French Research and Global Data Contradict Omicron Hysteria

So much talk about Omicron; so much fear mongering; so much talk about science. Most is nonsense. The best research has received little attention. It comes from esteemed, senior French scientist Dr. Jacques Fantini, Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the University of Aix-Marseille.

You are about to learn what senior people in the public health establishment need to use, especially Fauci who claims he speaks for and represents "science." If he knows the French research, he is not sharing it with the public, nor is the mainstream media.

The key scientific achievement by Fantini is the calculation of one key parameter he calls the index of transmissibility (T) of a COVID variant. The key work was published in June 2021 with the title "Structural dynamics of SARS-CoV-2 variants: A health monitoring strategy for anticipating Covid-19 outbreaks." This research is very sophisticated, detailed and challenging. Genomic-sequence data are used in the analyses of variants.

The molecular details of variants are analyzed to calculate T values for COVID variants. Originally, T values for known variants or strains of the COVID virus were determined. The T value for the Delta variant done in early 2021 accurately predicted the surge of Delta throughout the world, making it the dominant variant in many countries, including the US.

The T value accurately describes to what extent a variant is or is not very transmissible. The higher the value of T, the greater is the ease at which a variant is spread from one person to another. The higher the value, the more contagious is the variant. Fantini said how T values could serve a critical need: "T-index can be used as a health monitoring strategy to anticipate future Covid-19 outbreaks." At this moment, the question is "Is the T value for Omicron of concern?"

So, now look at the following table that gives T values for the original five variants published by Fantini, plus what he has just released for the new Omicron variant.

Variant T-index:

Initial Wuhan--2.16

UK - Alpha--3.59

Brazil - Gamma--3.65

South Africa - Beta--3.82

Delta--10.67

Omicron--3.90

Delta stands out for having an extremely high T value compared to previous variants. No surprise that it quickly became the dominant variant globally.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).