 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

French Research and Global Data Contradict Omicron Hysteria

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   2 comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 1900
Message Joel Hirschhorn
Become a Fan
  (19 fans)

So much talk about Omicron; so much fear mongering; so much talk about science. Most is nonsense. The best research has received little attention. It comes from esteemed, senior French scientist Dr. Jacques Fantini, Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the University of Aix-Marseille.

You are about to learn what senior people in the public health establishment need to use, especially Fauci who claims he speaks for and represents "science." If he knows the French research, he is not sharing it with the public, nor is the mainstream media.

The key scientific achievement by Fantini is the calculation of one key parameter he calls the index of transmissibility (T) of a COVID variant. The key work was published in June 2021 with the title "Structural dynamics of SARS-CoV-2 variants: A health monitoring strategy for anticipating Covid-19 outbreaks." This research is very sophisticated, detailed and challenging. Genomic-sequence data are used in the analyses of variants.

The molecular details of variants are analyzed to calculate T values for COVID variants. Originally, T values for known variants or strains of the COVID virus were determined. The T value for the Delta variant done in early 2021 accurately predicted the surge of Delta throughout the world, making it the dominant variant in many countries, including the US.

The T value accurately describes to what extent a variant is or is not very transmissible. The higher the value of T, the greater is the ease at which a variant is spread from one person to another. The higher the value, the more contagious is the variant. Fantini said how T values could serve a critical need: "T-index can be used as a health monitoring strategy to anticipate future Covid-19 outbreaks." At this moment, the question is "Is the T value for Omicron of concern?"

So, now look at the following table that gives T values for the original five variants published by Fantini, plus what he has just released for the new Omicron variant.

Variant T-index:

Initial Wuhan--2.16

UK - Alpha--3.59

Brazil - Gamma--3.65

South Africa - Beta--3.82

Delta--10.67

Omicron--3.90

Delta stands out for having an extremely high T value compared to previous variants. No surprise that it quickly became the dominant variant globally.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Joel Hirschhorn Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Joel S. Hirschhorn is the author of Pandemic Blunder: Fauci and Public Health Blocked Early Home COVID Treatment, Delusional Democracy - Fixing the Republic Without Overthrowing the Government and several other books, as well as hundreds of (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Americans Unready to Revolt, Despite Revolting Conditions

9/11 Truth Manifesto

Entering a Hospital and On Medicare? The One Question You Must Always Ask

Tea Party Terrorists

The Most Powerful People in America

Fight Economic Oppression, Target the Top One Percent

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Joel Hirschhorn

Become a Fan
Author 1900
(Member since Jun 16, 2006), 19 fans, 248 articles, 57 quicklinks, 757 comments, 67 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Have you bought into Omicron hysteria or do you see that it is an overreatcion?

Submitted on Monday, Dec 6, 2021 at 10:59:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
j dial

Become a Fan
Author 41216
Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Nov 9, 2009), 29 fans, 32 articles, 63 quicklinks, 486 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)

"Politics is the entertainment arm of the military-industrial complex."
       -- Frank Zappa

Facebook Page Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
Comment by j dial:

So, if indeed it is true, as it appears from sources contained in this article and elsewhere, that omicron is both about as contagious as other non-Delta COVID flavors, causing mild or even asymptomatic infection, does it not seem that the best course of action for the overseers is simply to stop the vaccination frenzy and let omicron rip?

Even if those of us who catch the cold do not develop immunity exceeding the fragile 'protection' proffered by mRNA vaccination, at least we could dispense with the mandate movement.

Of course, this assumes a certain amount of sense unafflicted by deeper agendas in those overseers.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 6, 2021 at 11:21:14 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 