I'm watching "The Last Word" movie, with Shirley McClaine (free on Amazon prime.)

She plays the role of a crusty, tough retired ad executive who realizes that her obituary is going to suck. So she starts on a course to provide the facts for an obituary that people will appreciate. She starts to shift from hard hearted to caring.

The funny thing is, I'm in the middle of writing an article about exactly that-- how we, how our culture needs to soften its heart and become more caring, more open to heartwarming feelings and moments.

I'm posting this with about 15 minutes left in the movie. Already it's warmed my heart. Imagine if some of the hard hearted people in Washington found their hearts. Wouldn't that be something?

'The Last Word' Official Trailer (2017) | Shirley MacLaine Watch the trailer for the 2017 comedy .

Oh. And I finished the movie. There not a few tears. There were copious tears.

Now let's figure out how to do this with a few hundred million Americans on both sides of the aisle.