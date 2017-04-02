Refresh  

Freedom Rider: Is Trump the DNC Hacker?

By Margaret Kimberley
(Image by Black Agenda Report)
"Suppose Donald Trump and or his associates were directly involved in the hacking of the Democratic National Committee without any help from the Russian government?"

The Democratic Party is going all out with its charge of Russian involvement in the 2016 election. In doing so they achieve two very important goals. First, they distract their voters from asking why Hillary Clinton lost and why they are perennial losers at every level of government across the country. Secondly, they can wage war by other means as they attempt to exact regime change in Russia. That is the desired endgame as they attempt to crush the sovereignty and independence of that resource-rich nation which spans Eurasia.

The so-called evidence of Russian involvement in the election is flimsy at best. Yet the claim has been repeated so often that even skeptics have been deterred from reaching a far more logical conclusion. Suppose Donald Trump and or his associates were directly involved in the hacking of the Democratic National Committee without any help from the Russian government? The exposure of DNC emails and their evidence of corruption and incompetence is a classic political dirty trick and the Trump team had means and motive. As Democrats breathlessly speak of "connecting the dots" to their claims of Russian interference there are other dots to connect that lead in different directions.

On March 9, 2017, Trump's British ally Nigel Farage was seen entering the Ecuadorean embassy in London. Wikileaks founder Julian Assange sought asylum there in 2012 and has been living in the embassy ever since. Wikileaks released the DNC emails which were so damaging to Hillary Clinton and the Democrats. When asked why he went to the embassy, Farage incredibly claimed that he couldn't remember. Several days later he admitted seeing Assange but said his only goal was to meet a man he long admired. The explanation is nonsensical but the encounter points to desperation and guilty panic.

"As Democrats breathlessly speak of 'connecting the dots' to their claims of Russian interference there are other dots to connect that lead in different directions."

Farage was the key figure in the 2016 Brexit referendum which took the U.K. out of the European Union. That result was not just an expression of popular will, it was also a product of high end technological manipulation. Cambridge Analytica is a British political consulting firm which specializes in using social media to maximize get-out-the-vote efforts. They claim an ability to use the information freely given on Facebook to target undecided voters, which turned the tide for Brexit and for Trump too. The firm is owned by Robert Mercer, the hedge fund billionaire who saved the Trump campaign. Trump strategist Steve Bannon was a Cambridge Analytica board member. Cambridge Analytica not only uses technology but has a history of old-fashioned disruption and fraud in nations as disparate as Latvia and Nigeria.

Farage is the public face of Brexit, having been the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), a right-wing group which forced the governing Tories to bring the issue to a vote. In one of his infamous Twitter posts, Trump declared that his friend should be Britain's ambassador to the United States. Yet there may be more to this relationship than a mere ideological bromance. Trump and Farage may be co-conspirators who must stay close lest the other man lose his nerve and tell all.

Another Trump ally is Roger Stone, the champion Republican Party dirty trickster. Stone sent a mob to stop the Florida 2000 vote recount which led to George W. Bush being declared the winner. Stone was involved in the exposure of New York governor Eliot Spitzer's involvement with a prostitution ring. Months before that story broke Stone predicted that Spitzer "wouldn't serve his full term." Stone also funded Al Sharpton's 2004 presidential campaign and used it to help bring down one-time Democratic front runner Howard Dean.

"Trump and Farage may be co-conspirators who must stay close lest the other man lose his nerve and tell all."

Stone bragged about communicating with Assange and knew that a "motherlode" of leaks were on the way from Wikileaks. He also communicated with the hacker known as Guccifer 2.0 on Twitter, a public platform with no secrecy whatever. The Trump people may be dirty but they aren't very smart. The message to Guccifer was used as proof of the Russian connection but it is possible that Stone is as amateurish at this level of subterfuge as the rest of the Trump team.

To sum up, we know the following. The man who released the DNC emails has had at least one face to face meeting with a Trump partisan. The British group that claims success in the Brexit vote and Trump victory is connected with political manipulation around the world and also with Farage and Steve Bannon. Yet another dot can be connected with Roger Stone who has a proven history of making conspiracy theory reality and who bragged about connections with Wikileaks.

