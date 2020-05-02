From Ukraine to Coronavirus: Trump's Abuse of Power Continues

From Robert Reich Blog

Donald Trump has spent a lifetime exploiting chaos for personal gain and blaming others for his losses. The pure madness in America's response to the coronavirus pandemic shortages of equipment to protect hospital workers, dwindling supplies of ventilators and critical medications, jaw-dropping confusion over how $2.2 trillion of aid in the recent coronavirus law will be distributed has given him the perfect cover to hoard power and boost his chances of reelection.

As the death toll continues to climb and states are left scrambling for protective gear and crucial resources, Trump is focused on only one thing: himself.

He's told governors to find life-saving equipment on their own, claiming the federal government is "not a shipping clerk" and subsequently forcing states and cities into a ruthless bidding war.

Governors have been reduced to begging FEMA for supplies from the dwindling national stockpile, with vastly different results. While we haven't seen what "formula" FEMA supposedly has for determining who gets what, reports suggest that Trump's been promising things to governors who can get him on the phone.

Our narcissist-in-chief has ordered FEMA to circumvent their own process and send supplies to states that are "appreciative."





