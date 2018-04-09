Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)
OpEdNews Op Eds

From Skripal to Chemical Attack: What Accusation Is Next?

By       Message Paul Craig Roberts       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 4/9/18

Author 12495
Become a Fan
  (407 fans)

From Paul Craig Roberts Website

From youtube.com: Russia is to Blame for Everything! {MID-277678}
Russia is to Blame for Everything!
(Image by YouTube, Channel: End Time Hour)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Einstein said that the definition of insanity is to continue doing the same thing and expect different results. Isn't this what the Russian government is doing when it continues to respond to false accusations and expects facts to have any bearing on the matter?

As soon as the British orchestration of the "Skripal poisoning" was exposed as part of the ongoing plan to demonize Russia, the next false flag event is staged. Again, Syria is accused of a chemical attack against civilians. As the Syrian army is fighting successfully against Washington's mercenaries euphemistically called "rebels" even by Russian media, the accusation of a chemical attack against civilians makes no sense. It is well known that the "White Helmets" are a Washington propaganda organization whose mission is to foster fake news about staged events.

Nevertheless, the Russians again rose to the bait. General Yury Yevtushenko said that as soon as Douma is liberated Russia will send specialists to collect data that will expose the accusation as a fabrication.

- Advertisement -

As if Washington will care. Washington has already declared that Russia is responsible no matter who did it.

As long as Russia keeps responding to false charges, Washington's strategy of keeping Russia on the defensive responding to accusations will continue to work.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Dr. Roberts was Assistant Secretary of the US Treasury for Economic Policy in the Reagan Administration. He was associate editor and columnist with the Wall Street Journal, columnist for Business Week and the Scripps Howard News Service. He is a contributing editor to Gerald Celente's Trends Journal. He has had numerous university appointments. His books, The Failure of Laissez Faire Capitalism and Economic Dissolution of the West is available (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Libya - The DC/NATO Agenda And The Next Great War

A Story...The Last Whistleblower

Pakistan TV Report Contradicts US Claim of Bin Laden's Death

The Road to Armageddon

American Job Loss Is Permanent

Author has requested that no comments be allowed on this content.