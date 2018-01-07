Power of Story Send a Tweet        
From Evolution to Devolution: Where Have We Gone Wrong?

Climate change is disrupting natural processes as reflected in higher than normal extinction rates. Consider the following message from the website "The Extinction Crisis":

Our planet is now in the midst of its sixth mass extinction of plants and animals -- the sixth wave of extinctions in the past half-billion years. We're currently experiencing the worst spate of species die-offs

since the loss of the dinosaurs 65 million years ago.

http://www.biologicaldiversity.org/programs/biodiversity/elements_of_biodiversity/extinction_crisis/

Justin Aford of IFL Science explains humanity's responsibility in this pattern while also providing us hope:

It is generally agreed that human activities, such as the destruction of habitats in order to accommodate our ever-growing population, are largely responsible for this increase in species extinction rate. However, it's also evident that conservation projects have been effective for some species. We need to continue with these efforts if we want to stand a chance in preventing this current crisis from worsening.

http://www.iflscience.com/plants-and-animals/current-extinction-rate-10-times-worse-previously-thought

Meanwhile, National Geographic is more accusatory:

According to a review published on May 29 in the journal Science , current extinction rates are up to a thousand times higher than they would be if people weren't in the picture.

http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2014/05/140529-conservation-science-animals-species-endangered-extinction/

That National Geographic statement should make us shudder.

Some deny the issue regarding extinction and argue the informational sources are not legitimate. Meanwhile, most of us are not shouldering our responsibility for pollution and extinction rates, as all of us human beings should. I personally trust resources such as scientific studies, magazines such as National Geographic, as well as other scientifically grounded writings. Most importantly, I trust the common sense evaluation by my senses. I don't trust Donald Trump or any other person wedded to a corporation or a government guru.

Dare we stop lying to ourselves by denial of what we feel? Are we mature and responsible enough to admit our behavior reflects cancer, which literally defined is "the abnormal growth of cells"? Is that what WE have become in our corporate mentality--a cancerous growth?

Burl is an avid writer and publishes to OpEd News. He is author of "Sophia's Web: A Passionate Call to Heal Our Wounded Nature."
 

Burl Hall

When I write an article regarding climate change, I prepare myself for lots of screaming. But, I have read on this topic and most scientists that I know say exactly what I am saying.

But more than that. Forget science. What do you actually see when you go into suburban USA or the urban areas. And what of the forests? How many of us recall the diversity of trees, animals, and other creatures?

I recall, for example, walking into a forest as a kid and would enter with every step into a micro-climate. Now, those forests are gone, and the grounds are open to the fires of the Sun.

It was all in balance. And the balance is what made us human beings evolve, as well as other creatures. And, now, what do we make of the statistics that reflect our loss of life within our wooded areas, which are often now the suburbs.

Perhaps there will be a new planet. And in that planet, humans and other lifeforms we are used to will be gone alongside the great dinosaurs.

As Life Says, "change happens".

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 7, 2018 at 4:37:49 PM

