OpEdNews Op Eds

Frayed Colonial Media Propaganda Transmission Lines. Fake Atrocities Used to Justify "Humanitarian War Crimes"

By Mark Taliano

February 19, 2019

Colonial media traffics in war lies as policy. It advances anglo-zionist imperial projects of global war and poverty. Powerful interests benefit from global warfare as target countries are destroyed and domestic populations are impoverished.

Vast flows of monies are transferred to the black hole of Pentagon spending - including trillions of "unaccounted for" dollars[1] - that should be spent productively, on sustainable Life-oriented economies rather than on Death-perpetuating diseconomies.

So, when BBC journalist Riam Dalati recently confirmed that the Douma hospital scene "was staged"[2], he was making an "admission against interest", in the sense that his admission contradicts the colonial media storyline that "Assad was gassing his own people" again.

This admission should impact those who rely on colonial media war lies as their sources of disinformation.

The aftermath of the April 7, 2018 Douma false flag was consequential. Shortly thereafter, the US, France, and the UK attacked Syria with over 100 terror missiles (BEFORE the OPCW had made an investigation) and the West's ISIS proxies launched an attack from the Yarmouk camp, located 8 kilometers from the center of Damascus[3].

Fake atrocity stories have been a staple of war propagandists[4] throughout the Regime Change war on Syria, all with a view to falsely demonize the Syrian government and its President, and to serve as false "humanitarian" pretexts to commit Supreme International War Crimes. Western agencies, including White Helmet[5] terrorists, have played starring roles in these productions, and now the war propaganda transmission lines are openly fraying.

North Americans might now have an occasion to consider the years of real, primary source, independent evidence and investigations which have long since destroyed the cartoonish mainstream narratives, their fabricated "evidence", and their humanitarian story lines.

Nothing about the West's war on Syria is humanitarian, none of the atrocity stories against President Assad and his government withstand the scrutiny of independent investigations, and the totality of the war lies amount to criminal war propaganda just as the totality of the West's crimes against Syria amount to Supreme International War Crimes.

Mark Taliano is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) and the author of Voices from Syria, Global Research Publishers, 2017.

Mainstream War Propaganda. Embedded with the Terrorists

[1] Lee Camp, "The Pentagon Can't Account for $21 Trillion (That's Not a Typo)" Strategic Culture Foundation, 2 November, 2018.( https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2018/11/02/pentagon-cant-account-for-21-trillion-thats-not-typo.html) Accessed 15 February, 2019.

[2] Tyler Durden, "BBC Producer's Syria Bombshell: Douma 'Gas Attack' Footage "Was Staged'. Zero Hedge, 14 February, 2019.( https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-02-14/bbc-shocks-douma-gas-attack-scene-staged-producer-says-after-6-month-syria) Accessed 25 February, 2019.

[3] Mark Taliano, "Trump is Playing a "Dirty Game"? Report from Damascus at 4am at the Height of the Bombings." Global Research, 14 April, 2018. (https://www.globalresearch.ca/trump-is-playing-a-dirty-game-report-from-damascus-at-4am-at-the-height-of-the-bombings/5636201) Accessed 15 February, 2019.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Mark Taliano

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019 at 4:03:49 PM

BFalcon

"Douma was staged" ???

"Douma was staged" ???

There was no attack and nobody died?

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019 at 4:53:47 PM

Devil's Advocate

Reply to BFalcon:

Take away all your question marks, and you've answered your own question.

There were no reports of dead or poisoned people, and inspections produced no evidence of chemical dispersion. People who were doused with water in the video insisted they were not ailing in any way, and had no idea why these people just "showed up" and started hosing them down.

Many who were watered were young kids, who couldn't shake off the adults hosing them and reason out what was going on. Naturally, depicting small children as being victimized adds to the intended "effect" of such a video.

Why do you think the U.S. made sure the place was bombed before the CWSB could investigate? If there really was a chemical attack, the evidence would have spoke for itself, and there would be sick and dead people seen.

This would not be the first time such a thing was staged.

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019 at 7:00:07 PM

Derryl Hermanutz

Reply to Mark Taliano:

When the disaster movies industry - starring the White Helmets and an assorted cast of disaster victims - began staging disaster events then blaming targets (like Assad) for doing the acted-out "crimes": Dmitri Orlov observed that this was a new development in War propaganda. In the old days the propagandists had to actuall gas some people and film it, ten claim Assad did it. Now they only film the disaster actors who play the "victims", and the White Helmets who play the "heroes" who rescue the victims; and they use their movie as "evidence" that Assad gassed all these victims.


A "real" false flag is when you attack your own team and blame it on the opposing team. But now they're doing "fake false flags" where nobody actually gets attacked at all. The the Western fake media presents the disaster movies as "the news", as if it really happened. So this is where mainstream fake news joins forces with fake false flag film crews who create the fake news that the lying mass media present to the brainwashed viewing audience as "reality".


And they accuse Trump of being a reality TV star, which is what all psychopaths do: You blame the victim for doing to you what you actually did to the victim. "Gaslighting" rattles the victim's sense of "reality". If the psychopathic mass media preach the same lies 24/7, even people who were physically at the supposed "scene" and personally witnessed the fake news event "not happening", begin to question their own mind and wonder if maybe it really did happen. At least the psyops and the epistemological ducks and dives and twists and spins make for some entertaining analysis to see who really did, or did not, do what to whom.

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019 at 6:24:36 PM

  New Content

Correct

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019 at 5:33:42 PM

  New Content

There's nothing "white" about those helmets!

It's so obvious they're CIA assets, and it makes me sick how Trudeau is catering to the U.S. agenda, and giving these a-holes refuge in Canada.

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019 at 7:11:28 PM

