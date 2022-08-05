Free Verse: The White Dog Cain



Still from Lynching Postcards (2021). Wild Bunch SA.

(Image by Wild Bunch) Details DMCA



If you want to understand, believe. - Zora Neale Hurston, on voodoo practices

The dogmatists are rising out of the ancients mists

and swamps where the hound dogs were once in chase

of the hoodoos, the slain, the Black Frankensteins

whites built, limb by limb, from parts dug up

in the pauper's grave cemetery, whose unread pages of history

are bones of our contention today. The Monster we built together

of words of language of consciousness negotiated

between monsters at the slaver's auction, sizing up.

Let sleeping dogmas lie, they say,

for when they wake they wake mad and foaming,

barking up the trees where the ghosts endure

as in a dream of steam from the primordial soup

Gaia served up to Man. The ways of beasts

we tell ourselves we left behind. Who are we?

Where are we going on this tightwire?

The white dog is our future, a ghost

that chases our past into the jungles

of machine thinking at quantum speed.

Sleep doggie. You buried your bone.

A trainer attempts to retrain a vicious dog that's been raised to attack Black people