All of the contradictions of the Trump era are rolled into one seamy tale. Julian Assange has long been a hero to leftists around the world after he revealed the extent of surveillance over our lives and the depravity of the war machine. Yet he allowed himself to do business with the likes of Trump and Farage. The Democratic Party piles fabrication upon fabrication in an effort to frame Russia for a non-existent crime. They prefer to obey the war makers and their corporate patrons rather than offer policy change that would lead to victory.

The endgame of the Russia bashers isn't clear. Do they want to impeach Trump? Or would they rather have him neutralized and discredited, and thus become an easy target in the 2018 and 2020 elections? Regardless of the intended consequence they have opened a hornets nest they are unprepared to deal with. Intelligence agencies are now political pawns and Democratic bloviating about an "act of war" by Vladimir Putin could very well lead to the real thing.

The democrats have said nothing about what is far more likely than Putin choosing sides in an American campaign. Investigating a likely scenario doesn't suit their purposes at all. If the DNC hack ends the Trump administration it will not be for noble purposes.

Margaret Kimberley's Freedom Rider column appears weekly in BAR, and is widely reprinted elsewhere. She maintains a frequently updated blog as well as at http://freedomrider.blogspot.com. Ms. Kimberley lives in New York City, and can be reached via e-Mail at Margaret.Kimberley(at)BlackAgendaReport.com.

 

http://freedomrider.blogspot.com

Margaret Kimberley's Freedom Rider column appears weekly in BAR. Ms. Kimberley lives in New York City, and maintains an edifying and frequently updated blog at freedomrider.blogspot.com.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Simon Leigh

Author 81598

(Member since Sep 11, 2012), 2 fans, 447 comments


  New Content

This was a fake election, and the winner Hillary should be inaugurated SAP. The Electoral College was designed to ensure fairness and stop people like Trump, but the Republicans have taken it over.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 7:04:34 PM

Author 0
Peter Sepall

Author 500313

(Member since Oct 12, 2014), 8 fans, 213 comments


  New Content

Assuming that the DNC was hacked ignores the possibility that the information was leaked as Assange claims.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 7:33:28 PM

Author 0
Indent
Cole Epstein

Author 52645

(Member since Aug 24, 2010), 3 fans, 324 comments


Reply to Peter Sepall: New Content

Both Drumpf and Hill----were close to equal in the worst candidate for POTUS ever ----The two major parties didn't care --thus we got Drumpf.

---you want to make a switch?


If so find one which is presentable. One horror story is enough.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 7:46:23 PM

Author 0
David Bright

Author 29616
(Member since Jan 28, 2009), 1 fan, 5 articles, 20 comments


  New Content
Why is it an international crime when the Russians try to influence the American elections but a celebration of the First Amendment when the Citizens United/Koch Brothers crowd do the same thing?

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 8:56:06 PM

Author 0
molly cruz

Author 7804

(Member since Sep 16, 2007), 13 fans, 14 articles, 350 quicklinks, 2295 comments, 14 diaries


  New Content

Certainly plausible. Like I think the Feds had already hacked Hillary as they had everyone else; but couldn't admit how they knew about all those emails she left out without blowing their own cover. At some point these are individuals making decisions, and it's hard to imagine how any of Trump's appointees did anything without his approval. I say it's a smoke screen and waste of time, the Russia thing, if the intent is to displace him. Who wants Pence? Speak now or forever hold your piece of

lily liver and wish things were otherwise.


Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 9:34:58 PM

Author 0
Terry Y

Author 92202

(Member since Feb 12, 2014), 2 fans, 35 comments


  New Content
"To sum up, we know the following. The man who released the DNC emails has had at least one face to face meeting with a Trump partisan."

Oh? We know nothing of the kind. Assange has said nothing to positively identify the source of the leaked DNC emails.

"Julian Assange has long been a hero to leftists ... Yet he allowed himself to do business with the likes of Trump and Farage."

We don't know that at all.

What we do know is very little. The best source would be Assange himself, who has always maintained anonymity for Wikileaks sources. In regard to the leaked DNC emails, the closest we've had to Assange admitting his source would be when he posted a $20,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of whoever murdered DNC employee Seth Rich. Assange has denied that "the Russians" were the source of the DNC emails.

Assange has stated that the DNC emails were leaked, not hacked. There is no FBI evidence regarding a hack of the DNC computers, as the DNC refused to allow the FBI to examine the machines.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 10:12:53 PM

Author 0
Indent
EyeOfTheStorm

Author 70364
(Member since Aug 20, 2011), 15 fans, 4 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1757 comments


Reply to Terry Y: New Content

Yes, you are correct. Assange was trying to tell us something by that reward for information. He couldn't come out and say it without compromising his own principles.

Answer just that one question, "who killed Seth Rich?" and the House of Cards will likely tumble and truth will prevail. The truth is staring us in the face, can we face it? Is Seth Rich the leaker of the DNC emails? I believe he is. If he is, the implications are that he was killed because of what he did. One card?, two cards?, the whole deck? Time to lance this boil of corruption, and restore integrity.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 2:37:00 PM

Author 0
IndentIndent
b. sadie bailey

Author 56818

(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 8 fans, 5 articles, 12 quicklinks, 633 comments, 3 diaries


Reply to EyeOfTheStorm: New Content
Yes! you are hot on the trail. Why is no one looking at the Seth Rich murder? There were others, too.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 4:39:04 PM

Author 0
IndentIndentIndent
Mike Zimmer

Author 49916

(Member since Jun 19, 2010), 6 fans, 88 quicklinks, 347 comments


Reply to b. sadie bailey: New Content

Quite possibly many, many others, over decades, if some very strange patterns are taken note of.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 10:24:12 PM

Author 0
Indent
dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 14 fans, 70 articles, 4156 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Terry Y: New Content

salon reported: "

In 2010, an anonymous Russian official suggested that Assange be given the Nobel Peace Prize; on the very next day, Putin himself came forward to claim that the rape charges against Assange in Sweden were politically motivated. This happened after it was alleged that Israel Shamir, a former WikiLeaks employee, was discovered to have shared sensitive documents with Belarus (a nation aligned with Putin) that allowed them to repress pro-democracy dissidents. Assange denounced Shamir.Assange specifically requested protection from Russian security once he started living in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.As Focus Ecuador reported in August 2015:"In some instances, the 'guest' requested that he be able to chose his own Security Service inside the embassy, suggesting the use of Russians. Assange actually started hosting his own show on the network. RT Assange claims to have convinced Edward Snowden to flee to Russia."I thought, and in fact advised Edward Snowden, that he would be safest in Moscow," Assange told Democracy Now.

Assange hypocritically denounced the Panama Papers because they made Russia look bad.One of the most common defenses of Assange is that his goal is to undermine all repressive governments, causing him to view no distinction between a member of the American political establishment like Hillary Clinton and other state establishments elsewhere. This would be believable if he didn't attempt to discredit the Panama Papers, which alleged corruption among many of Russia's political and financial elites (including a $2 billion overseas account owned by Putin), as an American plot -- without the slightest shred of evidence."

"In Russia, there are many vibrant publications, online blogs, and Kremlin critics such as [Alexey] Navalny are part of that spectrum. There are also newspapers like Novaya Gazeta, in which different parts of society in Moscow are permitted to critique each other and it is tolerated, generally, because it isn't a big TV channel that might have a mass popular effect, its audience is educated people in Moscow. So my interpretation is that in Russia there are competitors to WikiLeaks, and no WikiLeaks staff speak Russian, so for a strong culture which has its own language, you have to be seen as a local player."The common motive for Trump, Assange, and Putin: all detested Clinton and wished her defeated. It was not Assange but former UK ambassador Craig Murray (the one married his lap dancer) who said the emails were not hacked. Assange gave a very careful answer on Fox News (Fox news?): "

Mr. Assange gave what, on close examination, seems to be a very careful, well-rehearsed, and lawyerly answer to the question: "We can say, we have said repeatedly over the last two months, that our source is not the Russian government and it is not [a] state party."

