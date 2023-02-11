 
 
From Hero to Zero: Jens Berger on the German Media

By   4 comments
Seymour Hersh signing books at UC Berkeley
Seymour Hersh signing books at UC Berkeley
(Image by Steve Rhodes from flickr)   Details   DMCA

[This is a translation of Jens Berger's article in NachDenkSeiten, one of the few German outlets that do real journalism, published here with the author's permission.]

When two journalists from the news portal t-online, which belongs to the Ströer Media advertising group, mock the working methods of Seymour Hersh, it is reminiscent of fat old men who reached their peak decades ago winning a local soccer league championship now sitting around swilling beer and criticizing the technique of Lionel Messi. A certain Bastian Brauns on the portal is upset that Hersh uses "only an unnamed, questionable source" as evidence. Why the source is "questionable" he does not say -- how could he when the source is unnamed?

Brauns disapproves generally of the use of "almost exclusively anonymous sources." He himself would never do such a thing. He prefers to quote a former CIA employee by name who, of course, dismisses Hersh's article as "conspiracy theory and nonsense." If a CIA employee, who actually wants to be quoted by name, says something, it is true, because the CIA never lies, right?

"Modern" journalists prefer to collect authorized quotes from press officers and shudder at the very idea of talking to a whistleblower who, for quite understandable reasons, does not want to be quoted by name. Edward Snowden, for example, could tell us a thing or two about this -- except for the fact that he now lives in exile in Russia and is therefore not a credible source. How about Chelsea Manning? Julian Assange? No, they too are off limits. Whistleblowers who expose crimes committed by the U.S. government are not reliable because if they were, they wouldn't be persecuted in the land of the free and the brave.

A few hours later Braun's colleague David Schafbuch took up the cudgels. His task was to attack Hersh's reputation, at which he failed utterly. Hersh's previous award-winning revelations, like most major investigative stories, were based largely on information from anonymous sources -- often just one. Should Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein not have written their Watergate stories because their informant, "Deep Throat," did not want to be quoted by name? Okay, maybe it's unfair to compare the Watergate revelations with typical t-online content, which tends to feature "investigations" of scantily clad minor celebrities.

Getting back to Hersh, we discover another peculiar criterion of contemporary journalists. When Hersh put Nixon on the spot with the My Lai war crimes revelations, that was good. When he put Bush Jr. on the spot with the revelations about Abu-Ghraib, that was also good. But when he used the same methods to publish critical revelations about the bin Laden killing and the alleged poison gas attack in Syria that put Obama on the spot, suddenly the corporate media pounced on him and criticized the very methods for which they had previously showered him with awards. So it is not surprising that he is not applauded for the revelations that put Biden on the spot. If Trump had ordered the attack on Nord Stream, things would look completely different.

But it is not only online "news" sources like t-online that are suddenly lashing out at Seymour Hersh. On Feb. 9 the Suddeutsche Zeitung's foreign affairs editor Stefan Kornelius opined that Hersh, the "ex-star of investigative journalism," had revealed his "dark side" and sacrificed "his life's reputation to the business of conspiracy." This is a strange accusation since Hersh, at 85, published the article free of charge on his substack blog, which is hardly a smart way to make money.

Apart from unfounded ad hominem slurs, we learn nothing of substance from Kornelius. His most powerful argument is that because the U.S. government denies the accusations, they can't be true. Ah, yes, that makes sense. All judges take note of this wisdom. If the defendant denies the allegation, the allegation is false. Unless the defendant's name is Putin, Xi, Assad, Maduro, Orban, or Kim Jong-un, in which case the opposite is true. In this case, the U.S. government being the defendant, the charges are false. Case closed.

What do Kornelius' colleagues have to say? Just a few years ago they celebrated Hersh as "the best investigative reporter in the world" when he was attacking the neoconservatives around George W. Bush rather than the good guys around Joe President Biden. Three years ago, Hersh was still "a gifted lone fighter" and a "great reporter" for the Suddeutsche. But that's history now, unless Hersh's next revelation concerns another U.S. president that Suddeutsche doesn't like. That's rather unlikely, given Suddeutsche's ever-deepening love of the U.S. and Hersh's advanced age.

