Free PDF Version of POLITICAL MIND GAMES now available

Last year I published Political Mind Games: How the 1% Manipulate Our Understanding of What's Happening, What's Right, and What's Possible. It's been gratifying to see how the book's ideas have struck a chord. If you've purchased a copy, attended one of my book talks, or listened to one of my interviews online, thank you! I've really appreciated the encouragement and enthusiasm that many people have taken the time to share with me.

Now, as we enter the 2020 election cycle, I'm eager to bring the progressive message of Political Mind Games to a broader audience. In the months ahead, we're sure to be bombarded with manipulative psychological appeals designed to advance the interests of the super-rich and powerfulat the expense of the common good.

It will be crucial to recognize and counter these "mind games" and I've created a FREE PDF version of my book to help do just that. It's now available to download here:

http://royeidelson.com/political-mind-games-free-pdf/

From the book's back cover...