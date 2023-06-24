Hello everyone.
It's good to be together.
I notice there are no children here.
But we were all children once.
When I look around
I can imagine each of us as a child.
What if we were children again?
What would that feel like?
What would we do
If we weren't being told what to do?
We would play.
Therefore let us play.
I don't mean now necessarily
Because we aren't really children.
We have to be in a safe place
To return to being children.
I mean try it when you get home.
Playing is only fun
If there is no one standing
Outside the game looking on.
Now we are leaving.
Someone is handing you a card at the exit.
It is a permission slip, a pass
To stop working and play.
Thanks for coming.
Don't forget your pass.
Please come again soon.
The door is always open.