The "coverage" by the Tagesschau, Germany's premier TV news program, was ludicrous. First they handed the story over to their dubious in-house "fact-checkers," who "refuted" Hersh in the same way described above: since the USA and Norway reject the accusations, they are false. A third of the text that follows describes the reactions of Russia and the AfD [Alternative for Germany, a "right-wing" Germany party], which of course can be dismissed because anything Russia and/or the AfD say must be wrong. But the "fact-finders" were thorough. They also consulted an "expert" from University of the Federal Armed Forces in Hamburg, who obviously had not even read Hersh's article but nevertheless "refuted" some minor points that don't even appear in the article. No matter. Case closed.

Anyone who claims otherwise is a Putin sympathizer and a fraud. We should not be surprised to see articles describing Hersh as a Nazi and all those who believe his article as supporting the AfD.

The German media landscape is pathetic. Unfortunately, there's no other way to put it. A brief look abroad shows a different picture. It was not Russia Today that first reported on Hersh's article, as some German journalists have wrongly stated, but the respected British Times -- and this was informative and fair compared to the German coverage. The same applies to the Repubblica (Italy), La Tribune (France) and the Daily Telegraph (Australia), to name just a few examples.

How pathetic that it takes a U.S. journalist, rather than a German, to investigate a terrorist attack on German and European infrastructure, and how even more pathetic it is that German journalists then either ignore the story or take cheap shots to try to discredit it. The state of German media is truly abominable.
Michael Morrissey

Former teacher, born in the US now a German citizen. Author of "Correspondence with Vincent Salandria," "Looking for the Enemy," "The Transparent Conspiracy," et al. and most recently "Chomsky, Prouty and Me."
 

Michael Morrissey

(Member since Mar 8, 2008)

"Denial ain't just a river in Egypt."
       -- Mark Twain (?)

I haven't seen any reporting on the Hersh article at all in the German mainstream news. (NachDenkSeiten is not mainstream.)

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 12, 2023 at 2:47:53 PM

John Henry Egan

(Member since Aug 9, 2021)
The German vassal state in (in)action.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023 at 9:21:33 AM

John Zwiebel

(Member since Jun 19, 2017)
Man, it is such a pain to log into Op-Ed news and stay logged in.

Anyway, it isn't just the German media that is ignoring this story.

Moon of Alabama claims that he wrote about it using open sources back when it happened. He isn't faulting Hersh who has many more sources and details. Just saying "Duh... this was obvious".

In fact, in the two interviews I've heard Hersh give over the last couple of days, he states that a friend of his says, "Sy, you're the master of the obvious."

The thing I just don't understand is "Why"?

This action had to be obviously stupid from any perspective. Hersh did report that "People in Berlin are extremely angry" in his first interview.

I should hope so. The USA committed an Act of War against Germany. Biden should be in jail and condemned for War Crimes.

This is hard to say, but the USA is run by an Oligarchy that is composed of criminals. We know it. I want to be a proud American, but the war crimes committed since the "turn of the century" and the genocides the USA has committed, well, we are about to get what we deserve.

It didn't have to be this way.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023 at 10:59:02 PM

Michael Morrissey

(Member since Mar 8, 2008)

"Denial ain't just a river in Egypt."
       -- Mark Twain (?)

The people I listen to most these days, Scott Ritter and Doug Macgregor, are predicting the imminent end of Olaf Scholz and of NATO. I hope they are right. The US and Germany are in desperate need of regime change (not to say revolution!). I totally agree that all these bums should be thrown out of government and into jail. That won't happen, of course, but if we can keep them from destroying the planet with a nuclear holocaust I would be content with that.

On being proud, I recommend strongly against it. Just about the only thing Scott Ritter has said that I disagree with is that he would fight for Ukraine if he were a Ukrainian, despite everything, because he is "a good Marine." I suspect he would take that back if he could. I suppose there are Russians today who are being confronted with the choice of "fighting for Russia" or not, which would be a harder choice but I would be dodging that draft just as I dodged the US draft during Vietnam. What does that make me? A coward, some will say, and to them I reply simply, "F* you." I am not proud of having been an American for most of my life, and I am not proud of now being a German. Pride goeth before the fall.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 16, 2023 at 3:52:40 AM

