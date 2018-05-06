Power of Story Send a Tweet        
General News

Freight Train of Climate Change Headed Your Way

Since 2010 I have been educating the public on rapid climate system change. I have connected the dots between Arctic Temperature Amplification, slowing and wavier Jet Streams, and increases in the frequency, severity, and duration of extreme weather events.

These linkages are all being confirmed in the scientific literature. In this first of a series of videos I examine conclusions of 100 top scientists who met to examine "Arctic Change and Possible Influence on Mid-Latitude Climate and Weather", detailed in a new March 2018 report.

[From Paul Beckwith, my favorite climatologist of many; I recommend looking at any videos he does and the links he provides.]

I have a few observations that I'd like to toss in there, in re climate change, which is coming down with a vengeance. First a video from RT News, showing up close and personal something that Israel should be far more concerned about than co-opting a few more acres from the Palestenians, imo: click here A MUST WATCH, if you want to see a small sliver of the joys of global warming.

Next, a few easily visualized images, demonstrating global warming.


Picture an ice cream cone, on a bright sunny summer day. It starts melting at the top, and you have to gobble it quickly if you want to finish it before it melts over your hand. That is what is happening to the earth, with the exception that the melting at the poles is already causing extreme weather havoc around the world, from deserts in Africa to Spain becoming a desert click here


Imagine or watch an ice cube in a glass of water. The water will remain at 32F until the ice cube melts, after which the water will rapidly heat up, given that the ice cube has a much higher heat capacity than water. It is the same with the Arctic ice, except that we're talking about the planet we live on rather than an ice cream cone.


Picure or do this: Take a teaspoon of instant coffee and mix it into your sugar bowl. Now figure how to get the coffee back into its original state. This situation is called "entropy" in physics, or the measure of disorder. Here you've gone from low entropy or high order, to high entropy, or great disorder. It is fantastically difficult to get the coffee back to its original state. And so it is with the CO2 and other greenhouse gasses we've been dumping into the atmosphere, since at least 1750, the general start of the industrial revolution (and much farther back, if you include the vast fires humans have created from hundreds of thousands of years ago). If we can't get the CO2, etc. such as methane, back out, the planet WILL look like Mars or Venus, much sooner than later, as in before 2030 according to leading climatologists.


This is but "the tip of the iceberg," so to speak, given the long list that could be given. As much as I truly hate to be "the bearer of bad news," I can only respond that awareness is the first step to change, though I don't see how to get those coffee grains, or the CO2 molecules, back where they came from.

 

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years.
 

