 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 4/21/23

G7 addresses global issues in crucial roundtable but can they bring change?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Mark Lansvin


(Image by Japan Center for International Exchange)   Details   DMCA

The G7 group meeting in Hiroshima, Japan could not have come at a more opportune time. So many global issues demand focused attention and it is crucial that international leaders gather together for talks and make decisions. The G7 is critical for tackling global challenges and maintaining focus on achieving common goals wherever possible.

The group, which comprises the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Canada focused on numerous issues, but two main crises stood out: Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and China's increasing assertiveness against, and military manoeuvres around, Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own.

The group put out a statement saying, "There can be no impunity for war crimes and other atrocities such as Russia's attacks against civilians and critical civilian infrastructure. We remain committed to intensifying sanctions against Russia, coordinating and fully enforcing them."

They pledged to intensify sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine and criticised China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait and disputed South China Sea, urging Beijing "to act as a responsible member of the international community."

The meeting of environment and climate ministers also agreed to cooperate on developing a "rule-based, transparent global market and supply chains based on reliable international standards and certification schemes" for low-carbon hydrogen.

The ministers agreed to speed up their phase-out of the fossil fuel consumption causing climate change, although they did not set a firm date for achieving this. In a joint statement, the ministers agreed "to accelerate the phase-out of unabated fossil fuels so as to achieve net zero in energy systems by 2050 at the latest."

The G7 communique published by the group also criticised North Korea over its nuclear and ballistic missile programme, expressed concern over the violence in Sudan and Myanmar and called on the Taliban to reverse its ban on women working for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the United Nations.

With regard to Sudan, the ministers urged General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who heads the military, and his rival, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), to "end hostilities immediately" and return to negotiations.

The fighting, which erupted on Saturday over a disagreement on integrating the RSF into Sudan's military, has killed nearly 200 people and forced the closure of the country's international airport.

The ministers condemned the ongoing violence in Myanmar, where the military staged a coup two years ago and is engaged in nationwide battles with civilian militias opposed to its rule, expressing deep concern over the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation there.

They also slammed the Taliban's "systematic abuses of human rights of women and girls", denouncing the group's bans on female higher education and work.

"We call for the immediate reversal of unacceptable decisions restricting human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the latest bans prohibiting Afghan women from working for NGOs and the UN," they said.

According to a Financial Times report, the G7 also privately rebuked Switzerland for not doing enough to combat Russian oligarchs evading sanctions. A letter sent to the Swiss government, signed by the G7 ambassadors in Bern on behalf of the group, as well as the EU's ambassador, said Swiss privacy laws and other "loopholes" were being exploited by Russians to hide billions of francs in offshore assets.

With all of these issues on the table, the real question is whether the G7 has the power to influence real change. Discussing these pressing global issues is one thing. Acting on them and making a difference through real change is a whole other matter.

Rate It | View Ratings

Mark Lansvin Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Mr. Lansvin is a strategic advisor on a range of issues for various NGOs and governments around the globe.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Is Putin losing his war on Ukraine?

The monumental shift taking place in the Middle East

Why climate change is the most pressing emergency of our generation

Why Republicans do not want Trump to run again

The significance of the Biden-Xi phone call

Russian war crimes in spotlight amid Kosovo trial

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mark Lansvin

Become a Fan
(Member since Apr 12, 2022), 24 articles, 26 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
Any meeting of international leaders can only be beneficial but only up to a certain point. Eventually, progress on the ground becomes necessary if these meetings are intended to have any real significance.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 21, 2023 at 10:00:59 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend