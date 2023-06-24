

Hello everyone.

It's good to be together.

I notice there are no children here.

But we were all children once.





When I look around

I can imagine each of us as a child.

What if we were children again?

What would that feel like?





What would we do

If we weren't being told what to do?

We would play.

Therefore let us play.





I don't mean now necessarily

Because we aren't really children.

We have to be in a safe place

To return to being children.





I mean try it when you get home.

Playing is only fun

If there is no one standing

Outside the game looking on.





Now we are leaving.

Someone is handing you a card at the exit.

It is a permission slip, a pass

To stop working and play.





Thanks for coming.

Don't forget your pass.

Please come again soon.

The door is always open.