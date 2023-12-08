Free Verse: Doing Lines in the Sand



'Glass Mushroom Cloud'

Doing Lines in the Sand

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



I.

White ants

can eat at the fabric

of a civilization:

woody woodpecker

heh-heh-heh-heh-heh.

.



We had termites

almost brought our roof down

in Australia.

Was it the bad man

up the road, just back from Ghan?

The one the ABC wouldn't report on:

the one who tried new DARPA trix for free?

I militantly refused

to stop my online learning

of Big History, jazz combines,

roof breathing down my neck

a foot from my face, saying

heh-heh-heh-heh-heh.

.



II.

Cappadocia:

home of fairy chimbleys,

where people lived once

in underground labyrinths

to escape tyranny,

like ants rolling up pebbles

to keep out wanton boy-gods

with magnifying glasses

filled with sinister sun,

now features

beds and breakfast.

Service sectored.

Featured on Instagram.

.



We froze our asses off

for cheap as chips digs,

Turkish lira bonfires.

Sexual friction was not up

to the task of warming the cockles

of our naive archeology.

Spelunking, my ar*e.

.



I dreamed of Icarus

running from a wet minotaur

through the muddy maze, like

a Hamas ant skeddadling from IDF semites.

.



As part of any future two-state solution

metro stations will need to be opened

under Gaza's ruins, for tourists

to see for themselves and sigh and say,

Remember heyday East Berlin?

Heinrich-Heine-Straße U-Bahn,

the Christian-Jew's lyricism

graffittied to the wall

beneath the Wall?

.



III.

3000 years

is a long time

since the Mosaic decalogue,

the Thou Shalt Nots.

What did Moses's wife get up to

when he was groping in the wilderness?

Was she supposed to just wait?

(It's a question that bothered Odysseus

and probably the other men

who'd left their wives behind

to chase Helen's alleged charisma,

only to be turned into swine by sirens;

only to see Paris burning.)

.



Michelangelo saw Moses naked

and molded him with horns --

albeit vestigial-leaning --

reminded me of Hellboy.

Gotta get off the gold standard,

Moses said, like some precocious Nixon.

But then there was a boom

and the sand went up

in a mushroom cloud

and just froze there, now glass;

and the sculpted candied horror

dug into and carved out and envisioned

by white ants from the sub-continent,

and turned into an air-conditioned mall:

beautiful food at the top of the hub,

featuring tapas and dervishes who spun

and served, instead of the floor whirling;

one more place to haj.

Next up the Taj.

.



3000 years

and Abraham is still

raising an outraged fist

toward God's smug face,

the waiter said,

his voice whirring like a child's top,

the still point of the turning world.

.



IV.

Sirhan Sirhan

didn't do it, says RFK, Jr.

He was unusually innocent.

Whatever.

It's a redundant name and retarded:

we need less of it.

Who does Jr. think did it? The CIA?

He probably thinks they did his uncle too.

Sand Manchurian Candidate?

.



Meryl Streep:

if she was your pushy mother

wouldn't you want to be a mofo, too?

Hollywood, right?

Remember her in Silkwood

the meltdown of the heart

the spectre in the rearview mirror?

Woody Woodpecker

heh-heh-heh-heh-heh,

then Sophie's Choice and Ironwood;

all that pathos

and there we were again

misery lending a hand

not an ex machine god to be seen anywhere

when you needed one most,

having the last laugh

on the gas somewhere out there

in the dark;

neery a spark

in all that dark.