The Deep State, in the US and Russia, does not act directly but through intermediaries to maintain "plausible deniability."

When Trump, Fox News, Assange, and Putin all share the same goal (to defeat Clinton), we should not jump to the conclusion that their possible collusion is "without a shred of evidence." Why did Trump then flip from calling intelligence "Nazis" to stating, after they presented their evidence of Russian hacking, that "The Russians probably did it." ?

politicususa reported: "

His message was brief, if alarming. At least one computer system belonging to the D.N.C. had been compromised by hackers federal investigators had named "the Dukes," a cyberespionage team linked to the Russian government.

What started as an information-gathering operation, intelligence officials believe, ultimately morphed into an effort to harm one candidate, Hillary Clinton, and tip the election to her opponent, Donald J. Trump.

While Russia's effort to swing the presidential election toward Trump was bad enough, the lethargic response from the FBI -- and the fact that they chose to focus heavily on Hillary Clinton's emails, instead of foreign involvement in an election -- was particularly troubling."

Here is what stats guru Nate Silver stated after the Oct 28 Comey/FBI disclosures: "

Clinton lost 4 states (FL, MI, WI, PA) by ~1 point. If not for Comey/Russia, she probably wins them all by ~2 points & strategy looks great." ABC polls confirmed this, finding that 1/3 of voters (ie 40 million) said after the disclosures (which violated policy, revealed nothing, but looked bad) said they were "less likely to vote for Clinton" as a result.

Buzzfeed reported that the FBI never told the DNC that it had been hacked, giving the hacker 6 months to roam freely. " This was widely reported as the DNC refused the FBI access but the fact is, the DNC was not informed for months and here is the proof from the DNC itself: ""The DNC had several meetings with representatives of the FBI's Cyber Division and its Washington (DC) Field Office, the Department of Justice's National Security Division, and U.S. Attorney's Offices, and it responded to a variety of requests for cooperation, but the FBI never requested access to the DNC's computer servers," Eric Walker, the DNC's deputy communications director, told BuzzFeed News in an email.

This suggests what an article in the Guardian reported early on, that the FBI was "Trumpland." The FBI "disclosures just before the election defeated Clinton, with the help of Wikileaks, and now there are fake feuds to cover up the deep collusion which brought Trump to power.

The best way to cover up deep collusion, as in pro wrestling, is with fake fights. Those who make the king (the Deep State in both Russia and the US, according to Peter Dale Scott) control him and can unmake him. Thus Trump, who who called the intelligence community "Nazis" went to the CIA and said: "I love the CIA....I am 110% behind you."

Connect the dots.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 3:56:36 PM

Author 0
dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 14 fans, 70 articles, 4156 comments, 1 diaries


  New Content

It was the disclosures on October 28 by the FBI head that defeated Clinton, a goal desired by both Trump, Assange, and the Deep State of Russia and the US.


If there were no evidence of Russian intervention why did Trump flip from calling the intelligence agencies "Nazis" to admitting, after being shown the evidence in a briefing that "The Russians probably did the hacking."


Those who make the king control him and can take him down. The best way to cover up collusion on a deep level is to stage surface feuds. The FBI, which an ABC poll found had caused 1/3 of the voters (40 million) to be "less likely to vote for Clinton", is now claiming Russian intervention, a perfect cover up.


I believe there was Russian intervention (means and motive both apparent), Wikileaks co-operation, and the final coup by the Comey disclosures. All elements which detested Clinton worked together to defeat her, and having chosen Trump, now stand to control him.


For me, no other explanation makes sense. The "There is no shred of evidence" argument of progressives is belied by Trump's admission and the fact that those making such claims are not privy to the information being provided to not only Trump but US Congress people. Why wouldn't Russia work to defeat Clinton who called the 2011 elections in Russia a fraud and Putin a "new Hitler?"


