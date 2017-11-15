

The Female Dragon Slayer

Tuesday 7 November 2017 lessons: hope vs. you can fool some of the people all of the time, but most Americans, having heard last call for the American Dream, recognize the silver lining of Trump -- inspiring persistent civics and voting for racial and gender equality, equal economic opportunity and respect for all -- no matter their sexual persuasion or political preference.

The United States is in a state of humanitarian emergency, taking a knee in the shadow of towers that threaten to crush our Democratic Republic. So American Exceptionalism needs to include reaching out to decent people with different points-of-view, in a way that emboldens them to protect fellow citizens from government collusion with Wall Street -- and sexual assault.

Then the change we seek will appear like the return of a prodigal ideal, the very moment we replace domestic in-fighting -- armed with weapons of massive closed minds dug into the limitations of self-inflicted blindness - with universal truth, with joint ventures resolving difficulties securing our daily bread and stabilizing our international example, as the glow that can truly light the world, embracing ...

Harmonious gatherings that dissolve any denial of, a House Divided cannot stand.

Support our troops by not insisting they serve at the pleasure of American corporatism.

Honor for our veterans by ending the war on women, and respecting LGBTQ Americans.

A modernized mindset regarding how we treat females -- with their personal security in school, athletic medical offices, Hollywood -- and in workplaces like Capitol Hill, be a firewall between them and groping spin.

What works? The clarion call: Those who embrace every hue, every idea progressing all forward and upward and every culture, creed and courageous Good Samaritan act of courtesy, civility and kindness.

Let's open hearts and minds to exceptional, all-inclusive potential, by opening doors for females of all ages, especially millennials and first-time voters and candidates running for office -- encouraging all to raise the anchor mooring any segment of our population to sinking America further into a do-over civil war.

Let us eradicate the fake supremacy of Bannon projecting Moore sins on America, distorting faith with propaganda. Let's reach out to Middle and Southern America, Las Vegas and Texas with a fifty-state hope for We The People, relegating the NRA to its OK Corral past.

Let us turn the other cheek through peaceful assembly, transmitting our transition in passionate numbers, rising well above the hate of the new Alt-Right generation , Roy Moore's sexual perversion and Jeff Sessions' inability to recall.

During basic training, I was a squad leader responsible for a dozen men, mostly just out of high school, away from home for the first time, destined for Vietnam. Drill Sergeant tasked me with, when they come to you whining about home, give 'em backbone. I shared a room with a squad-leader from Alabama, who, after pretending to be asleep while I tried to carry out my orders for a tearful member of our platoon, confessed, I had no idea, I've never met a black person before.

Maybe empathy is all in who you know.

Arguably the greatest lessons to be garnered from our history textbooks are, The Half Has Never Been Told, our national need to embrace Herstory and to deliver our deserving youth from the darkness of hypocritical zealots.

Alabama is no more replete with Roy Moore clones, than trumped thinking was defeated by a popular vote of at least three million more citizens -- neither blind to America's greatness nor failing to enthusiastically answer the life-giving call to love thy neighbor as thyself.

