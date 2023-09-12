 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

G20 Summit satisfies some, disappoints others

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Mark Lansvin

The G20 Summit has agreed on a joint declaration although it was substantially watered down from the previous year, which condemned Russia outright for its war in Ukraine. Gathered to address climate change, economic development for low-income countries, and the ongoing fallout from the war in Ukraine, the 20 participating countries.

In a comprehensive 83-paragraph joint statement designed to better incorporate the requirements of emerging economies into the multilateral forum's objectives, the Delhi declaration made a notable shift in tone from the previous year. The recent statement avoided directly condemning Russia's aggressive actions against Ukraine. Instead, it underscored the war's tragic human toll and the challenges it posed to global recovery efforts in the post-Covid-19 era.

To Russia's pleasure and Ukraine's chagrin, rather than retaining the previous year's phrase "most members strongly condemned the war", the G20 nations opted for a consensus that emphasizes the principles of the United Nations charter regarding territorial sovereignty and the non-use of force.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar explained during a press conference that a significant portion of the discussion "revolved around geopolitical tensions, primarily the situation in Ukraine".

But this seeming reassurance did nothing to placate Ukraine, whose president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was not invited this year. In addition, India has not allowed the conflict to trump economic concerns, purchasing discounted Russian oil since the war broke out in February last year, and now imports about 40% of its crude supply from Moscow.

With the notable absence of the Russian and Chinese leaders at this year's summit, Modi has been eager to showcase India as a pivotal global advocate for the interests of the Global South, meaning the African Union, simultaneously bridging the gap and facilitating dialogue with developed nations.

Modi commenced the summit in New Delhi on Saturday by officially welcoming the African Union into the group as a permanent member.

India's G20 presidency is "a symbol of inclusion", both within and outside India, Modi said.

The addition of the 55-member African grouping is a milestone as India advocates greater global participation by countries of the "Global South".

In another significant development at the G20 Summit, India, Europe, the U.S. and Gulf states have agreed on an economic corridor to challenge China's Belt & Road Initiative.

Modi, together with U.S. President Joe Biden, announced a revolutionary plan to develop a network of railways and sea routes that will connect India, the European Union and Middle Eastern countries such as Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in "a transformative regional investment".

"This is a big deal," said Biden. "This is a really big deal."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other leaders from around the world participated in the announcement, according to AP.

"Enhancing connectivity with all regions has been a key priority for India," said Modi, speaking through a translator. "We believe that connectivity is a means to not only increase mutual trade between different countries but also increase mutual trust."

Von der Leyen described the project as a "green and digital bridge across continents and civilizations." She added that it includes cables to transmit electricity and data.

She also announced a "Trans-African Corridor" connecting the Angolan port of Lobito with landlocked areas of the continent: the Kananga province in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the copper-mining regions of Zambia.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Mark Lansvin Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Mr. Lansvin is a strategic advisor on a range of issues for various NGOs and governments around the globe.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The monumental shift taking place in the Middle East

Is Putin losing his war on Ukraine?

Why climate change is the most pressing emergency of our generation

Unethical pay-to-play schemes erode public trust

Why Republicans do not want Trump to run again

The significance of the Biden-Xi phone call

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mark Lansvin

Become a Fan
(Member since Apr 12, 2022), 41 articles, 40 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

What are your thoughts on the Summit? Waste of time? Productive?

Submitted on Tuesday, Sep 12, 2023 at 10:21:49 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend