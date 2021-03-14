From now on. we



(Read aloud and slowly to the accompaniment of Klaus Schulze's "My Ty She".

youtube.com/watch?v=o0nZbt1Txsk&t=2552s

Low volume. Start at 10.00. )



Stay here as my guest

You'll be in good hands

Trance is not difficult





Can teach us nothing

Though his eyes were open

In the middle of the night





Watched in dumb shock

Some things don't translate

Under existing conditions





His toes were webbed

As we have discussed

To get the children smiling





Filled with animal noises

I sang in the high mass

To meet the bear





We had to go naked

To the great mountains

Passed a burning house





Eaten up with fury

Robin's eggs and diamonds

Something fresh and new





All the props and sets

Living with his choices

Either of his horses





Some sort of compensation

That's most of us these days

Mad-rattling his shields





Fought hard for the sun

You may get thrown

In another darker story





Came at me like a tornado

From now on

It wouldn't have mattered





For so many centuries

Yielding up a vivid miniature

Behind all such moments





We finally gave up

Another space and time

Use to tirelessly repeat





Came to my house

With only inner traces

Taken as a whole





When it was over

Sufficient time had elapsed

There is only the spiral





High pitch of feeling

Whispered to him, saying

Why do you draw back?





Pulled back the blankets

Why do you draw back?

Whispered to him, saying





In their complex hearts

At their council

Blooming in secret





Saddened by the closure

His face was hot

More than a game





Straight spout of black

There was a poem called

Tear down your house





And all the rest

Tear down your house

The sorrow that he knew





The metal-walled community

I returned to them

Bore him along the horizon





Not vanishing then

He listened to her words

He tried to speak





Standing on a bridge

They assumed he was gone

Deeply held things





He had half-promised

Needing some kind of mirror

I write these pages





Took a deep breath

Have dared to dream

It poured hard all night





Tucked it under his arm

Once you have touched it

I'm going to mail it





Then fall into and sleep

In contemplating oldness

I feel such tiredness





Close-fitting grey hat

Around those dead cells

Watching them leave





For the time being

The trinket was passed around

They only seemed to retreat





Not a little nettled

One can imagine that

Sufficient time had elapsed





I am no longer young

We picked up the pace

Your own story grows





The lonely darkness

He went through the motions

Responsible as the stars





From every possible angle

Harmonize the art

Surprised you remember how

.......



Books resourced:

The Real Wrexham G. Daves

The Magnificent Obsession L.C. Douglas

Gilgamesh -- A Verse Narrative Mason

How the Irish Saved Civilization T. Cahill

Endless Path R. Martin

And a Voice to Sing With J. Baez

The Drummer's Path S. G. Wilson

The Golem I. B. Singer

Albert Einstein In His Own Words Einstein