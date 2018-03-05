From To The Point Analyses



Corporate Threat to Liberty

Part I -- Freedom as a Recent Idea

For much of human history, the idea of freedom had little meaning. This was because life was, as Thomas Hobbes put it, "poor, nasty, brutish, and short." And while he thought this descriptor applied to life outside of society, for a long time it did not really matter -- life within pre-modern societies often had the same limiting character. Religious belief in these same times reflected this depressing fact by asserting that there was no hope of meaningful freedom in this life. To achieve it you would have to die and go to Heaven. So, what set you free was death.

Around the end of the 18th century, progress in technology and science suggested an alternative to this "life is a vale of tears" scenario. It was at that point that different types of freedoms started to become viable goals. However, as the use of the plural implies, the idea of freedom manifested itself in discrete categories: political freedom, economic freedom (here defined as freedom from want), religious freedom, freedom of speech and press, and so forth. It really had to be this way. Total freedom produces anarchy and -- here is the irony -- anarchy will quickly make any particular freedom meaningless.

Thus it was that over time, as constitutions came into vogue, freedoms were written down, usually in the form of rights. Yet, not surprisingly, their translation into practice often ended up reflecting the needs and desires of the powerful and influential. This was the case whether we are considering democracies or more authoritarian forms of government. This customizing of freedoms by select groups inevitably led to less than satisfactory, and sometimes quite perverse, results.

Let's take a look at an example of such a conceptual deformity taken from the practice in the United States, "the land of the free."

Part II -- Gun Rights -- A Perversion of Freedom

Perhaps the most perverse American definition of freedom is the one that promotes largely unrestricted gun rights. The champion of this definition is the National Rifle Association (NRA). We are not just talking about guns used to shoot at targets or for hunting game. One can actually make an argument for ownership of the latter weapons along the same line as bows and arrows, slingshots and fishing rods. However, according to Wayne LaPierre, the NRA's executive vice president, freedom demands more. His stand is that citizens have a fundamental right to own almost any firearm, including military-style assault weapons. His position is that this right is the sine qua non of American freedom. And only by exercising it can you really ensure individual freedom.

LaPierre insists that gun ownership is enshrined in the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, and the NRA has taken an out-of-context fragment of that amendment as its motto-- "The Right of the People to Keep and Bear Arms Shall Not Be Infringed." The fact that this phrase is part of a comprehensive statement that ties gun ownership to the government's need to maintain "a well regulated militia" is disregarded by the NRA leadership. In truth, if we are to take the Second Amendment in its entirely as describing a discrete "freedom," Mr. LaPierre and his buddies would have to join the National Guard in order to play with guns.

So here is a case where a definition of a freedom or a right has been customized to meet the demands of a politically powerful subgroup of society, and it has had predictably disastrous results. The largely open-ended access of U.S. citizens to military-style weapons has resulted in a prolonged bloodbath. It is estimated that between 2011 and 2014, there was a mass shooting (defined as the killing or wounding of four or more people) in the United States every 64 days. This rate has not slowed down in the last four years. As the world now knows, the latest of these massacres came on 14 February 2018, when 14 high school students and three teachers were shot dead in Parkland, Florida.

Soon after this massacre, Wayne LaPierre gave the NRA's response to those surviving students and their supporters who were demanding greater gun regulation laws. He accused them of being "socialists" who want to make "law abiding" citizens "less free." If these "leftists" manage to "seize power ... our American freedoms could be lost and our country will be changed forever."

LaPierre's answer to the bloodbaths caused by guns is to have more guns. "The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is with a good guy with a gun." In the case of the Parkland high school shooting, where, in fact, there was an armed guard present at the school, as well as with previous school shootings, LaPierre's formula translates into arming teachers as a way of "hardening the schools."

By the way, President Trump initially agreed with LaPierre. He too called for arming teachers, suggesting that if 20 percent of teachers were armed and "adept with the firearm, they could end the attack very quickly." Assuming Trump meant giving teachers a sidearm while the usual assailants continue to use military-style automatic weapons, one can only call such a suggestion naive. He also praised the NRA leadership and specifically LaPierre, saying that"they are great people and great American patriots who will do the right thing."

Subsequently, Trump suggested that the country may well need to toughen its gun laws, much to the dismay of all those "patriots" at the NRA. Twenty-four hours later he was back on track with the NRA. Perhaps his flip-flopping was a tactical maneuver. Throw out some reforms and then do nothing. Later he can then say to the general public, perhaps during a reelection campaign, that he proved more willing to sign off on gun control reform than any president in history. Trump is famous for such mendacious hyperboles.

In the end LaPierre and all the the other gun fanatics who whittle their definition of freedom down to the nearly unrestricted right to own weapons are archaic primitives whose idea of freedom harkens back to those pre-civilized times so well described by Thomas Hobbes. In a perpetually dangerous world, one that is "poor, nasty, brutish and short," the armed man is the only one with any chance of being "free." And so, he is the "real man," the man who can protect himself, his family and his country.

