From now on. we

(Read aloud and slowly to the accompaniment of Klaus Schulze's "My Ty She".
youtube.com/watch?v=o0nZbt1Txsk&t=2552s
Low volume. Start at 10.00. )
Stay here as my guest
You'll be in good hands
Trance is not difficult
Can teach us nothing
Though his eyes were open
In the middle of the night
Watched in dumb shock
Some things don't translate
Under existing conditions
His toes were webbed
As we have discussed
To get the children smiling
Filled with animal noises
I sang in the high mass
To meet the bear
We had to go naked
To the great mountains
Passed a burning house
Eaten up with fury
Robin's eggs and diamonds
Something fresh and new
All the props and sets
Living with his choices
Either of his horses
Some sort of compensation
That's most of us these days
Mad-rattling his shields
Fought hard for the sun
You may get thrown
In another darker story
Came at me like a tornado
From now on
It wouldn't have mattered
For so many centuries
Yielding up a vivid miniature
Behind all such moments
We finally gave up
Another space and time
Use to tirelessly repeat
Came to my house
With only inner traces
Taken as a whole
When it was over
Sufficient time had elapsed
There is only the spiral
High pitch of feeling
Whispered to him, saying
Why do you draw back?
Pulled back the blankets
Why do you draw back?
Whispered to him, saying
In their complex hearts
At their council
Blooming in secret
Saddened by the closure
His face was hot
More than a game
Straight spout of black
There was a poem called
Tear down your house
And all the rest
Tear down your house
The sorrow that he knew
The metal-walled community
I returned to them
Bore him along the horizon
Not vanishing then
He listened to her words
He tried to speak
Standing on a bridge
They assumed he was gone
Deeply held things
He had half-promised
Needing some kind of mirror
I write these pages
Took a deep breath
Have dared to dream
It poured hard all night
Tucked it under his arm
Once you have touched it
I'm going to mail it
Then fall into and sleep
In contemplating oldness
I feel such tiredness
Close-fitting grey hat
Around those dead cells
Watching them leave
For the time being
The trinket was passed around
They only seemed to retreat
Not a little nettled
One can imagine that
Sufficient time had elapsed
I am no longer young
We picked up the pace
Your own story grows
The lonely darkness
He went through the motions
Responsible as the stars
From every possible angle
Harmonize the art
Surprised you remember how
.......
Books resourced:
The Real Wrexham G. Daves
The Magnificent Obsession L.C. Douglas
Gilgamesh -- A Verse Narrative Mason
How the Irish Saved Civilization T. Cahill
Endless Path R. Martin
And a Voice to Sing With J. Baez
The Drummer's Path S. G. Wilson
The Golem I. B. Singer
Albert Einstein In His Own Words Einstein