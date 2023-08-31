From Law School to Congress: Partisan Pathways

This writer has a longstanding interest in the educational backgrounds of political leaders. Several years ago, that interest resulted in a co-authored article on the educational background of 578 American national officials who held office in the second half of the 20th century. One line of inquiry not included in that article was to examine differences in the education of Republican and Democratic officials.

The objective of this study is to address that issue by comparing and contrasting the law school experiences of the Democratic and Republican lawyer/members in both chambers in the 117th Congress (2021-2023).

For the purposes of this essay four characteristics of that Congress are significant. First, almost one third of the members (173) are lawyers. Second, they attended 69 law schools. Third, the parties are almost evenly represented in both chambers. Fourth, Democratic lawyers out number their Republican counterparts by 42% to nearly 25% in both the House and Senate.

The law school education of these attorney/legislators is defined by three characteristics of the schools they attended: geographical location, national ranking, and popularity.

Location, the first dimension of the law school experience, refers to where the individual studied law and where that person was elected to Congress. An in-state experience means that one studied law and subsequently represented the same state in Congress. Out-of-state refers to having attended school in one state and then represented another state in the House or Senate.

About two thirds of the 173 lawyer/members of Congress studied law in-state, but in both chambers partisan differences are evident. This contrast is especially notable in the House where an overwhelming majority (80%) of Republicans studied law in the state in which they later pursued a political career. Only 55% of House Democrats followed that path. In the Senate most Democrats went out of state while their Republican counterparts were evenly divided in this regard.

Thirty of the 69 schools they attended were ranked among the top 40 in the nation by Bryan Leiter in 2000-2002. Most lawyer members of Congress (55%) attended one of those top institutions but Democrats in both chambers far outnumbered Republicans in having graduated from a more prestigious school.

This contrast is most notable in the House where about 70% of the democrats attended a ranked law school and an even greater number of Republicans (76%) went to an unranked institution. Senate Democrats were fairly similar to their House counterparts with two thirds graduating from a ranked program. Republicans were evenly split between the two types of schools.

The 173 future members of congress attended 69 of about 200 law schools available to them. Those figures alone indicate that some institutions are more popular than others. Identifying those schools in terms of their location and ranking is the final point to be discussed.

The five most popular schools, all ranked in the top 40 nationally, enrolled from 4 to 21 students each for a total of 46. The remaining 64 law schools (25 ranked and all 39 unranked) had 1 to 3 students each for a total of 127 eventual graduates. These five institutions enrolled more than a quarter of all the lawyer-legislators. Forty-one (89%) were Democrats.

SCHOOL ENROLLMENT RANKING

Harvard 21 #2

Georgetown 9 #14

U. of Virginia 7 #8

