunity for war crimes and other atrocities such as Russia's attacks against civilians and critical civilian infrastructure. We remain committed to intensifying sanctions against Russia, coordinating and fully enforcing them."

They pledged to intensify sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine and criticised China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait and disputed South China Sea, urging Beijing "to act as a responsible member of the international community."

The meeting of environment and climate ministers also agreed to cooperate on developing a "rule-based, transparent global market and supply chains based on reliable international standards and certification schemes" for low-carbon hydrogen.

The ministers agreed to speed up their phase-out of the fossil fuel consumption causing climate change, although they did not set a firm date for achieving this. In a joint statement, the ministers agreed "to accelerate the phase-out of unabated fossil fuels so as to achieve net zero in energy systems by 2050 at the latest."

The G7 communique published by the group also criticised North Korea over its nuclear and ballistic missile programme, expressed concern over the violence in Sudan and Myanmar and called on the Taliban to reverse its ban on women working for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the United Nations.

With regard to Sudan, the ministers urged General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who heads the military, and his rival, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), to "end hostilities immediately" and return to negotiations.

The fighting, which erupted on Saturday over a disagreement on integrating the RSF into Sudan's military, has killed nearly 200 people and forced the closure of the country's international airport.

The ministers condemned the ongoing violence in Myanmar, where the military staged a coup two years ago and is engaged in nationwide battles with civilian militias opposed to its rule, expressing deep concern over the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation there.

They also slammed the Taliban's "systematic abuses of human rights of women and girls", denouncing the group's bans on female higher education and work.

"We call for the immediate reversal of unacceptable decisions restricting human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the latest bans prohibiting Afghan women from working for NGOs and the UN," they said.

According to a Financial Times report, the G7 also privately rebuked Switzerland for not doing enough to combat Russian oligarchs evading sanctions. A letter sent to the Swiss government, signed by the G7 ambassadors in Bern on behalf of the group, as well as the EU's ambassador, said Swiss privacy laws and other "loopholes" were being exploited by Russians to hide billions of francs in offshore assets.

With all of these issues on the table, the real question is whether the G7 has the power to influence real change. Discussing these pressing global issues is one thing. Acting on them and making a difference through real change is a whole other matter.