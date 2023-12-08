 
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 7 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H3'ed 12/8/23

Free Verse: Doing Lines in the Sand

By   No comments, 2 series
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Hawkins
Become a Fan
  (9 fans)


'Glass Mushroom Cloud'
(Image by A 'Cecil' I)   Details   DMCA

Doing Lines in the Sand

by John Kendall Hawkins

.

I.

White ants

can eat at the fabric

of a civilization:

woody woodpecker

heh-heh-heh-heh-heh.

.

We had termites

almost brought our roof down

in Australia.

Was it the bad man

up the road, just back from Ghan?

The one the ABC wouldn't report on:

the one who tried new DARPA trix for free?

I militantly refused

to stop my online learning

of Big History, jazz combines,

roof breathing down my neck

a foot from my face, saying

heh-heh-heh-heh-heh.

.

II.

Cappadocia:

home of fairy chimbleys,

where people lived once

in underground labyrinths

to escape tyranny,

like ants rolling up pebbles

to keep out wanton boy-gods

with magnifying glasses

filled with sinister sun,

now features

beds and breakfast.

Service sectored.

Featured on Instagram.

.

We froze our asses off

for cheap as chips digs,

Turkish lira bonfires.

Sexual friction was not up

to the task of warming the cockles

of our naive archeology.

Spelunking, my ar*e.

.

I dreamed of Icarus

running from a wet minotaur

through the muddy maze, like

a Hamas ant skeddadling from IDF semites.

.

As part of any future two-state solution

metro stations will need to be opened

under Gaza's ruins, for tourists

to see for themselves and sigh and say,

Remember heyday East Berlin?

Heinrich-Heine-Straße U-Bahn,

the Christian-Jew's lyricism

graffittied to the wall

beneath the Wall?

.

III.

3000 years

is a long time

since the Mosaic decalogue,

the Thou Shalt Nots.

What did Moses's wife get up to

when he was groping in the wilderness?

Was she supposed to just wait?

(It's a question that bothered Odysseus

and probably the other men

who'd left their wives behind

to chase Helen's alleged charisma,

only to be turned into swine by sirens;

only to see Paris burning.)

.

Michelangelo saw Moses naked

and molded him with horns --

albeit vestigial-leaning --

reminded me of Hellboy.

Gotta get off the gold standard,

Moses said, like some precocious Nixon.

But then there was a boom

and the sand went up

in a mushroom cloud

and just froze there, now glass;

and the sculpted candied horror

dug into and carved out and envisioned

by white ants from the sub-continent,

and turned into an air-conditioned mall:

beautiful food at the top of the hub,

featuring tapas and dervishes who spun

and served, instead of the floor whirling;

one more place to haj.

Next up the Taj.

.

3000 years

and Abraham is still

raising an outraged fist

toward God's smug face,

the waiter said,

his voice whirring like a child's top,

the still point of the turning world.

.

IV.

Sirhan Sirhan

didn't do it, says RFK, Jr.

He was unusually innocent.

Whatever.

It's a redundant name and retarded:

we need less of it.

Who does Jr. think did it? The CIA?

He probably thinks they did his uncle too.

Sand Manchurian Candidate?

.

Meryl Streep:

if she was your pushy mother

wouldn't you want to be a mofo, too?

Hollywood, right?

Remember her in Silkwood

the meltdown of the heart

the spectre in the rearview mirror?

Woody Woodpecker

heh-heh-heh-heh-heh,

then Sophie's Choice and Ironwood;

all that pathos

and there we were again

misery lending a hand

not an ex machine god to be seen anywhere

when you needed one most,

having the last laugh

on the gas somewhere out there

in the dark;

neery a spark

in all that dark.

Rate It | View Ratings

John Hawkins Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "My Poetry"

Henry K: You Little RIPper (poem) (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/30/2023
Free Verse: After the Pause (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/17/2023
Sonnet: The Rise and Rise of Artificiality (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/11/2023
View All 438 Articles in "My Poetry"
Series: "AI Poetry and Images"

Sunday Morning Coming Down (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/20/2023
Free Verse: After the Pause (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/17/2023
Sonnet: The Rise and Rise of Artificiality (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/11/2023
View All 15 Articles in "AI Poetry and Images"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chicago 7: Counter Cultural Learnings of America for Make Money Glorious Nation of Post-Truthvaluestan

Sonnet: Man-Machine: The Grudge Match

Outing the Appendix: The Climate Change Wars

Q and A with Carey Gillam of The New Lede

Sonnet: Mother's Day Poem

Finding the Mother Tree: An Interview with Suzanne Simard

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend