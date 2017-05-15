Refresh  

Full Employment and How to Get It

By Frank Stricker

The President Speaks: "Jobs, jobs, jobs, we're gonna give you so many new jobs you will be sick of it."


Bob Right, Faux-Freedom Caucus member, thinks: "Great! And he'll make sure that the government doesn't start job programs like the WPA and CCC that we had in the 1930s. And thank god he won't be deincentivizing rich people by taking back the trillions of dollars they grabbed in the last forty years. Just the opposite. More tax cuts for the 1%. That's freedom."

Really, Bob?

The chart below is a slice of wage and job history covering 65 years. It shows how bad things have often been without good-job programs. Wage growth has been mostly terrible since the mid-1970s, and job growth has been on-again-off-again.. After the 1960s, we've had just one period when both wage and job growth were strong. You might conclude, as I do, that deliberate policies had something to do with this bad record.

Report Card on Wages and Jobs in Five-Year Periods, 1950-2015 [1]

Real Wage Growth Job Growth

1950-1955 A+ A

1955-1960 A B

1960-1965 B+ A

1965-1970 C A+

1970-1975 F B+

1975-1980 FF A+

1980-1985 FF D

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

ProfessorEmeritus of History, Labor and Interdisciplinary Studies, California State University, Dominguez Hills.
Author of Why America Lost the War on Poverty--and How to win it (Univ. of North Carolina Press, 2007)


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

  New Content

Dear Reader,

Do not fear the numbers in the chart. They are as easy to understand as your grade-school report card.

Frank Stricker

Submitted on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 5:32:20 PM

