Free Verse: The White Dog Cain

If you want to understand, believe.
- Zora Neale Hurston, on voodoo practices
The dogmatists are rising out of the ancients mists
and swamps where the hound dogs were once in chase
of the hoodoos, the slain, the Black Frankensteins
whites built, limb by limb, from parts dug up
in the pauper's grave cemetery, whose unread pages of history
are bones of our contention today. The Monster we built together
of words of language of consciousness negotiated
between monsters at the slaver's auction, sizing up.
Let sleeping dogmas lie, they say,
for when they wake they wake mad and foaming,
barking up the trees where the ghosts endure
as in a dream of steam from the primordial soup
Gaia served up to Man. The ways of beasts
we tell ourselves we left behind. Who are we?
Where are we going on this tightwire?
The white dog is our future, a ghost
that chases our past into the jungles
of machine thinking at quantum speed.
Sleep doggie. You buried your bone.
A trainer attempts to retrain a vicious dog that's been raised to attack Black people