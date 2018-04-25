Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Free Speech Online Is Under Fire

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Daniel Matthews       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 4/25/18

Author 503757
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)


(Image by Newtown grafitti/Flickr)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

No doubt you know who Alex Jones is and maybe you've spent some time doing one of the following:

  1. Wondering how we've gotten to the point where someone could peddle conspiracy theories (lies) for a living.
  2. Wondering if there's any way we could ban Jones from the media, given the fact that his statements have incited harassment and outright violence.
  3. Wondering if we should add another caveat to the First Amendment, something along the lines of, "Free speech shall not include flat-out lies under the guise of information or entertainment, or infotainment."

Jones is facing several defamation suits from the parents of a victim in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. If you were one of these parents, wouldn't you do the same? I know plenty of people who'd feel outright murderous if someone claimed they were lying about the death of their child. Jones has poured salt on a very painful wound by claiming that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax and that the parents are part of the conspiracy. The parents have received death threats, and according to the lawsuits, Jones' conspiracy theory has subjected them to "public and private hatred, contempt, and ridicule." They feel their reputations are ruined because of Jones.

Yet, Jones' lies are protected by the First Amendment to the extent that, if they are defamatory, he doesn't face criminal charges. He can face civil suits, but for whatever reason, nothing I'm seeing in my research indicates that defamation is a crime. HG.org says, "The First Amendment does not protect individuals from facing civil penalties if they defame another person through written or verbal communication." In other words, someone can personally take issue with false, slanderous words, but the government can't.

However, even for a simple civil proceeding, the burden of proof is on the plaintiff: according to Cornell Law School , for Jones to be guilty of defamation he has to know the statements he made were false. Will Jones claim he actually believes his conspiracy theory is true? And will he furthermore claim he's not responsible for the actions other people took as a result of words he spoke with the intent to tell "the truth"? How can the plaintiffs prove he knows the Sandy Hook shooting wasn't a conspiracy?

- Advertisement -

This is shaky ground and you can see why it's tough to make headway with the First Amendment in many defamation suits. It's also tough to tell whether Congress is infringing on freedom of speech with FOSTA . FOSTA stands for Fight Online Sex Trafficking. As of this writing, FOSTA is very recent. Congress was nearly unanimous in the passage of FOSTA, and that might seem like a good thing. Congress is finally agreeing on something, and that something is a bill meant to crack down on sex trafficking via internet. If a user of any online forum posts content that facilitates sex trafficking, the website on which they post is liable. This includes cases of prostitution. Already, Craigslist has removed the Personal Ads section because of FOSTA.

Any lawyer worth their salt will point out that prostitution is legal in some jurisdictions, such as Nevada. If someone from another state uses a site that's perfectly legal in Nevada to engage a prostitute, what then? And what if someone goes on Facebook and proclaims they're a prostitute, what then? Is Facebook liable for a statement of fact that leads a person from a state where prostitution is illegal to seek sex from a prostitute in a state where it's legal?

Basically, FOSTA is calling sites like Facebook and Craigslist potential houses of ill repute. We already knew they were, now it's just official. Now it's as if sites are a physical place where people make sex deals, even if they're not physical, per se.

- Advertisement -

Some confusion is bound to arise. If sites can be liable for statements that lead to sex trafficking, can't they be liable for certain forms of cyberbullying too? It's a rampant problem: in a survey, 27 percent of women in college reported they've been victims of cyberbullying, while 25 percent of middle and high school students said the same. Cyberbullying can take the form of threats, and if it's a threat that could actually result in physical harm or death, it's illegal. Plenty of people have dealt with death threats on Twitter, but that site is still running strong.

Returning to the Alex Jones case, a woman named Lucy Richards was jailed for 5 months for threatening one of the plaintiffs, Leonard Pozner. The judge who jailed Richards said that Richards would "not be permitted to access a list of conspiracy-based websites upon her release, including InfoWars. ... Ms. Richards' arrest and sentencing are an ominous reminder of the danger posed by Mr. Jones' continuing lies about the Plaintiffs' alleged role in faking Sandy Hook."

In this case, InfoWars, that house of infamy, sounds culpable of inciting Richards to threaten Pozner's physical well-being. If Jones loses the lawsuit to Pozner, this could set a loose precedent that a website can be held responsible for death threats. Granted, the lawsuit is against Alex Jones personally, not InfoWars. But isn't InfoWars included in this because it's Alex Jones' megaphone? Without the site, you would have no widespread conspiracy theory, therefore no death threats.

Looking at the FOSTA bill and the Alex Jones case, you could easily conclude that the internet is on shaky ground as a forum for expression. There are nine types of speech that aren't protected by the First Amendment. Once a forum is liable for its users' violations of the First Amendment, that makes a forum an actor, not a forum. If websites have to proceed as actors married to their users' words, they'll have to tread very lightly.

