This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.
From Caitlin Johnstone Website
'Freedom Is Not Free' -- Korean War Veterans Memorial The National Mall Washington (DC)
(Image by Ron Cogswell from flickr) Details DMCA
Listen to a reading of this article:
❖
"Freedom is not free," goes the old bumper sticker slogan, commonly accompanied by an image of a flag or soldiers or some other bullshit.
Freedom is not free, the saying goes, because military personnel are out there laying their lives on the line fighting for your right to do as you're told and toil away at a meaningless job making some rich a**hole even richer.
Freedom is not free, because we're all just so much freer after murdering families on the other side of the planet for corporate profits and geostrategic domination.
Freedom is not free, because we're all so much freer after teenagers get thrown into the gears of the imperial war machine to provide a good quarterly statement for Raytheon shareholders.
Freedom is not free, because this thing we're calling "freedom" has been paid for with the blood, lives and limbs of millions of innocents throughout the Global South.
Freedom is not free. That's why the only people doing as they please in our world are wealthy oligarchs.
Freedom is not free. And unless you're wealthy enough or psychopathic enough, there's no way you'll ever find a way to pay the price.
Freedom is not free. That's why you don't have any.
Freedom is not free. That's why we're all running along on this ridiculous hamster wheel of global capitalism destroying our ecosystem so some d*ckhead with too much money can go float around in space.
Freedom is not free. It takes billions of dollars worth of mass media propaganda to manufacture the illusion of freedom.
Freedom is not free. Great expense went into creating the Truman Show narrative matrix that we are all caged in.
(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).
Caitlin Johnstone is a brave journalist, political junkie, relentless feminist, champion of the 99 percent. And a powerful counter-propaganda tactician. Rogue journalist, poet, illustrator, utopia prepper, and proudly 100 percent reader-funded through Patreon (more...)
OpEdNews
depends upon can't survive without your help.
If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Most Popular Articles by this Author: (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)
US Military Apologizes For Posting Uncomfortably Honest Tweet
Leaked Mueller Report Proves Barr Lied; Collusion Theorists Vindicated
Nothing In Any Conspiracy Theory Is As Bad As What's Being Done Out In The Open
Jerusalem Post says US Attack on Iran is Imminent
Hating Neocons Is Becoming Mainstream Again, And It Is Excellent
The Friendly Mask Of The Orwellian Oligarchy Is Slipping Off
Post Article Comment and Rate This Article
These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.
- OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
- Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
- By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Want to post your own comment on this Article?