I urge all to keep an open mind and ask why Trump flipped, why the intelligence agencies which helped elect Trump all agree there was intervention, and to consider as well the Trump deep financial ties with Russia, and the Russian affiliations of his team, from Manafort to Tillerson?


The best cover up is a fake fight: professional wrestling.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 12:42:13 AM

Author 0
shad williams

Author 63282

(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 21 fans, 34 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1184 comments


  New Content

Actually, the first thing I would want to see is an analysis of how she fraudulently fixed the primaries. And whether she can be charged. Second, I would like an analysis of whether her agents, violated the law and if so, WTF is taking so long to bring charges?
Third, I would like an analysis of other elections that indicate tampering and whether those involved can be charged.
Then pursue all that other stuff.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 2:27:17 AM

Author 0
Indent
dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 14 fans, 70 articles, 4156 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to shad williams: New Content

Trump is the immediate danger ("I wouldn't take nuking Europe off the table."). Our first order of business is thwart his ambitions and neutralize the threat. Then we can deal with the old news of how Clinton cheated, etc. When your finger is in the fire, it is no time for analysis or litigation but immediate action to get out of the fire.


Holding leaders accountable is imperative, but the leader now is not Clinton but Herr Trump.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 3:27:58 AM

Author 0
IndentIndent
shad williams

Author 63282

(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 21 fans, 34 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1184 comments


Reply to dale ruff: New Content
I agree. Where is the congress? The $600 billion US entity just killed over 200 civilians...accurately.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 11:46:15 AM

Author 0
Indent
Lois Gagnon

Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 30 fans, 1 articles, 2 quicklinks, 3560 comments


Reply to shad williams: New Content

Nice to see that some people have their priorities straight.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 1:31:21 PM

Author 0
IndentIndent
shad williams

Author 63282

(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 21 fans, 34 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1184 comments


Reply to Lois Gagnon: New Content
Remember when sleight of hand was something to marvel at? Now we talk and write ad infinitum about bs on the one hand before examining those on the other hand who have purpetrated the undeniable fraudulent acts.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 3:07:58 PM

Author 0
b. sadie bailey

Author 56818

(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 8 fans, 5 articles, 12 quicklinks, 633 comments, 3 diaries


  New Content

Interesting hypothesis; This is a lot more plausible than the Russian meme - except that Assange claims this info was leaked. Of course, these corrupt characters could have been the "leakers" - directly or indirectly. It's all such a shell game, no one can know anything except that these people (including the Clintons) are all corrupt.

The outright corruption and criminality of vote manipulation and purging in the primaries and in the swing states in the general election, by the deep state, needs to be exposed and prosecuted. Only problem is, soon they will own the courts too.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 4:35:29 PM

Author 0
Indent
dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 14 fans, 70 articles, 4156 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to b. sadie bailey: New Content

Assange does NOT claim the emails were not hacked; he says only that they were not hacked by the Russian government (all intelligence agencies use subsidiaries to deny direct link, as we all know).


See businessinsider.com: "

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange says he is certain hacked emails didn't come from Russia

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 10:38:31 PM

Author 0
Carol Davidek-Waller

Author 39120

(Member since Sep 8, 2009), 7 fans, 7 articles, 425 comments


  New Content

Flimsy evidence? What evidence?
The emails were only icing on a big ugly cake that Hillary baked herself.
Her record as SOS was enough to make Trump president. Mix in uber corruption, an FBI investigation, finagling with the justice system, an abrasive personality, visible health issues and her affection for war. Voila.
Anyone following the primary election could see that she was cheating and that the press were ignoring Bernie. The emails were only confirmation of what we all ready knew. Hillary's red baiting lost her the election as much as any email. If she continues, it will kill her political career once and for all...thankfully.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 5:11:37 PM

Author 0
Indent
dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 14 fans, 70 articles, 4156 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Carol Davidek-Waller: New Content

17 agencies have stated they have evidence, enough after his debriefing to cause Trump to say about the hacking: "I think the Russians did it." Why would he say this unless the evidence were real and he feared being proved wrong, after having called the intelligence agencies "Nazis." Such a total flip can only be understood as a response to be shown strong evidence.


