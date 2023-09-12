G20 Summit satisfies some, disappoints others

The G20 Summit has agreed on a joint declaration although it was substantially watered down from the previous year, which condemned Russia outright for its war in Ukraine. Gathered to address climate change, economic development for low-income countries, and the ongoing fallout from the war in Ukraine, the 20 participating countries.

In a comprehensive 83-paragraph joint statement designed to better incorporate the requirements of emerging economies into the multilateral forum's objectives, the Delhi declaration made a notable shift in tone from the previous year. The recent statement avoided directly condemning Russia's aggressive actions against Ukraine. Instead, it underscored the war's tragic human toll and the challenges it posed to global recovery efforts in the post-Covid-19 era.

To Russia's pleasure and Ukraine's chagrin, rather than retaining the previous year's phrase "most members strongly condemned the war", the G20 nations opted for a consensus that emphasizes the principles of the United Nations charter regarding territorial sovereignty and the non-use of force.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar explained during a press conference that a significant portion of the discussion "revolved around geopolitical tensions, primarily the situation in Ukraine".

But this seeming reassurance did nothing to placate Ukraine, whose president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was not invited this year. In addition, India has not allowed the conflict to trump economic concerns, purchasing discounted Russian oil since the war broke out in February last year, and now imports about 40% of its crude supply from Moscow.

With the notable absence of the Russian and Chinese leaders at this year's summit, Modi has been eager to showcase India as a pivotal global advocate for the interests of the Global South, meaning the African Union, simultaneously bridging the gap and facilitating dialogue with developed nations.

Modi commenced the summit in New Delhi on Saturday by officially welcoming the African Union into the group as a permanent member.

India's G20 presidency is "a symbol of inclusion", both within and outside India, Modi said.

The addition of the 55-member African grouping is a milestone as India advocates greater global participation by countries of the "Global South".

In another significant development at the G20 Summit, India, Europe, the U.S. and Gulf states have agreed on an economic corridor to challenge China's Belt & Road Initiative.

Modi, together with U.S. President Joe Biden, announced a revolutionary plan to develop a network of railways and sea routes that will connect India, the European Union and Middle Eastern countries such as Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in "a transformative regional investment".

"This is a big deal," said Biden. "This is a really big deal."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other leaders from around the world participated in the announcement, according to AP.

"Enhancing connectivity with all regions has been a key priority for India," said Modi, speaking through a translator. "We believe that connectivity is a means to not only increase mutual trade between different countries but also increase mutual trust."

Von der Leyen described the project as a "green and digital bridge across continents and civilizations." She added that it includes cables to transmit electricity and data.

She also announced a "Trans-African Corridor" connecting the Angolan port of Lobito with landlocked areas of the continent: the Kananga province in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the copper-mining regions of Zambia.

