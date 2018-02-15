- Advertisement -

Ahed Tamimi's father, Bassem Tamimi, and the Free the Tamimis Campaign are calling on allies and supporters around the world to protest the ongoing incarceration and systematic targeting of members of the Tamimi family and the village of Nabi Saleh.

The global day of action is Sunday Feb. 18, 2018.

The Facebook event page notes:

On Tuesday the 19th of December 2017, 17-year-old Ahed Tamimi was arrested from her family home in Nabi Saleh by the Israeli army under the cover of darkness. (Note; She was 16 at that time, she turned 17 in prison.) Ahed is one of over 300 Palestinian children in Israeli military detention. Her mother, Nariman Tamimi was arrested later on the same day when she went to inquire about her daughter. On Thursday the 11th of January 2018, Mohammad Tamimi, Ahed's cousin, was arrested from his home in Nabi Saleh. 11 days later, his brother Osama was also arrested on his way home from work. All of them remain incarcerated and have been subjected to sleep deprivation, emotional abuse and inhumane interrogation. The Tamimi family and the village of Nabi Saleh are targets of a political campaign that aims to crush their resistance to the Israeli settler colonial regime. The Free the Tamimis Campaign calls on Palestine's allies, comrades and supporters around the world to take action and demand the release of Ahed, Nariman, Mohammad and Osama, as well as all Palestinian prisoners.

The Free the Tamimis Campaign offers several ideas for participants to choose from (or do them all!):

Organize marches and sit-ins in front of the Israeli embassies and consulates. 2. Organize vigils in your towns, neighborhoods, and streets. 3. Call and email your political representatives and demand they take action. (For instance, you can ask them to support House Resolution 4391 - Promoting Human Rights by Ending Israeli Military Detention of Palestinian Children Act, sponsored by Betty McCollum (D-MN-4). More info on that here. 4. Take it to social media and use #FreetheTamimis.

You can download and print the posters pictured in this article, and share on social media or events.

EVENTS

(check under "recent posts" here for additional events as they are added.)

* 17 February, Manchester: Stand with Ahed Tamimi -- Stand with Palestinian Prisoners

* 17 February, Dundalk, Ireland: Free Ahed Tamimi and Palestinian Child Prisoners

*18 February, NYC: Free The Tamimis New York City Action

