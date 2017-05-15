- Advertisement -

By Frank Stricker

The President Speaks: "Jobs, jobs, jobs, we're gonna give you so many new jobs you will be sick of it."





Bob Right, Faux-Freedom Caucus member, thinks: "Great! And he'll make sure that the government doesn't start job programs like the WPA and CCC that we had in the 1930s. And thank god he won't be deincentivizing rich people by taking back the trillions of dollars they grabbed in the last forty years. Just the opposite. More tax cuts for the 1%. That's freedom."

Really, Bob?

The chart below is a slice of wage and job history covering 65 years. It shows how bad things have often been without good-job programs. Wage growth has been mostly terrible since the mid-1970s, and job growth has been on-again-off-again.. After the 1960s, we've had just one period when both wage and job growth were strong. You might conclude, as I do, that deliberate policies had something to do with this bad record.

Report Card on Wages and Jobs in Five-Year Periods, 1950-2015 [1]

Real Wage Growth Job Growth

1950-1955 A+ A

1955-1960 A B

1960-1965 B+ A

1965-1970 C A+

1970-1975 F B+

1975-1980 FF A+

1980-1985 FF D

