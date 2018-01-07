- Advertisement -

Climate change is disrupting natural processes as reflected in higher than normal extinction rates. Consider the following message from the website "The Extinction Crisis":

Our planet is now in the midst of its sixth mass extinction of plants and animals -- the sixth wave of extinctions in the past half-billion years. We're currently experiencing the worst spate of species die-offs

since the loss of the dinosaurs 65 million years ago.

Justin Aford of IFL Science explains humanity's responsibility in this pattern while also providing us hope:

It is generally agreed that human activities, such as the destruction of habitats in order to accommodate our ever-growing population, are largely responsible for this increase in species extinction rate. However, it's also evident that conservation projects have been effective for some species. We need to continue with these efforts if we want to stand a chance in preventing this current crisis from worsening.

Meanwhile, National Geographic is more accusatory:

According to a review published on May 29 in the journal Science , current extinction rates are up to a thousand times higher than they would be if people weren't in the picture.

That National Geographic statement should make us shudder.

Some deny the issue regarding extinction and argue the informational sources are not legitimate. Meanwhile, most of us are not shouldering our responsibility for pollution and extinction rates, as all of us human beings should. I personally trust resources such as scientific studies, magazines such as National Geographic, as well as other scientifically grounded writings. Most importantly, I trust the common sense evaluation by my senses. I don't trust Donald Trump or any other person wedded to a corporation or a government guru.

Dare we stop lying to ourselves by denial of what we feel? Are we mature and responsible enough to admit our behavior reflects cancer, which literally defined is "the abnormal growth of cells"? Is that what WE have become in our corporate mentality--a cancerous growth?

