Free PDF Version of POLITICAL MIND GAMES now available

(Image by Roy Eidelson) Details DMCA
Last year I published Political Mind Games: How the 1% Manipulate Our Understanding of What's Happening, What's Right, and What's Possible. It's been gratifying to see how the book's ideas have struck a chord. If you've purchased a copy, attended one of my book talks, or listened to one of my interviews online, thank you! I've really appreciated the encouragement and enthusiasm that many people have taken the time to share with me.
Now, as we enter the 2020 election cycle, I'm eager to bring the progressive message of Political Mind Games to a broader audience. In the months ahead, we're sure to be bombarded with manipulative psychological appeals designed to advance the interests of the super-rich and powerfulat the expense of the common good.
It will be crucial to recognize and counter these "mind games" and I've created a FREE PDF version of my book to help do just that. It's now available to download here:
http://royeidelson.com/political-mind-games-free-pdf/
From the book's back cover...
In Political Mind Games, psychologist Roy Eidelson explains how we can recognizeand counterthe manipulative appeals that the 1% use to advance their self-serving agenda. These individuals and groups, possessing extraordinary wealth and power, prey upon the rest of us by strategically targeting the most important concerns in our daily lives. Offering timely examples drawn from the realms of poverty wages, climate change, voter suppression, militarism, school reform, and more, Eidelson shows why understanding and debunking the 1%'s mind games is an urgent matter for anyone interested in building a more decent society.
Roy Eidelson, PhD, is the former executive director of the University of Pennsylvania's Solomon Asch Center for Study of Ethnopolitical Conflict and a past president of Psychologists for Social Responsibility. His work focuses on applying psychological knowledge to issues of social justice and political change. His writing has appeared in a variety of scholarly peer-reviewed journals and other outlets including the Washington Post and Los Angeles Times.