As for the FBI, "

Comey's decision adds to the unusual role he has played in the Clinton email probe, which some critics have said usurped the role of prosecutors in the Justice Department whose job is to review FBI findings and make decisions on whether to bring charges." cnn.com


The Oct 28 disclosures caused 1/3 (40 million) of voters to say they would be "less likely to vote for Clinton."

The FBI elected Trump and now is engaged in a fake feud to hide the collusion. Nothing else makes sense

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 10:05:32 PM

Author 0
Stefan Thiesen

Author 23155
(Member since Sep 29, 2008), 10 fans, 10 articles, 5 quicklinks, 388 comments


  New Content

My two cents from Germany: I have observed the election circus, which always feels like absurd theater from a European perspective. Like many others I followed with disbelief how Trumps election unfolded before a backdrop of Gerrymandering and multi level lies and manipulations (including Clinton). The Cambridge Analytica story was published last fall in Germany, and it was pretty clear the the Republicans did not shy away from using lies, manipulations and every dirty trick of modern targeted psychometric marketing, almost brainwashing, to get that extra vote or keep people away from the ballot box. The Russia story - although I wouldn't rule it out completely - never made all that much sense to me, except, perhaps, as a revenge for all the lies, broken promises and crossed red lines of NATO and the West in general and the US in particular. America always tends to have double standards.

I have talked to American friends, scholars, ex government folks - including former intelligence people, and my conclusion is that there is no way to say, from publicly available information, what actually happened and who did it. Many had motives. Many had the means (money can by the means). It may have been Trump and/ or his ilk, with or without his knowledge. It may have been the "Freedom" Caucus folks financed by the Koch brothers. It may have been hactivists from anywhere on the globe and it may have been insiders following what they considered their moral obligations. There may also be internal wars going on within the US intelligence communities and it's countless branches and divisions. My research certainly was not exhaustive, but from what I can see there is nothing in terms of publicly available information that can nail down the culprit with a certainty that would hold at court. I insist this should be the minimum standard to be applied before we accuse other countries and risk international conflicts with unforeseeable long term consequences.

Another thought I spontaneously had when hearing about Clinton's private secured email server was: maybe she simply knew that her government email account definitely was not safe? That's the only explanation making sense to me for this practice. But, obviously, that, too, is mere speculation.

In any case I think the Democrats are wasting time and energy with the Russia discussion. There are more important things to do. Oust Trump. There are many much better and provable leverages. Reform your election system so it lives up to the claim of being democratic. Quite simply: use the popular vote. Move forwards. Currently America is in full reverse into the dark ages - and that in a time where we discover countless worlds in outer space and require planetary management, cooperation and responsibility for survival. It all just doesn't make sense.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 8:08:21 PM

Author 0
Dave Ewoldt

Author 76125

(Member since Jan 29, 2012), 10 fans, 8 articles, 77 comments


  New Content

Seems to me the most simple and straightforward explanation for who hacked the DNC (if it wasn't simply leaked) and why was that a group of Anonymous style hackers with left-leaning political activism interests realized that the only hope for an electoral outcome that would be favorable to people and planet was to tilt the scales toward Sanders by exposing the bias, corruption and fraud of the DNC against him... and exposing Hillary as the duplicitous neoliberal war-hawk that she is would further enhance this effort. Plus we got the added bonus of seeing the incompetence of the Democratic leadership in understanding the dynamics of where the majority of U.S. citizens are today and where they'd like to go, or even being able to play to their own base.


The knuckle-dragging reaction to her gender by the right in general and misogynists on the left was just a distraction. The saber rattling to Russia is another distraction to keep people from examining and openly discussing any detail of the numerous short-comings of the Democratic Party today and how we can organize to replace them.


As far as Farage and Assange, Farage could have as easily been meeting with Assange to see if there was anything Wikileaks had that UKIP could use, or that could be used against it.

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 4, 2017 at 1:35:55 AM

Author 0
