Life Arts    H3'ed 9/24/22

Free Verse: I'm Packing My Bags To Let Them Go

By   No comments, In Series: My Poetry
poster for film Bardo (2022)
poster for film Bardo (2022)
(Image by redrum productions)   Details   DMCA

I walk the tightrope shadow of myself.

.

Chomsky says it best, we're almost through.

The monsters are already feeding the Roman fire with Beatles records

and telling the teens to go buy more to keep economic growth alive.

Member that one goes, though she feels as if she's in a play --

she is anyway? We gave it all away to Cain

when he returned to town we painted it red

and he and his posse have gone from town to town since:

the tiny man bit the soldier's ear, the Bard tells us,

and it wasn't like in the movie, no Clintwood showed up to save us,

no Serpico, Jesus caught one of the many Covids and stayed in bed.

It's the real Red Menace, rolling pearlharbors without end

nerves as wrecks, consciousness as tomorrow's peak oil,

Saturday Night Live, Sam Kinison's ghost goes, "Pyle!!!

Continue down your mistaken path." Ten hut.

The Animals are back to drain the fresh and virgin stem cell light

somehow on the continuum's tightwire the satyrs leapt over Man

and merged with machines, laughing missing links

all that's left is the bardo now, halas and release

from material things and materialists and atoms dressed as Santa.

False color X-ray image in the XMM-Newton wide-field survey in the COSMOS field.
False color X-ray image in the XMM-Newton wide-field survey in the COSMOS field.
(Image by NASA)   Details   DMCA

I dunno. I'm an old man. I've been old since childhood.

I've watched them go from camera obscura,

dry riverbeds to the parallax views of lucid dreams,

forgotten in the studio work they do, tinkle bells and dog whistles

a ghost in my own life, suspended as by astral hoodoo, seeing all

and seeing nada, nada, nada in the well-lit place of Papa's suffering.

And now I hope to make my escape through the interstices

leaving behind the rotting world to the ancient fascists

who've dogged us since Eden, paying God back

for their heave-ho from Heaven by offering up

to Eve the Carnal Knowledge apple tree surprise

and sealing our collective Doom -- Boom!

Another dream de-furred.

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend