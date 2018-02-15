Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

"Free the Tamimis" Global Day of Action Sun. Feb.18

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 2/15/18

Become a Fan
  (84 fans)


Free Ahed, Free Nariman posters
(Image by The International League of Peoples’ Struggle (ILPS))   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Ahed Tamimi's father, Bassem Tamimi, and the Free the Tamimis Campaign are calling on allies and supporters around the world to protest the ongoing incarceration and systematic targeting of members of the Tamimi family and the village of Nabi Saleh.

The global day of action is Sunday Feb. 18, 2018.

The Facebook event page notes:

On Tuesday the 19th of December 2017, 17-year-old Ahed Tamimi was arrested from her family home in Nabi Saleh by the Israeli army under the cover of darkness. (Note; She was 16 at that time, she turned 17 in prison.) Ahed is one of over 300 Palestinian children in Israeli military detention. Her mother, Nariman Tamimi was arrested later on the same day when she went to inquire about her daughter. On Thursday the 11th of January 2018, Mohammad Tamimi, Ahed's cousin, was arrested from his home in Nabi Saleh. 11 days later, his brother Osama was also arrested on his way home from work. All of them remain incarcerated and have been subjected to sleep deprivation, emotional abuse and inhumane interrogation.

- Advertisement -

The Tamimi family and the village of Nabi Saleh are targets of a political campaign that aims to crush their resistance to the Israeli settler colonial regime. The Free the Tamimis Campaign calls on Palestine's allies, comrades and supporters around the world to take action and demand the release of Ahed, Nariman, Mohammad and Osama, as well as all Palestinian prisoners.

The Free the Tamimis Campaign offers several ideas for participants to choose from (or do them all!):

  1. Organize marches and sit-ins in front of the Israeli embassies and consulates.

2. Organize vigils in your towns, neighborhoods, and streets.

- Advertisement -

3. Call and email your political representatives and demand they take action. (For instance, you can ask them to support House Resolution 4391 - Promoting Human Rights by Ending Israeli Military Detention of Palestinian Children Act, sponsored by Betty McCollum (D-MN-4). More info on that here.

4. Take it to social media and use #FreetheTamimis.

You can download and print the posters pictured in this article, and share on social media or events.

EVENTS

(check under "recent posts" here for additional events as they are added.)

* 17 February, Manchester: Stand with Ahed Tamimi -- Stand with Palestinian Prisoners

- Advertisement -

* 17 February, Dundalk, Ireland: Free Ahed Tamimi and Palestinian Child Prisoners

*18 February, NYC: Free The Tamimis New York City Action

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

Series: "Ahed Tamimi"

Ahed Tamimi's Trial in Military Court: First Day (Article) (# of views) 02/13/2018
Ahed Tamimi's Speech at Brussels Women's Conference (Article) (# of views) 02/12/2018
Interview with Ahed Tamimi, Palestinian Teen Activist - Video (Article) (# of views) 02/11/2018
View All 25 Articles in "Ahed Tamimi"
Total Views for the Series: 23004   

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

2012: Armageddon or Quantum Leap? Gregg Braden's Answer-Fractal Time

California Fire Update: Station Fire 1:30 pm, Pacific Time 8-28-09

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 