Plenty of us want to see Alex Jones go down. But do we want to see the internet wrapped in red tape? The time is coming when it will be. All it takes is an idiot like Jones to ruin it for the rest of us. Enjoy this forum while it lasts.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Daniel Matthews is a thirty-two years young freelance writer and musician from Boise, Idaho. In 2006 he earned his Bachelor's Degree in English with a Creative Writing Emphasis from Boise State University. Boise State's faculty includes two of (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Is Bernie Wrong about Universal Healthcare?

Marijuana, Alcohol, and Disinformation in America

Today's Children Will Be in a Constant State of Emergency Tomorrow

Oregon Drug Bill Highlights Growing Chasm Between States and White House

Schedule II? Cannabis threatens to disrupt the pharmaceutical industry

Would Donald Trump pass the psychopath test?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
4 people are discussing this page, with 6 comments  Post Comment

Daniel Matthews

Become a Fan
Author 503757

(Member since Oct 14, 2015), 1 fan, 21 articles, 73 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Does anyone on here think Jones is justified in his Sandy Hook theory?

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 25, 2018 at 7:56:07 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 93 fans, 59 articles, 76 quicklinks, 1987 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Daniel Matthews:   New Content

I have read other sources on this subject. a lot of evidence does not square. That one of the parents went online and collected a million or so from sympathetic donors does not help the case. Then Obama showed up with legislation less than 24 hours later to ban assault weapons. that did not help either. Then Connecticut collected some huge amount of money from the Feds to level the school and rebuild it. Which they were going to have to do anyway, because it was filled with asbestos. There are a lot of questions that have never been answered to my satisfaction. and that of many other observers.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 25, 2018 at 8:49:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Daniel Matthews

Become a Fan
Author 503757

(Member since Oct 14, 2015), 1 fan, 21 articles, 73 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to lila york:   New Content

If it were a conspiracy, wouldn't all of the parents of victims have collected money from sympathetic donors? Isn't there a huge gap between faking your child's death and getting money from random people? There's no guarantee of any return from faking your child's death. A conspiracy would involve all the actors you bring up banding together to ensure a particular outcome. Assault weapons were not banned.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 25, 2018 at 10:04:23 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 93 fans, 59 articles, 76 quicklinks, 1987 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Daniel Matthews:   New Content

No, assault weapons were not banned. There is a lot we do not know about how it was handled on the state and federal level. Not sure this issue is worth debating here. If you are interested there is a lot of information out there on it. All I will say is that there are discrepancies that have never been adequately explained.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 25, 2018 at 10:41:36 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
Devil's Advocate

Become a Fan
Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 5 fans, 1170 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Daniel Matthews:   New Content

The idea that everyone on the scene would have to have collaborated, in order for something to have been a conspiracy, is simply a product of spin doctoring. There's really no logic in the statement.

It's the same argument used by those who would have us believe the "official" 9/11 story. Lots of the people in charge at the time were completely clueless to what was happening. That doesn't mean it wasn't a big, fat conspiracy in action.

It's interesting that we're only seeing Alex Jones being charged. Others, such as Jim Fetzer, have been much more vocal about Sandy Hook, and have published their doubts.

If Sandy Hook wasn't a farce, you'd think everyone would have had Fetzer for dinner by now.

There are tons of anomalies in the story, and the only ones addressing them are the "conspiracy theorists".

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 25, 2018 at 11:02:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
John Lawrence Ré

Become a Fan
Author 78374

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 16 fans, 2 articles, 882 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

And in the end it will be Kool-Aid drinking liberals who will be responsible for the eventual rule of fascism when their irresponsible yearnings like this one come to fruition: "add another caveat to the First Amendment, something along the lines of, "Free speech shall not include flat-out lies under the guise of information or entertainment, or infotainment." Of course lost on the author is the repugnant fact that the government policies at which most of the heretic theories are aimed incite more "harassment and outright violence" in a day than a century's worth of conspiracy theories.

The attack against Alex Jones' admittedly common sense stretching explanation is a typical launchpad in the slippery slope to fascism. But I'll give this guy the benefit of the doubt by assuming he's only unwittingly doing the bidding of the deep state to silence all opposing views to anything it does or might have done by greasing the skids between a mockery of "conspiracy theories" and an eventual demonization of critical thinking.

Already one result of the McCarthy-ist conspiracy-theory-labeling has been the masterful job of neutralizing progressive opposition to imperialism..."not because the NY Times or NPR for example prefer endless war, but because the neocon controlled establishment to which they are welded benefits from the ancillary profiteering, and because the alternative to the policies of the US duopoly suggests an unsure financial future for the cronies in the oligarchy who continue to profit in spite of a wartime economy. Ultimately the neocon goal is to get the public to stop independent questioning and believe what they are told -- a sine qua non for a fascist state. But whether the US becomes de facto fascist depends on the media's success in accomplishing that goal.

What is becoming clearer is that with the transformation of the 60s anti-war generation into supporters of deep state objectives and military intervention using a Trump effigy as a foil, the MIC has achieved its all-time greatest victory. But it's the next coup -- a blue and red majority acceptance of endless war -- that will mark the bloodless segue to fascism. The blue majority is already thumbs up and on board with that. Bizzarely, it may be the rednecks they once reviled who derail it.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 25, 2018 at 11:42:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 