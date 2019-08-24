 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/24/19

From Dave, at The Radical Independent, on Tulsi

Tulsi Gabbard's Campaign Will Continue Even If She Misses The Polling Threshold The DNC is truly out to make sure our voices are not heard. This is reverse democracy. Please help my channel via Paypal at (Email Removed).
(Image by YouTube, Channel: The Radical Independent)   Details   DMCA

I have great respect for Dave (whose last name I still don't know), who has a music channel and also started this one some time back, to advocate for Tulsi. Dave originally voted for Trump, but quickly jumped off that train, for reasons he has clearly explained. He is a clear and articulate thinker, based on the many videos of his I've watched. I was delighted to see this one; as much as I am a fan of Marianne Williamson, I would love to see TG as president, with MW and Bernie in her cabinet. As I regularly note, based on what the messages and evidence from bona fide scientists, we don't seem to have much time left to save Spaceship Earth, BUT I greatly advocate doing what we can to alleviate human suffering, save whatever ecosystems and species we can, and do whatever may be possible in the unknown time we may be left.

(Article changed on August 24, 2019 at 17:52)

 

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years.
 

