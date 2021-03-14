 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts   

From now on. we

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 86636
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)


(Read aloud and slowly to the accompaniment of Klaus Schulze's "My Ty She".
youtube.com/watch?v=o0nZbt1Txsk&t=2552s
Low volume. Start at 10.00. )


Stay here as my guest
You'll be in good hands
Trance is not difficult


Can teach us nothing
Though his eyes were open
In the middle of the night


Watched in dumb shock
Some things don't translate
Under existing conditions


His toes were webbed
As we have discussed
To get the children smiling


Filled with animal noises
I sang in the high mass
To meet the bear


We had to go naked
To the great mountains
Passed a burning house


Eaten up with fury
Robin's eggs and diamonds
Something fresh and new


All the props and sets
Living with his choices
Either of his horses


Some sort of compensation
That's most of us these days
Mad-rattling his shields


Fought hard for the sun
You may get thrown
In another darker story


Came at me like a tornado
From now on
It wouldn't have mattered


For so many centuries
Yielding up a vivid miniature
Behind all such moments


We finally gave up
Another space and time
Use to tirelessly repeat


Came to my house
With only inner traces
Taken as a whole


When it was over
Sufficient time had elapsed
There is only the spiral


High pitch of feeling
Whispered to him, saying
Why do you draw back?


Pulled back the blankets
Why do you draw back?
Whispered to him, saying


In their complex hearts
At their council
Blooming in secret


Saddened by the closure
His face was hot
More than a game


Straight spout of black
There was a poem called
Tear down your house


And all the rest
Tear down your house
The sorrow that he knew


The metal-walled community
I returned to them
Bore him along the horizon


Not vanishing then
He listened to her words
He tried to speak


Standing on a bridge
They assumed he was gone
Deeply held things


He had half-promised
Needing some kind of mirror
I write these pages


Took a deep breath
Have dared to dream
It poured hard all night


Tucked it under his arm
Once you have touched it
I'm going to mail it


Then fall into and sleep
In contemplating oldness
I feel such tiredness


Close-fitting grey hat
Around those dead cells
Watching them leave


For the time being
The trinket was passed around
They only seemed to retreat


Not a little nettled
One can imagine that
Sufficient time had elapsed


I am no longer young
We picked up the pace
Your own story grows


The lonely darkness
He went through the motions
Responsible as the stars


From every possible angle
Harmonize the art
Surprised you remember how

.......

Books resourced:

The Real Wrexham G. Daves
The Magnificent Obsession L.C. Douglas
Gilgamesh -- A Verse Narrative Mason
How the Irish Saved Civilization T. Cahill
Endless Path R. Martin
And a Voice to Sing With J. Baez
The Drummer's Path S. G. Wilson
The Golem I. B. Singer
Albert Einstein In His Own Words Einstein

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

We must be more than prophets -- a prose poem

Truth was everywhere

And there goes the neighborhood

Your conscience

Poet's Notebook: My poem, "What do I do about the mice: A pacifist's quandary" and comments

Total Recall

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 